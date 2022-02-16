HubSpot : Earns Multiple Customer Review Awards, Including #2 Best Global Seller for 2022 by G2

At HubSpot, we know that today's customers are looking for honest feedback before placing trust in a product. In fact, 93% of customerssay that online reviews influenced their purchase decisions. This idea is at the core of everything we do at HubSpot: when we provide our customers with a remarkable user experience, they are more likely to share their success with others, which creates momentum around our products and helps more customers find growth solutions that they can trust.

This is why HubSpot is excited to announce that, thanks to our customers' support, our products have won several prestigious customer review awards in the first months of 2022.

HubSpot has been named #2 Best Global Seller for 2022by G2 for the second consecutive year. G2's annual Best Software awards rank the world's best companies and products based on authentic, detailed, and balanced customer reviews. This is the fifth consecutive time that HubSpot has appeared on this list of the top 100 SaaS companies.

In addition, HubSpot Marketing Hub earned the #1 spot in TrustRadius' Ten Most Loved Products of 2022. To determine which products are among the most loved by their customers, TrustRadius analyzed reviews collected in 2021 across 25,820 products and 800 categories. The most beloved products were determined by comparing mentions of "love" in all its (grammatical) forms to the total number of reviews received for each product. The winners earned the highest ratio of "love" per review across the entire TrustRadius platform.

Here are some recent reviews from HubSpot users on G2:

"I have been using HubSpot for a year now and it has been an amazing learning experience. We build our entire website manually on HubSpot without any technical knowledge. The best part about HubSpot is their support system. They are available for you 24x7 and always try their best to resolve your problems." - Kamal S.

"HubSpot's automation features and ability to tailor it to meet your individual sales needs has been a great list of features to me. It's also quite convenient to have an all-in-one platform with both our marketing and sales hubs in one place. Our whole sales team enjoys being able to trace outbound calls via phones and the HubSpot app." - Vinay S

"When I think of HubSpot and how it makes my life easier, I think of the incredible integrations our organization has created with our other services. HubSpot is our bible and source of truth when it comes to where we are as an organization." - James H.

This new recognition adds to HubSpot's growing list of awards. Last year, HubSpot earned 90 awards from leading review sites including G2, Gartner Peer Insights, TrustRadius, SoftwareWorld and others.