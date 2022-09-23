Advanced search
    HUBN   CH0030380734

HUBER+SUHNER AG

(HUBN)
2022-09-23
77.00 CHF   -2.16%
02:23pHUBER+SUHNER : Capital Market Day 2022
PU
12:48aHUBER+SUHNER CAPITAL MARKET DAY : In-depth insight into corporate strategy
EQ
08/31Huber+Suhner Wins Contract To Manufacture, Supply Radar Antennas For Automated Driving
MT
Huber+Suhner : Capital Market Day 2022

09/23/2022
Agenda

Topic

Speaker

Strategic overview

Urs Ryffel, CEO

Break-out sessions

Industry

Communication

Transportation

Financial insights

Reto Bolt, COO Industry segment

Jürgen Walter, COO Communication segment Drew Nixon, COO Transportation segment

Ivo Wechsler, CFO

23 September 2022 | Capital Market Day 2022

2

Strategic overview Urs Ryffel, CEO

23 September 2022 | Capital Market Day 2022

3

HUBER+SUHNER at a glance

Our world is based on connections between humans, places, and systems.

They are essential for the functioning of our society.

HUBER+SUHNER is the partner of choice for electrical and optical transmission of data and energy.

Founded in 1864, HUBER+SUHNER has a long tradition of innovation and technology leadership in the industry.

Components and system solutions from HUBER+SUHNER are characterised by performance, quality, reliability and efficiency.

That is how we help our customers bring people closer together.

Today, HUBER+SUHNER has over 4,500 employees and is operating in more than 80 countries.

Figures: Business year 2021 (as per 31 December 2021)

Net sales

Net income

(MCHF)

(MCHF)

863

86.4

ROIC

(%)

23

EBIT in %

Equity ratio

of net sales

(%)

12.1

77

23 September 2022 | Capital Market Day 2022 | Urs Ryffel, CEO

4

Global network

Engineering, production and sales

The global organisation places HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers.

Over 400 sales employees serve customers face to face across all markets, continents and technologies.

Network of distributors adds additional points of sales.

Standard products are increasingly sold via online channels.

Countries with HUBER+SUHNER representation

Production plants

23 September 2022 | Capital Market Day 2022 | Urs Ryffel, CEO

5

Disclaimer

Huber + Suhner AG published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 18:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
