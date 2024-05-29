HubSpot's fourth annual report highlights commitment to net-zero emissions, responsible use of AI and data, and employee engagement.

We're on a mission to help millions of organizations grow better, and a big part of that is ensuring we grow responsibly and sustainably, too. Today, we're releasing our fourth annual Sustainability Reportthat summarizes the actions we're taking to build a sustainable future for the planet, our customers, our employees, and the wider community we engage with.

Some of the standout progress includes:

Committing to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain by 2040.

Doubling down on ethical innovation and responsible use of AI, as well as our commitment to customer trust.

Maintaining gender parity at the Director and Manager level.

"The work we're doing at HubSpot is about more than business growth. It's about wholeheartedly embracing our responsibility to a sustainable future by embedding it across our company," says Yogesh Chauhan, HubSpot's Director of Sustainability.

2023 was Earth's hottest year on record, highlighting just how crucial it is to globally halve our emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050 in accordance with the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) Corporate Net-Zero Standard.

We're proud that the SBTi validatedour near-term plans and commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, and we've taken big steps to reach our near-term targets (baseline year of 2019) by:

Optimizing the way we're using office space to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 47% by 2030.

Introducing thoughtful travel guidelines to reduce scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from business travel by 55% per employee by 2030.

Embedding sustainability criteria into our vendor management process and actively encouraging vendors to set their own SBTi-aligned targets. We aim for 70% of our suppliers by spend to have SBTs by 2027.

Empowering employees to actively participate in reducing their own carbon footprint by creating a carbon footprint calculator to help them understand their hybrid working environmental impact, and introducing a sustainability course as part of our new hire onboarding program.

HubSpot has been helping businesses grow with tools that are easy, fast, and unified through every major technology shift since 2006. The AI era is no different; we're helping businesses supercharge their work across marketing, sales, and service by giving them access to powerful generative AI tools.

A major component of this is ensuring we are thoughtful and transparent about how we handle data and build ethical AI products. Because protecting our customers' data is paramount, some of the initiatives we introduced in 2023 include:

Launching the HubSpot Trust Center , which showcases the commitment and efforts we're taking to safeguard our customers' data.

, which showcases the commitment and efforts we're taking to safeguard our customers' data. Joining the EU Cloud Code of Conduct , which ensures that we maintain our robust data protection practices and GDPR compliance.

The rise of AI also presented an opportunity to help our customers navigate this new era through resources like:

Our AI for Marketing Academy course, which has been taken by 1,000 marketers and empowers them to use AI in their content ethically and responsibly.

Academy course, which has been taken by 1,000 marketers and empowers them to use AI in their content ethically and responsibly. Our Ethical Approach to AI , which explains how we implement AI into our platform in plain language so customers can easily gain an accurate understanding.

, which explains how we implement AI into our platform in plain language so customers can easily gain an accurate understanding. Behind HubSpot AI , which showcases easy-to-explore model cards that help customers learn how our AI systems interact with their data.

Just as we're committed to building a sustainable future for our planet and customers, we're also dedicated to making our workplace remarkable for employees by reinforcing our commitments to hybrid work, diversity, and learning. In 2023, we:

Launched our Connect4 initiative to make connecting with other HubSpotters easier and more equitable.

to make connecting with other HubSpotters easier and more equitable. Maintained gender parity at the director and manager level. Additionally, more than 48% of our U.S. workforce identify as first-generation and nearly 15% of our global workforce identify as being part of the LGBTQ+ community.*

Contributed more than $750K into communities globally through donations and employee volunteering time.

Supported continuous learning through Learn@HubSpot professional development and learning platform.

Some of our commitments for 2024 include:

Measuring and managing our social impact initiatives using the Business for Social Impact (B4SI) Framework.

Investing in additional Customer Trust programming and upleveling employee training on security and privacy concepts.

Refining and expanding programs that foster talent and cultivate our partnerships with organizations and institutions dedicated to diversity, inclusion, and belonging.

Want to learn more about HubSpot's sustainability initiatives? Download the full report.



* Data from HubSpot's 2024 DI&B Report.