HubSpot : 20 Less Annoying Synonyms and Alternatives to "Please Find Attached"

Between ebooks, case studies, data sheets, proposals, and contracts, you probably send email attachments on a daily - if not hourly - basis.

And that means you might be using the common phrase "Please find attached." Other variations include "Attached please find," "Please kindly find the attached file," "Please find the attached file for your reference," and "Enclosed please find."

But the phrase is falling out of use. Below, we'll cover the best "please find attached" alternatives.

Should you use "Please find attached"?

No. First, it sounds stuffy and overly formal. You want to strike a conversational, natural tone with your prospect - not write like a nineteenth-century lawyer. Second, this phrase is unnecessary. Your attachment will show up in the email, so there's no need to announce its existence unless your email doesn't already reference it.

Third, it's a "request" that's not optional. Like "thanks in advance," that can make prospects bristle.

Here's an example of an email with the phrase:

Hi Amala, It was great meeting you and the team today. I enjoyed getting to know everyone and look forward to putting BELOVED at the top of the SERPs. Please find attached the cost breakdown for your yearly investment. Are you available next week for a ten-minute check-in call? Best, Farah

In this example, the phrase "please find attached" immediately alienates the recipient and breaks away from the email's friendly tone. It's also redundant - if the cost breakdown attached, the recipient will find it.

A popular alternative to "Please find attached" is "Please find enclosed." But is it actually better?

Should you use "please find attached" or "please find enclosed"? The answer is neither.

"Please find enclosed" is the exact same as "please find attached." The only difference is the last word. Some writers might stress that nothing can be "enclosed" in an email, since an email isn't an envelope. Thus the correct term would be "attached." But that distinction is minor, and the truth is that both can be used in a digital context.

If you prefer the term "enclosed" to "attached," you can still use it. But we suggest using the alternatives below with the word "enclosed" instead of "attached."

Alternatives to Please Find Attached Attach the file with no explanation. Here is... I've attached... This [X] has … I'm sharing [X] with you. You'll find the attachment below. Let me know if you have any questions about the attachment. The requested document is attached to this email. Relevant information is in the attached file. The attached [X] includes… When you review the attached [X], you will see... Please see the attached [X] for more details… Take a look at the attached [X]. Attached herewith this email. I've linked [X]. For reference, I've appended… Please see the enclosed… ...added [resource] to this email. The enclosed document shows... Enclosed is…

If the sole purpose of your email is sending an attachment, cut the phrase entirely.

Monthly progress report Hey Marley, Nearly doubled my connect call conversion rate this month. I'm still a little shaky on demos; planning on doing some extra prep for my next ones. Looking forward to discussing with you. - Jackie

You can also opt for "here's [title of the attachment]." Short and sweet.

Pricing options Hi Saleh, Great talking to you today and learning more about Kensington's plans to expand into the French market. Here's the pricing information you asked for. Let me know if you have any questions before our call tomorrow. - Jackie

This is another simple, non-jargon-y alternative.

Getting employees to share their feedback? Hello Karim, Congratulations on the promotion! I've worked with many People Ops directors (including LiveHire and 25/8) and know one of your first priorities is often increasing employee survey participation. I've attached an ebook with some helpful strategies - page 32 in particular has good ideas. Would love to discuss how you could apply these to Granted; if you're open to that, here's a link to my calendar: [Link to Meetings tool.] Cheers, Jackie

You can also describe the attachment's contents, such as, "This case study includes …" or "This business case explains …"

Might be good to show your boss George, Hope your trip went well and that you got in plenty of beach time. This report shows the impact of effective sales training on quota attainment; might be useful to show to your boss if she's looking for potential ROI. Best, Jackie

This statement subtly puts you and your prospect on the same team, making your relationship feel more collaborative.

Have answers for you Liz, I did a little digging and found the answers to your questions. I'm sharing a PDF with you that lists our reselling policies. Let me know if you have any follow-up questions. Best, Jackie

You never want an attachment to go unnoticed. This ensures your prospect is aware of the information you attached, but keeps the tone conversational and light.

ABC Schematics+HubSpot Proposal Elena, Thanks for telling me a little more about ABC's goals and challenges this year. You'll find the proposal we spoke about attached below. Best, Jackie

This is another subtle way to communicate an attachment while letting your prospect know your door is open and you're available for questions.

Questions? I've got answers. Nesima, Here are the white papers we spoke about this morning. Please let me know if you have any questions about the attachments. Best, Jackie

When sending a document that has been specifically requested, make sure your prospect knows the information they asked for can be found in the attachment.

Details you requested inside Michelle, Thank you for your time this afternoon. The report you requested is attached to this email. Best, Jackie

If the attached document expands on the topic of the email, call this out so the reader knows to reference the document for more information.

All-access content details Jason, We look forward to having you join us at the conference. All event details are outlined in the document attached. Sincerely, Jackie

For lengthier or more comprehensive documents, you can include a brief synopsis of what the prospect can expect to see when they open it.

Product selections requested Hi Lily, The attached catalog includes the new products launching this year. Please let me know your selections so we can proceed. Best, Jackie

This statement both instructs the recipient to review the attached document and outlines what the document entails.

Performance metrics Hi Erin, Thank you for your insightful questions in today's meeting! When you review the attached spreadsheet, you will see a full breakdown of the metrics we covered. Please let me know if you have any questions. Best, Jackie

This helps you clearly call out what the attached document is and what pertinent details it contains for your prospect.

Monthly check-in Hi Cleo, Thank you for attending our monthly check-in. Please see the attached presentation for more details about last month's performance. Best, Jackie

Use this statement when you have a document that you need the recipient's feedback on.

Request - your feedback is needed Hi Eckhart, Our team is developing our next catalog and would like your feedback on which design you prefer. Please take a look at the attached samples and let me know which you think is better by 5:00 PM PST on November 6. Best, Jackie

If you are sending an email that is more formal in tone, this phrase is a good option. Because it is more business formal and may not hold up well in more casual conversations, we recommend using it sparingly.

Following up on sales manager interview - Jackie Johnson Dear Zoey, Thank you for time during today's interview. I appreciated your thoughtful questions and am honored to be a candidate for the sales manager position. Attached herewith this email are my professional references. Best, Jackie

Need some more alternatives? Switch it up with 'attached' synonyms.

Whether you're linking to site pages or content downloads, let your prospect know to look out for a link, so they don't miss the valuable information you've included.

Here's that info I promised you Hey Adam, I'm following up on our conversation yesterday. I've linked our pricing page here [insert link] - let me know if you have any questions. Thanks, Jackie

Use this for a first introduction. If the prospect downloaded a piece of content from your site, let them know you noticed, and provide them with additional resources in your introductory email.

Growing Danielson Design's customer base Hi Bailey, Thanks for downloading "10 Growth Hacking Ideas to Try." I've helped many small businesses like Danielson Design transform their marketing initiatives into lucrative campaigns. For reference, I've appended a client's case study below. Together, we grew their customer base by 30% in a period of six months. If you're interested in implementing some of these strategies, I'd love to share more. Here's a link to my calendar: [Insert calendar link]. All the best, Jackie

This is a bit formal, but it's helpful when attaching important documents that require action.

Next steps with Quinn Industries Hi Sarah, I'm excited to continue working with you to revolutionize Quinn Industries' warehouse efficiency. Please see the enclosed contract and let me know if you and your team have any questions. Thank you, Jackie

If you've wrapped up a call or meeting with a prospect, send them a recap email and include notes about what was discussed. It keeps the conversation at the top of your prospect's mind and reinforces key points and takeaways.

Following up on our call Hey Adam, Thanks for your time today. I've added notes from our call to this email, along with key takeaways and action items. Reach out with any questions before our next meeting on Tuesday, October 16 at 2:00 PM. - Jackie

If you're using a document to reiterate a point or idea, mentioning the attached file will keep your reader focused on the key takeaway.

Let's keep the conversation going Hi Candace, I look forward to continuing our partnership. The enclosed proposal shows the deliverables we would like to offer moving forward. Here's a link to my calendar [insert calendar link] - schedule a meeting at your soonest convenience to discuss next steps. Sincerely, Jackie

This is a simple way to indicate a document needs the reader's attention without saying "attached."

Thank you for your feedback Hi Sacha, Thank you for participating in our end-user survey. Your feedback is greatly appreciated. Enclosed is a token of our appreciation for providing your thoughts. Sincerely, Jackie

These "please find attached" alternatives will make your emails feel less stiff and stilted. Small words, big impact.

Now that you have the best alternative phrases to "please find attached," it's time to compose your very own attachment email.

How to Write an Email with Attachment Collect your files. Compose a subject line that says what the recipient will find inside. Open up with a reference to your last meeting, email, or call with the recipient. Include your 'please find attached' alternative phrase. Include a call-to-action.

Before ever writing a single word of your email, create or collect the files you wish to send. In some situations, the file may be straightforward, like a resource PDF you send to all prospects or a pricing sheet.

If you're sending multiple files, compress or merge them. You'll also want to change the file names and send the same file type whenever possible. No prospect wants to go through four files like this:

pricing table copy (copy)-1.pdf

pricing breakdown 20XX-04-21 VERSION.jpg

case studies FINAL.pdf

djqkeiuwhjIOWI120-f.docx

Make sure all the names are clean and easy to read, so the recipient knows what they're receiving. Limit file type variation - send two types at most (a PDF and Excel file, for instance. Or a JPG image and a Word document). That way, your recipient doesn't have to open more than two apps to see the files.

Look at the difference:

Pricing.pdf

Case Studies.pdf

Contract.docx

Finally, make sure to double-check the documents for errors. For example, change the business name to your prospect's on a contract or custom quote.

Now, it's time to write your subject line. The subject line will determine whether your prospect or recipient will open the email.

When including an attachment, you'll want to allude to what the recipient will find once they open the email. Here are some examples:

Industry resources for [business name]

Presentation from today

Custom quote for [business name]

[name of document] (e.g. "Partnership contract")

Here are bad examples of subject lines for attachment emails:

Great meeting you today!

[empty]

Hi from [your name]

[Recipient's first name]

While these subject lines aren't intrinsically bad, they're not appropriate for an email with an attachment.

(Hot tip: Get inspired with these sales email subject lines and check out these email subject line tips).

If you're sending an attachment, then your recipient likely requested it during a previous conversation - whether it was in person, over the phone, or on another email.

It's useful to refer to that in your first line, especially if you and the recipient aren't coworkers or otherwise close. For instance, you might write:

"Thanks for chatting with me today."

"I enjoyed getting to know the Gallant Warehouse team yesterday."

"Thanks for your form submission online - your ebook is ready for download."

If you're replying to another email with the attachment, you can potentially do without this step. You can also skip formalities if you're sending something quick and informal to a coworker. Here's one example:

Hey Jake, Here are the slides from today. Let me know if you have any questions. -David

After briefly describing where you and the recipient engaged, it's time to let them know that they'll find the document you promised them.

In your "please find attached" phrase, you'll describe what the document contains. Here are some examples:

"Here's the quarterly financial report with a weekly breakdown."

"I've attached the employment contract, where you'll see your salary, benefits, and perks."

"Take a look at the wedding photos attached below."

What do you want your recipient to do after they open the attachment? Do you want them to schedule a meeting with you to talk about next steps? Or do you want them to give you feedback on the enclosed document? Or maybe you simply want them to send you any questions they may have.

Always close your email with a call-to-action. You want the recipient to walk away not just with a document, but with a reason to continue engaging with you.

Here are some examples:

"After you take a look at the document, I'd love to chat. Feel free to book some time on my calendar: [meeting scheduling link]"

"If you have any feedback or suggestions on the enclosed script, please drop them in Google Docs."

"I'd love to hear what you think. Is there anything you'd like to revise?"

"After you review the contract, I'd love to check in. Are you available on Friday, January 16 for a follow-up call?"

With a call-to-action, you'll ensure that the document isn't just "hanging out," but is actioned upon.

"Please find attached" is an outdated, clunky phrase. With the alternatives we shared above, you'll write much more concise attachment emails and get more responses from prospects.

Editor's note: This post was originally published in November 2017 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.

Originally published Dec 5, 2021 7:00:00 AM, updated December 05 2021

