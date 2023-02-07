HubSpot : How the Nike and Tiffany & Co. Collaboration Was Overshadowed by AI

Welcome to HubSpot Marketing News! Tap in for campaign deep dives, the latest marketing industry news, and tried-and-true insights from HubSpot's media team.

On January 29, the official Instagram accounts for Nike and Tiffany & Co. teased a collaboration between the two legendary brands depicting a Nike shoe box in the classic Tiffany Blue® hue.

The initial reaction on social media was optimistic, with users expressing excitement for what's to come when the collection drops on March 7.

The hero product of the collaboration is a limited-edition black suede Air Force 1 shoe with a Tiffany Blue® swoosh. In addition to the shoes, the collection includes a sterling silver cleaning brush (mistaken for a toothbrush), a co-branded shoe horn, Tiffany Blue® shoelaces with a dubrae, and a whistle.

When details of the collaboration's products went public, reactions skewed negatively.

Fans of Tiffany & Co. felt the collaboration was mismatched. A comment on one of the brand's promotional posts read, "What happened to your brand???? This is so cheap and tacky."

Meanwhile, Nike customers seemed disappointed in the shoe variation and left comments such as:

"Lazy slapping of some Tiffany blue or swapping logos is now considered 'legendary?'"

"I like the box more than the shoes."

After the initial announcement, AI-generated images of what the collaboration could have looked like began circulating the internet, with some consumers feeling underwhelmed by the real product in comparison.

Observation about Generative AI and consumer brand expectations:



There were *so many* good and interesting / provocative AI takes on what the Tiffany's x Nike collab had the potential to release... that the actual product once revealed was a bit underwhelming. pic.twitter.com/d09LDovZNW - Michael J. Miraflor (@michaelmiraflor) - Michael J. Miraflor (@michaelmiraflor) January 31, 2023

While the work of both the Nike and Tiffany & Co. teams can't be replaced by AI, this scenario signals a phenomenon that may become more common as artificial intelligence gains traction.

With renderings and creative images available at the press of a button, brands will be faced with the challenge of continuing to innovate while managing consumer expectations.

