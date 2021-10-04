HubSpot : 27 Marketing Podcasts That Inspire HubSpot's Content Team

Podcasting is here to stay. According to Insider Intelligence, there are over 117 million podcast listeners in the U.S. alone, a 10% increase from last year, and that figure is expected to rise.

So why are so many people listening to podcasts? 74% of podcast listeners say they tune in to their favorite shows to learn new things.

Podcasts offer knowledge and inspiration in an easy-to-digest format for a variety of topics. If sharpening your skills as a marketer is on your list of priorities, then tuning into marketing-focused podcasts can be a great way to prioritize your professional development.

I asked members of the HubSpot content team what podcasts they like to learn the latest in marketing and entrepreneurship from. Here are their recommendations for the best podcasts covering digital, content, and affiliate marketing.

Why Listen:The Shake Up is a weekly podcast hosted by Alexis Gay and Brianne Kimmel. Each week, the hosts facilitate engaging discussions about business leaders and companies that shake up the status quo. In each episode, you're bound to learn a new perspective or strategy to support your work.

Why Listen:Looking for your million-dollar idea? Add My First Million to your podcast queue. Hosts Sam Parr and Shaan Puri examine business trends and opportunities and brainstorm potential business ideas on-air. If you're in a creative rut, My First Million can help inspire new ideas for campaigns and offerings.

Why Listen:If you need strategic direction, tune into iDigress, hosted by Troy Sandidge. Troy specializes in finding creative solutions to complex problems, leaving listeners with actionable takeaways to implement better marketing and business strategies.

Why Listen:The Duct Tape Marketing podcast has been delivering expert insights and tips for marketers since 2005. Host John Jantsch interviews top marketers and thought leaders for daily tips, tactics, and sources of inspiration geared towards small businesses.

Why Listen:Marketing doesn't have to be complicated to be effective. The Marketing Made Simple podcast by StoryBrand offers weekly tips to help marketers simplify their efforts for better results.

Why Listen:A healthy mindset is a non-negotiable trait for successful marketers and entrepreneurs. Host Jaclyn Mellone along with her guests tackle important topics such as building a personal brand, creating effective marketing systems and creating equitable and inclusive businesses.

Why Listen:In marketing, data is everything. The Marketing Analytics Show helps listeners feel more confident working with marketing analytics. In each episode, host Anna Shutko interviews marketers and analysts who share how they leverage data to make informed decisions and strategies.

Why Listen:Nikki Nash is the author, speaker, and marketing mentor behind the Market Your Genius book and podcast. In weekly episodes, Nash and guests share personal anecdotes mini-trainings with actionable takeaways to empower listeners to grow their businesses and reach the right audience.

Why Listen:Ever wish you could pick the brains of top Chief Marketing Officers? Well, you can by tuning into The CMO Podcast. Each week host Jim Stengel, former CMO of Procter & Gamble turned entrepreneur, facilitates in-depth conversations with CMOs of all backgrounds to inform and inspire.

Why Listen:Award-winning publicist and entrepreneur Sakita Holley shares a mix of solo episodes and interviews featuring successful creatives, entrepreneurs, and business professionals. Each episode has tangible insights listeners can apply to their own careers and businesses to drive positive results.

Why Listen:The Metrics & Chill podcast by Databox takes the saying "what gets measured gets done" to a whole new level. For listeners looking for innovative ways to collect and analyze business data, Metrics & Chill offers informative case studies and takeaways from how successful companies manage their data.

Why Listen:Tune in to the MarTech podcast to earn directly from marketers just like you. Each episode features an innovative marketer who shares the challenges and triumphs of their careers in the field. By the end of each episode, you'll hear tangible tips and tricks to take your career to the next level.

Why Listen:Online Marketing Made Easy hosted by Amy Porterfield is a top-rated business podcast covering digital marketing strategies for online business owners. Porterfield specializes in taking big ideas and breaking them down into actionable steps the listener can immediately apply to their own business.

Why Listen:Digital marketing experts Neil Patel and Eric Siu share bite-sized daily episodes packed with actionable advice. Topics covered include the latest SEO strategies, maximizing engagement on social media, and setting meaningful goals.

Why Listen:The Digital Marketing Podcast hosted by Ciaran Rogers and Daniel Rowles is equal parts informative and entertaining. With many episodes clocking in at under 30 minutes, listeners can gain a wealth of information about the latest and greatest digital marketing strategies in an easily digestible format.

Why Listen:If you're looking for quick tips you'll actually use, Socialette by Steph Taylor is for you. In each episode, Taylor dives into a different area of digital marketing to answer questions at the top of every digital marketer and online entrepreneur's mind.

Why Listen:If you enjoy deep dives into content marketing, email marketing, lead conversion, and copywriting the Copyblogger podcast is for you. Each week host Tim Stoddart sits down with content marketing experts who share their lessons learned and actionable takeaways for the listener.

Why Listen:Social media is an ever-changing, yet critical component of many company's marketing strategies. Social Pros features top social media strategists who spotlight key trends and changes happening in the social media landscape so marketers can be ahead of the curve.

Why Listen:The Actionable Marketing Podcast is a weekly show for marketers who are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work. Each episode is designed to be concise and actionable for marketers at any stage in their careers.

Why Listen:The Agents of Change helps listeners learn how to use content to get in front of their ideal customers. Host Rich Brooks interviews guests who offer practical advice on SEO, social media marketing, and more.

Why Listen:Though primarily geared towards entrepreneurs, Build Your Tribe by Chalene and Brock Johnson offers valuable advice for anyone looking to leverage online platforms for business growth. Topics include branding basics, the latest hashtag strategies, social media content ideas, and more.

Why Listen:Perpetual Traffic, produced by DigitalMarketer, is all about lead acquisition and audience growth for businesses of all sizes. Hosts Ralph Burns and Amanda Powell discuss paid advertising strategies companies can use to expand their reach.

Why Listen:The Influencer Podcast is a must-listen for those who focus on influencer marketing. This show provides valuable insight into the world of influencer marketing and has key anecdotes for influencers and marketers alike.

Why Listen:Social Media Marketing is hosted by Social Media Examiner's Michael Stelzner and has been a valued resource on all things social media since 2012. This podcast delivers weekly episodes designed to help marketers learn new strategies and deliver better campaigns.

Why Listen:Smart Passive Income hosted by Pat Flynn covers various topics related to online business and affiliate marketing. Flynn offers a mix of solo episodes and interviews with guests to cover a variety of topics including ethical affiliate marketing to help companies and their affiliate partners generate revenue.

Why Listen:Marketers interested in learning the latest affiliate marketing news can subscribe to The Affiliate Guy hosted by Matt McWilliams. This weekly podcast shares tips, news, and insights related to how companies can better manage affiliate programs and help their affiliates earn higher commissions.

Why Listen:Hosts Thomas McMahon and Kyle Kostechka publish bi-weekly to share effective affiliate marketing strategies that work across industries.

For marketers ready to expand their skillset and learn new strategies, there is a wealth of information waiting for you.

Originally published Oct 4, 2021 12:15:00 PM, updated October 04 2021

Don't forget to share this post!