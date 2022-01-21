HUBER+SUHNER : with significantly higher volumes in fiscal year 2021

21/01/2022 06:45:00Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Marked sales growth in all market segments - Jump in order intake and order backlog

HUBER+SUHNER looks back on a very pleasing business year 2021. As in the first nine months, the positive momentum in the course of business and thus the significantly higher volumes continued unabated in the fourth quarter.

At CHF 862.9 million (unaudited), net sales in 2021 were 16.9 % higher than in the previous year (CHF 737.9 million). Organically, i.e. taking currency and copper price effects into account, the increase amounted to 13.8 %. All three market segments contributed to the year-on-year sales growth. In the Industry segment (+22 %), which made an above-average contribution to the increase in sales, all subsegments were equally involved. The Communication segment (+18 %) grew in particular as a result of the further expansion of mobile networks. In the Transportation segment (+11 %), the previous picture of above-average growth in the Automotive subsegment was confirmed for the full year, while the Railway subsegment did not contribute to growth.

Order intake in 2021 jumped by 33 % compared with the previous year (CHF 748.2 million) to a very high CHF 995.6 million. In the Industry segment, customer projects in the Energy, General Industrial and Test & Measurement subsegments developed particularly dynamically (+24 %). In the Communication segment (+47 %), the accelerated roll-out of mobile networks to the 5G standard and significantly higher investments in access networks had a pronounced positive impact. In the Transportation segment (+26 %), demand for solutions in the area of electromobility was strong in the Automotive subsegment. Meanwhile, volumes in the Railway subsegment did not yet reach the level seen before the corona pandemic.

Due to the strong increase in order intake, the order backlog also increased by well over CHF 100 million at the end of the year.

The detailed business results will be presented at the media and analysts' conference on 8 March 2022.

Further calendar dates

6 April 2022

Annual General Meeting

16 August 2022

Publication Half-year report 2022 / Telephone conference on Half-year results 2022

23 September 2022

Capital Market Day (Herisau)

24 October 2022

Order intake and Net sales (9 months)

