Huber+Suhner : Capital Market Day 2022
Agenda
Topic
Speaker
Strategic overview
Urs Ryffel, CEO
Break-out sessions
Industry
Communication
Transportation
Financial insights
Reto Bolt, COO Industry segment
Jürgen Walter, COO Communication segment Drew Nixon, COO Transportation segment
Ivo Wechsler, CFO
23 September 2022 | Capital Market Day 2022
2
Strategic overview Urs Ryffel, CEO
23 September 2022 | Capital Market Day 2022
3
HUBER+SUHNER at a glance
Our world is based on connections between humans, places, and systems.
They are essential for the functioning of our society.
HUBER+SUHNER is the partner of choice for electrical and optical transmission of data and energy.
Founded in 1864, HUBER+SUHNER has a long tradition of innovation and technology leadership in the industry.
Components and system solutions from HUBER+SUHNER are characterised by performance, quality, reliability and efficiency.
That is how we help our customers bring people closer together.
Today, HUBER+SUHNER has over 4,500 employees and is operating in more than 80 countries.
Figures: Business year 2021 (as per 31 December 2021)
Net sales
Net income
(MCHF)
(MCHF
)
863
86.4
ROIC
(%)
23
EBIT in %
Equity ratio
of net sales
(%)
12.1
77
23 September 2022 | Capital Market Day 2022 | Urs Ryffel, CEO
4
Global network
Engineering, production and sales
The global organisation places HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers.
Over 400 sales employees serve customers face to face across all markets, continents and technologies.
Network of distributors adds additional points of sales.
Standard products are increasingly sold via online channels.
Countries with HUBER+SUHNER representation
Production plants
23 September 2022 | Capital Market Day 2022 | Urs Ryffel, CEO
5
