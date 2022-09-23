Huber+Suhner : Capital Market Day 2022

HUBER+SUHNER at a glance

Our world is based on connections between humans, places, and systems.

They are essential for the functioning of our society.

HUBER+SUHNER is the partner of choice for electrical and optical transmission of data and energy.

Founded in 1864, HUBER+SUHNER has a long tradition of innovation and technology leadership in the industry.

Components and system solutions from HUBER+SUHNER are characterised by performance, quality, reliability and efficiency.

That is how we help our customers bring people closer together.

Today, HUBER+SUHNER has over 4,500 employees and is operating in more than 80 countries.

Figures: Business year 2021 (as per 31 December 2021)