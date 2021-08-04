HubSpot : Brian Halligan to step into Executive Chairman role effective September 7, 2021; HubSpot executive Yamini Rangan to be named next CEO (Form 8-K) 08/04/2021 | 05:50pm EDT Send by mail :

CAMBRIDGE, MA (August 4, 2021) - HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company also announced that Brian Halligan will step into the role of Executive Chairman of HubSpot's Board of Directors as of September 7, 2021. The Board has appointed Yamini Rangan, HubSpot's current Chief Customer Officer, to succeed him.

Financial Highlights: Revenue Total revenue was $310.8 million, up 53% compared to Q2'20. Subscription revenue was $300.4 million, up 53% compared to Q2'20. Professional services and other revenue was $10.4 million, up 44% compared to Q2'20. Operating Income (Loss) GAAP operating margin was (5.3%), compared to (6.7%) in Q2'20. Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.9%, compared to 9.4% in Q2'20. GAAP operating loss was ($16.6) million, compared to ($13.6) million in Q2'20. Non-GAAP operating income was $27.5 million, compared to $19.2 million in Q2'20. Net Income (Loss) GAAP net loss was ($24.6) million, or ($0.53) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($29.4) million, or ($0.67) per basic and diluted share in Q2'20. Non-GAAP net income was $21.6 million, or $0.46 per basic and $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $16.7 million, or $0.38 per basic and $0.34 per diluted share in Q2'20. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 46.8 million, compared to 44.1 million basic and diluted shares in Q2'20. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 46.8 million and 50.6 million respectively, compared to 44.1 million and 48.4 million, respectively in Q2'20. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1,297 million as of June 30, 2021. During the second quarter, the company generated $41.4 million of operating cash flow, excluding the $3.2 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to $15.0 million during Q2'20, which excluded the $48.7 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes. During the second quarter, the company generated $25.6 million of free cash flow, compared to $0.8 million during Q2'20. Additional Recent Business Highlights Grew total customers to 121,048 at June 30, 2021, up 40% from June 30, 2020. Total average subscription revenue per customer was $10,198 during the second quarter of 2021, up 8% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Page | 1 'We finished out the first half of the year with yet another quarter of strong performance across the business,' said Yamini Rangan, Chief Customer Officer at HubSpot. 'With the launch of CMS Hub Starter and recent improvements to CMS Hub Professional and Enterprise, we're well-positioned to continue to support our customers through the ongoing trend of digital transformation as more companies have to adapt to doing business online.' Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 4, 2021, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the third quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2021: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $325 million to $327 million. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $27 million to $29 million. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.44. This assumes approximately 50.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Full Year 2021: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,268 million to $1,272 million. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $107 million to $109 million. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.67 to $1.69. This assumes approximately 50.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Yamini Rangan to Take Reins September 7, 2021 Brian Halligan will step into the role of Executive Chairman of HubSpot's Board of Directors as of September 7, 2021. Yamini Rangan will succeed Halligan and will step into the CEO role effective September 7, 2021. Rangan will also join HubSpot's Board of Directors at that time. Halligan will work closely with Rangan to ensure a smooth transition. 'As Dharmesh and I have thought about what the next 15 years and beyond look like for HubSpot, it's become clear to us that we have an opportunity to make some important changes now that will set us up for long term success,' said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO of HubSpot. 'I've also been thinking a lot about how I can have the most impact on HubSpot moving forward, and moving to the Executive Chairman role feels like a natural fit. That transition wouldn't be possible if I weren't incredibly confident in Yamini's ability to lead HubSpot.' 'Since the day she arrived, Yamini has made HubSpot better,' continued Dharmesh Shah, co-founder and CTO of HubSpot. 'From reducing friction for our customers, to leading the company with clarity and empathy, Yamini has proven she is ready to take on the role of CEO to help both HubSpot and our customers grow better. I know I speak for both Brian and I when I say that we're thrilled to have her take on this role and can't wait to work together to lead the company.' 'I'm deeply humbled, grateful and excited to take on this new opportunity in partnership with Brian, Dharmesh, and the entire HubSpot team,' said Rangan. 'It was Brian and Dharmesh's visionary leadership as founders that got us here today, and that leadership will continue to be invaluable as HubSpot grows. I'm excited to continue working together to build innovative products, create a remarkable culture for our employees, and ultimately make HubSpot the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies.' Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial Page | 2 statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday August 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's first quarter financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link. Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 6587506. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 121,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com. Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter of and full year 2021; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the announced leadership transitions; statements regarding expected market trends, future investments, and opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates' or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance as a result of COVID-19; our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption 'Risk Factors' in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Page | 3 Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 338,336 $ 378,123 Short-term investments 875,395 873,073 Accounts receivable 117,030 126,433 Deferred commission expense 52,941 44,576 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,626 34,716 Total current assets 1,426,328 1,456,921 Long-term investments 83,762 30,697 Property and equipment, net 97,885 101,123 Capitalized software development costs, net 33,513 24,943 Right-of-use assets 257,323 275,893 Deferred commission expense, net of current portion 35,211 28,296 Other assets 25,157 13,893 Intangible assets, net 11,644 10,282 Goodwill 47,789 31,318 Total assets $ 2,018,612 $ 1,973,366 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,178 $ 13,540 Accrued compensation costs 51,986 44,054 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 44,744 37,184 Convertible senior notes 64,762 7,837 Operating lease liabilities 31,410 30,020 Deferred revenue 358,830 312,866 Total current liabilities 563,910 445,501 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 259,696 279,664 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,403 3,636 Other long-term liabilities 12,056 10,811 Convertible senior notes, net of current portion 373,863 471,099 Total liabilities 1,212,928 1,210,711 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 47 46 Additional paid-in capital 1,334,301 1,241,167 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,228 4,603 Accumulated deficit (530,892 ) (483,161 ) Total stockholders' equity 805,684 762,655 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,018,612 $ 1,973,366 Page | 4 Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Subscription $ 300,423 $ 196,415 $ 570,686 $ 387,643 Professional services and other 10,365 7,193 21,467 14,932 Total revenue 310,788 203,608 592,153 402,575 Cost of revenues: Subscription 51,134 30,400 94,986 60,135 Professional services and other 11,743 8,377 22,625 16,926 Total cost of revenues 62,877 38,777 117,611 77,061 Gross profit 247,911 164,831 474,542 325,514 Operating expenses: Research and development 72,104 49,372 140,500 95,573 Sales and marketing 157,799 102,600 298,817 204,928 General and administrative 34,610 26,484 66,860 52,741 Total operating expenses 264,513 178,456 506,177 353,242 Loss from operations (16,602 ) (13,625 ) (31,635 ) (27,728 ) Other expense: Interest income 341 2,135 816 6,192 Interest expense (7,179 ) (16,809 ) (16,578 ) (22,761 ) Other income (expense) 528 (91 ) 1,188 (1,143 ) Total other expense (6,310 ) (14,765 ) (14,574 ) (17,712 ) Loss before income tax expense (22,912 ) (28,390 ) (46,209 ) (45,440 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1,660 ) (1,011 ) (1,522 ) (1,677 ) Net loss $ (24,572 ) $ (29,401 ) $ (47,731 ) $ (47,117 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (1.08 ) Weighted average common shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share: 46,777 44,130 46,603 43,703 Page | 5 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Activities: Net loss (24,572 ) $ (29,401 ) $ (47,731 ) $ (47,117 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 10,528 8,972 21,736 17,683 Stock-based compensation 43,433 31,374 75,856 58,837 Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes 682 10,493 3,088 10,493 Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount (3,223 ) (48,675 ) (13,028 ) (48,675 ) Gain on strategic investments (1,022 ) - (1,022 ) - Benefit from deferred income taxes (114 ) (165 ) (1,120 ) (422 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,019 5,959 12,512 11,662 Amortization (accretion) of bond discount 1,155 (1,336 ) 1,670 (3,490 ) Unrealized currency translation 329 (597 ) 280 184 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (7,531 ) (3,850 ) 8,944 5,930 Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,409 ) (5,313 ) (7,694 ) (20,420 ) Deferred commission expense (10,097 ) (4,314 ) (16,402 ) (5,837 ) Right-of-use assets 8,193 7,675 18,547 13,398 Accounts payable (5,867 ) 342 (1,269 ) 1,837 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,962 5,883 15,533 444 Operating lease liabilities (9,102 ) (7,033 ) (18,374 ) (12,314 ) Deferred revenue 21,827 (3,704 ) 49,365 7,128 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating

activities 38,191 (33,690 ) 100,891 (10,679 ) Investing Activities: Purchases of investments (291,775 ) (527,139 ) (654,063 ) (967,028 ) Maturities of investments 219,684 327,127 596,602 710,002 Sale of investments - 10,932 - 10,932 Equity method investment (792 ) - (3,100 ) - Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired - - (16,810 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (6,779 ) (8,799 ) (10,746 ) (19,897 ) Capitalization of software development costs (9,080 ) (5,394 ) (16,421 ) (10,163 ) Purchases of strategic investments (4,352 ) (1,000 ) (6,202 ) (1,000 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (93,094 ) (204,273 ) (110,740 ) (277,154 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Convertible Notes, net of issuance costs paid

of $9.4 million - 450,614 - 450,614 Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022

Convertible Notes 2 362,492 725 362,492 Payments for settlement of Warrants related to the 2022 Convertible Notes - (327,543 ) - (327,543 ) Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal (9,509 ) (234,366 ) (45,409 ) (234,366 ) Payments for Capped Call Options related to the 2025 Convertible Notes - (50,600 ) - (50,600 ) Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (3,949 ) (1,259 ) (6,913 ) (2,200 ) Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans 8,529 8,354 24,868 15,208 Repayments of finance lease obligations - 2 - (28 ) Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing

activities (4,927 ) 207,694 (26,729 ) 213,577 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 668 1,670 (3,209 ) (144 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (59,162 ) (28,599 ) (39,787 ) (74,400 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 400,527 232,714 381,152 278,515 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 341,365 $ 204,115 $ 341,365 $ 204,115 Page | 6 Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating loss $ (16,602 ) $ (13,625 ) $ (31,635 ) $ (27,728 ) Stock-based compensation 43,433 31,374 75,856 58,837 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 337 899 682 1,798 Acquisition related expenses 372 518 1,567 851 Non-GAAP operating income $ 27,540 $ 19,166 $ 46,470 $ 33,758 GAAP operating margin (5.3 %) (6.7 %) (5.3 %) (6.9 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 8.9 % 9.4 % 7.8 % 8.4 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (24,572 ) (29,401 ) $ (47,731 ) $ (47,117 ) Stock-based compensation 43,433 31,374 75,856 58,837 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets 337 899 682 1,798 Acquisition related expenses 372 518 1,567 851 Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount

and debt issuance costs 6,019 5,959 12,512 11,662 (Gain on) impairment of strategic investments (1,022 ) - (1,022 ) 250 Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes 682 10,493 3,088 10,493 Loss on equity method investment 83 - 83 - Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (3,738 ) (3,160 ) (7,789 ) (6,013 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 21,594 16,682 $ 37,246 $ 30,761 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.38 $ 0.80 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 0.74 $ 0.64 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 46,777 44,130 46,603 43,703 Diluted 50,637 48,367 50,537 47,988 Page | 7 Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 COS, Subs-cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 51,134 $ 11,743 $ 72,104 $ 157,799 $ 34,610 $ 30,400 $ 8,377 $ 49,372 $ 102,600 $ 26,484 Stock -based compensation (1,582 ) (826 ) (15,080 ) (18,971 ) (6,974 ) (1,075 ) (628 ) (10,111 ) (12,868 ) (6,692 ) Amortization of acquired

intangible assets (236 ) - - (101 ) - (879 ) - - (20 ) - Acquisition related expenses - - (340 ) - (32 ) - - (327 ) - (191 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 49,316 $ 10,917 $ 56,684 $ 138,727 $ 27,604 $ 28,446 $ 7,749 $ 38,934 $ 89,712 $ 19,601 GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue 16.5 % 3.8 % 23.2 % 50.8 % 11.1 % 14.9 % 4.1 % 24.2 % 50.4 % 13.0 % Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue 15.9 % 3.5 % 18.2 % 44.6 % 8.9 % 14.0 % 3.8 % 19.1 % 44.1 % 9.6 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 COS, Subs-cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 94,986 $ 22,625 $ 140,500 $ 298,817 $ 66,860 $ 60,135 $ 16,926 $ 95,573 $ 204,928 $ 52,741 Stock -based compensation (2,892 ) (1,523 ) (26,565 ) (32,600 ) (12,276 ) (1,974 ) (1,234 ) (18,819 ) (23,684 ) (13,126 ) Amortization of acquired

intangible assets (475 ) - - (207 ) - (1,759 ) - - (39 ) - Acquisition related expenses - - (684 ) (367 ) (516 ) - - (657 ) - (194 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 91,619 $ 21,102 $ 113,251 $ 265,643 $ 54,068 $ 56,402 $ 15,692 $ 76,097 $ 181,205 $ 39,421 GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue 16.0 % 3.8 % 23.7 % 50.5 % 11.3 % 14.9 % 4.2 % 23.7 % 50.9 % 13.1 % Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue 15.5 % 3.6 % 19.1 % 44.9 % 9.1 % 14.0 % 3.9 % 18.9 % 45.0 % 9.8 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP subscription margin $ 249,289 $ 166,015 $ 475,700 $ 327,508 Stock -based compensation 1,582 1,075 2,892 1,974 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 236 879 475 1,759 Non-GAAP subscription margin $ 251,107 $ 167,969 $ 479,067 $ 331,241 GAAP subscription margin percentage 83.0 % 84.5 % 83.4 % 84.5 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage 83.6 % 85.5 % 83.9 % 85.5 % Page | 8 Reconciliation of free cash flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating

activities $ 38,191 $ (33,690 ) $ 100,891 $ (10,679 ) Purchases of property and equipment (6,779 ) (8,799 ) (10,746 ) (19,897 ) Capitalization of software development costs (9,080 ) (5,394 ) (16,421 ) (10,163 ) Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount 3,223 48,675 13,028 48,674 Free cash flow $ 25,555 $ 792 $ 86,752 $ 7,935 Reconciliation of operating cash flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating

activities $ 38,191 $ (33,690 ) $ 100,891 $ (10,679 ) Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount 3,223 48,675 13,028 48,674 Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of convertible debt $ 41,414 $ 14,985 $ 113,919 $ 37,995 Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income

(in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP operating income range ($13,401)-($11,401) ($54,066)-($52,066) Stock-based compensation 39,740 157,720 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 325 1,330 Acquisition related expenses 336 2,016 Non-GAAP operating income range $27,000-$29,000 $107,000-$109,000 Page | 9 Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP net loss range ($20,790)-($19,540) ($84,157)-($82,907) Stock-based compensation 39,740 157,720 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 325 1,330 Acquisition related expenses 336 2,016 Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,970 24,605 Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (4,081)-(4,331) (16,914)-(17,164) Non-GAAP net income range $21,500-$22,500 $84,600-$85,600 GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($0.44)-($0.42) ($1.80)-($1.77) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.42-$0.44 $1.67-$1.69 Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share: 46,992 46,856 Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share: 50,607 50,516 HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, gain on strategic investment, loss on equity method investment, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments or restructurings, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash and the exclusion of repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods and also aligns the non-GAAP treatment of our debt discount that is amortized as non-cash interest expense. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial Page | 10 measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release. These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, gain or loss on strategic investments, loss on equity method investment, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:

Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price. A. Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets, excluding backlog acquired intangible assets amortized as contra revenue, is excluded from non-GAAP expense and income measures as HubSpot views amortization of these assets as arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a non-cash expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Valuation and subsequent amortization of intangible assets can also be inconsistent in amount and frequency because they can significantly vary based on the timing and size of acquisitions and the inherently subjective nature of the degree to which a purchase price is allocated to intangible assets. We believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods, for which we have historically excluded amortization expense, and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude acquired intangible asset amortization. It is important to note that although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expense and income measures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within our non-GAAP income measures. The use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to future periods as well. B. Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses. C. In May 2017, the Company issued $400 million of convertible notes due in 2022 with a coupon interest rate of 0.25%. In June 2020, the Company issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. The imputed interest rates of the convertible senior notes were approximately 6.87% and 5.71%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. D. Page | 11 In the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company settled $12.7 million of the principal balance of the 2022 Notes in cash and in the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company settled $57.2 million of the principal balance of the 2022 Notes in cash. In connection with these settlements, the Company recorded a $0.7 million and $3.1 million loss on early extinguishment of debt in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The loss represents the difference between the fair value and carrying value of the debt extinguished. The amount of this charge may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the repurchase of debt. In connection with the debt extinguishment, approximately $3.2 million and $13.0 million of the repayment of convertible notes that is attributable to debt discount was classified as cash used in operating activities in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Throughout the remainder of 2021 and until the maturity of the notes that are due in 2022, the Company has repaid, and will continue to repay early conversions of these notes. These activities are not considered reflective of our recurring core business operating results. As such, we believe the exclusion of these expenses and payments provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. E. We made a contribution to the Black Economic Development Fund (the 'investee') managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation and have commitments to make additional capital contributions. We account for this investment under the equity method of accounting. The proportionate share of our equity method investee's net earnings have been excluded in order to provide a comparable view of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. We believe this activity is not reflective of our recurring core business operating results. F. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix. G. Investor Relations Contact:

