HUBER+SUHNER : with significantly higher volumes in fiscal year 2021

01/21/2022 | 12:52am EST
HUBER+SUHNER with significantly higher volumes in fiscal year 2021

21/01/2022 06:45:00Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Marked sales growth in all market segments - Jump in order intake and order backlog

HUBER+SUHNER looks back on a very pleasing business year 2021. As in the first nine months, the positive momentum in the course of business and thus the significantly higher volumes continued unabated in the fourth quarter.

At CHF 862.9 million (unaudited), net sales in 2021 were 16.9 % higher than in the previous year (CHF 737.9 million). Organically, i.e. taking currency and copper price effects into account, the increase amounted to 13.8 %. All three market segments contributed to the year-on-year sales growth. In the Industry segment (+22 %), which made an above-average contribution to the increase in sales, all subsegments were equally involved. The Communication segment (+18 %) grew in particular as a result of the further expansion of mobile networks. In the Transportation segment (+11 %), the previous picture of above-average growth in the Automotive subsegment was confirmed for the full year, while the Railway subsegment did not contribute to growth.

Order intake in 2021 jumped by 33 % compared with the previous year (CHF 748.2 million) to a very high CHF 995.6 million. In the Industry segment, customer projects in the Energy, General Industrial and Test & Measurement subsegments developed particularly dynamically (+24 %). In the Communication segment (+47 %), the accelerated roll-out of mobile networks to the 5G standard and significantly higher investments in access networks had a pronounced positive impact. In the Transportation segment (+26 %), demand for solutions in the area of electromobility was strong in the Automotive subsegment. Meanwhile, volumes in the Railway subsegment did not yet reach the level seen before the corona pandemic.

Due to the strong increase in order intake, the order backlog also increased by well over CHF 100 million at the end of the year.

The detailed business results will be presented at the media and analysts' conference on 8 March 2022.

This media release can be found at
https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/ad-hoc-news and is also available in German. The German version is binding.

The definition of alternative performance indicators is available at
https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/investors/publications

Further calendar dates

6 April 2022
Annual General Meeting

16 August 2022
Publication Half-year report 2022 / Telephone conference on Half-year results 2022

23 September 2022
Capital Market Day (Herisau)

24 October 2022
Order intake and Net sales (9 months)

HUBER+SUHNER AG
Patrick G. Köppe
Head Corporate Communications
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland

+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com
hubersuhner.com

Disclaimer

Huber + Suhner AG published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
