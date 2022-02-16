Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HubSpot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUBS   US4435731009

HUBSPOT, INC.

(HUBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HubSpot : Earns Multiple Customer Review Awards, Including #2 Best Global Seller for 2022 by G2

02/16/2022 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At HubSpot, we know that today's customers are looking for honest feedback before placing trust in a product. In fact, 93% of customerssay that online reviews influenced their purchase decisions. This idea is at the core of everything we do at HubSpot: when we provide our customers with a remarkable user experience, they are more likely to share their success with others, which creates momentum around our products and helps more customers find growth solutions that they can trust.

This is why HubSpot is excited to announce that, thanks to our customers' support, our products have won several prestigious customer review awards in the first months of 2022.

HubSpot has been named #2 Best Global Seller for 2022by G2 for the second consecutive year. G2's annual Best Software awards rank the world's best companies and products based on authentic, detailed, and balanced customer reviews. This is the fifth consecutive time that HubSpot has appeared on this list of the top 100 SaaS companies.

In addition, HubSpot Marketing Hub earned the #1 spot in TrustRadius' Ten Most Loved Products of 2022. To determine which products are among the most loved by their customers, TrustRadius analyzed reviews collected in 2021 across 25,820 products and 800 categories. The most beloved products were determined by comparing mentions of "love" in all its (grammatical) forms to the total number of reviews received for each product. The winners earned the highest ratio of "love" per review across the entire TrustRadius platform.

Here are some recent reviews from HubSpot users on G2:

  • "I have been using HubSpot for a year now and it has been an amazing learning experience. We build our entire website manually on HubSpot without any technical knowledge. The best part about HubSpot is their support system. They are available for you 24x7 and always try their best to resolve your problems." - Kamal S., Enterprise (> 1000 emp.)
  • "HubSpot's automation features and ability to tailor it to meet your individual sales needs has been a great list of features to me. It's also quite convenient to have an all-in-one platform with both our marketing and sales hubs in one place. Our whole sales team enjoys being able to trace outbound calls via phones and the HubSpot app." - Vinay S., Mid-Market (51-1000 emp.)
  • "When I think of HubSpot and how it makes my life easier, I think of the incredible integrations our organization has created with our other services. HubSpot is our bible and source of truth when it comes to where we are as an organization." - James H., Mid-Market (51-1000 emp.)

This new recognition adds to HubSpot's growing list of awards. Last year, HubSpot earned 90 awards from leading review sites including G2, Gartner Peer Insights, TrustRadius, SoftwareWorld and others.

Disclaimer

HubSpot Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 15:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUBSPOT, INC.
10:06aHUBSPOT : Earns Multiple Customer Review Awards, Including #2 Best Global Seller for 2022 ..
PU
08:06aHUBSPOT : 5 Tips for a Great Sales Hook, According to Sales Reps
PU
07:06aHUBSPOT : What Is Content Operations? A Straight-Forward Guide
PU
07:06aHUBSPOT : What Is B2B Marketing Automation Plus the Best Software
PU
07:06aHUBSPOT : 10 Great Examples of Welcome Emails to Inspire Your Own Strategy
PU
07:06aNON-OPERATING EXPENSES : What They Are & Why They Matter
PU
03:01aXaiPient Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace
AQ
02/15HUBSPOT : 35 Incredible Small Business Opportunities for 2022 and Beyond
PU
02/15HUBSPOT : 3 Super Bowl Ads Consumers Loved in 2022 & What Marketers Can Learn from Them
PU
02/15HUBSPOT : 14 Free Personality Tests You Can Take Online Today
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUBSPOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 727 M - -
Net income 2022 -134 M - -
Net cash 2022 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -226x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 447 M 26 447 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 5 895
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart HUBSPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
HubSpot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUBSPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 555,96 $
Average target price 723,30 $
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yamini Rangan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kate Bueker Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian Patrick Halligan Executive Chairman
Dharmesh Shah Director & Chief Technology Officer
Ronald Scott Gill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUBSPOT, INC.-15.66%26 447
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.53%213 022
SAP SE-15.37%141 483
SERVICENOW INC.-8.85%118 332
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.85%35 144
DOCUSIGN, INC.-17.56%24 847