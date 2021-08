Financials CHF USD Sales 2021 826 M 907 M 907 M Net income 2021 68,3 M 74,9 M 74,9 M Net cash 2021 200 M 220 M 220 M P/E ratio 2021 23,1x Yield 2021 2,10% Capitalization 1 577 M 1 728 M 1 731 M EV / Sales 2021 1,67x EV / Sales 2022 1,52x Nbr of Employees 4 410 Free-Float 66,0% Chart HUBER+SUHNER AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HUBER+SUHNER AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 81,00 CHF Average target price 85,25 CHF Spread / Average Target 5,25% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Urs Ryffel Chief Executive Officer Ivo Wechsler Chief Financial Officer & Head-Legal Urs Kaufmann Chairman Ulrich Schaumann Chief Operations, IT & Quality Management Officer Beat Kńlin Deputy Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HUBER+SUHNER AG 15.88% 1 728 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 31.89% 248 722 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. 42.78% 41 114 ERICSSON 5.49% 39 640 FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. -14.46% 35 947 NOKIA OYJ 63.88% 34 378