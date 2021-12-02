HubSpot : How to Create a Product Launch Email

There are few times more exciting in a company than during a product launch. Anticipation brews and a sense of optimism emerges around the prospect of a growth in market share.

Still, a question always arises when a new product launches: do enough people know about this launch for it to be successful?

There are multiple avenues to communicate through during a product launch - ads, social media, PR, and blog promotion, to name a few. Yet, one of the most underrated and effective communication methods to alert internal and external stakeholders is a product launch email.

Not only do product launch emails make your customers aware of the product launch, but they also communicate vital information about the launch to those inside of your company.

In this post, we'll walk you through the steps for writing three different types of product launch emails, including offering suggestions for your product launch email subject lines and outlining the ideal product launch email sequence.

Featured Resource:Product Marketing Email Templates [Download Now]

HubSpot'sFree Product Marketing Kit is full of the organizational templates you'll need to spread the word about your product, including email templates. Why waste time starting from scratch?Click here to download the templates.

You'll want to share an internal product launch email with your entire company on either the day of or prior to your product launch. With this email, you'll want to turn all of the employees at your company into an enthusiastic, well-informed, word-of-mouth marketing team by providing them with:

An overview of the product

Why employees should be excited about it

"Lazy copy" for email and social media that employees can copy and paste

Here's an outline of an internal product launch email. You can alsodownload it as a template with more details.

Keep the subject line at or under 12 words. We'll provide a list of examples below.

Just like you, the employees at your company are busy, so capture their attention with a quick hello and a 1-2 sentence overview on the product launch.

Give your readers the very basic info on your product, like what it's called, what it does, when it's available to the public, and how much it costs. You should also include an image so readers have a visual reference.

Why should your employees be excited about this launch? You can go a little more in-depth here, so explain what void this product fills in the market and what opportunity you're seizing on to expand your market share, delight more users, and expand your customer base.

Some questions you can answer in this section are:

Does this update address a common customer complaint?

Are you bringing your product up to par for the market you're in?

Do you have statistics or revenue projections to prove the importance?

In this section, give a brief overview of the steps required to get or use this product/feature. How do your customers sign up? Are there any usage limitations? Anticipate frequently asked questions - particularly from salespeople, marketers, account managers, and support reps - and try to reduce confusion upfront.

If you haven't already covered it, say who the intended audience for this product is, or if any users will automatically see this new feature. This section is particularly important for regional or language-specific products.

Provide the contact info and name of the person or people who are best equipped to answer any questions about the product, its launch, or its promotion.

You'll want to make it as simple as possible for employees to share the product launch over email or social media. Provide sample text and URLs that can be copied and pasted - or better yet, pre-made social links from a site likeShare Link Generator.

Here's an example of lazy copy for every situation.

Twitter: We've just launched [Product Name] here @[Company Name]! This new feature will let you [List Main Benefit]. Click here to learn more about it [Insert URL].

We've just launched [Product Name] here @[Company Name]! This new feature will let you [List Main Benefit]. Click here to learn more about it [Insert URL]. LinkedIn: It's an exciting day here at [Company Name]! Today, we're announcing our launch of [Product Name] - a new product that [List One or Two Major Benefits or Features ].

We're thrilled to finally share this with our customers. Learn more at our website, and reach out to me if you have any questions about the new product! [ Insert Product Page URL]

It's an exciting day here at [Company Name]! Today, we're announcing our launch of [Product Name] - a new product that [List One or Two Major Benefits or Features Insert Product Page URL] Email:

Remember, you can save time by using product launch planning and email templates. You can download free product marketing email templateshere in our Product Marketing Go-To-Market Kit. You and your team can work together to make an exciting product launch campaign if you take advantage of these tools.

So when you create or find the template that's right for you, add in your product's information and get your network buzzing about it.

Need a good email subject line for your internal product launch announcement email? Try one of these on for size.

It's Time! [Product] is now live. Click to learn more!

We just launched [Product] - And we need your help

[NOW LIVE]: [Product] is available to the public

[Product] launches today. Here's what you need to know.

The moment you've all been waiting for: [Product] is here.

[PLEASE READ]: Everything you need to know about [Product].

[Product] goes live today. Help us spread the word!

The internal product launch update email is best shared with direct stakeholders in the product launch. For example: product marketers, product managers, designers, social, and PR.

These emails should be sent routinely leading up to the official product launch (every week, every other week, etc.) and provide readers with actionable steps on what has happened since your last email, what needs to be done, and whether or not you're on track for launch.

Here's an outline of what your internal product launch update email should look like. You can alsodownload it as a template with more details.

Keep the subject line at or under 12 words. We'll provide a list of examples below.

Reiterate the scheduled date of the product launch in addition to how many days remain.

List out any major updates that have occurred between the previous email and this one. For example: a bug was fixed, final designs were approved, or you secured placement in a leading circuit on announcement day.

Link out to shared documents, the campaign planning spreadsheets, or any other resources that your team may need to reference this week.

Remind your team of the overarching campaign goals in this section and provide a status update (complete, meeting, exceeding, or lagging).

Run through brief status updates and developments from each team. This is also a great place to share each team's focus for the upcoming week.

Encourage recipients to reach out to you directly with any questions.

Choose a subject line for your internal product launch update emails and make it the standard for whenever you send out your updates.

[Date] Bi-weekly [Product Name] Update

[#] Days Until [Product]: This Week's Update

[Product] Launch Status: Today's Action Items

New from [Company]: A Solution for [Main Problem]

[Product]: A Solution to Your [Problem]

Available Now: [Product], the Solution to [Problem]

[Product] is Now Available. Here's How You Can Get it.

Problems With [Problem]? Try [Product] - New from [Company]

At Last - A Solution to Your [Problem]

Meet [Product]: A New Product to Help You [Benefit]

The time has come to share your exciting new product with the world.

If you have an established list of loyal contacts in yourCRM, create a list of recipients you think would benefit from the product launch email. While you can send out a mass email to all of your contacts, it makes sense to group your contacts together by their lifecycle stage or their interests so that you're prioritizing customers who would be most interested or ready for your new product.

Here's how you might want to format an email to your contacts to encourage them to buy or learn more about your new product.

Keep the subject line at or under 12 words. We'll provide a list of examples below.

Like your fellow employees, your customers are also very busy. Don't bury the lede - start the email off with the big news! Buzzwords like "new," "big news," or "now available" would be good to implement here, alongside a quick overview of what the product is called, what it does, and an image of the product.

Provide a high-level summary of what the product is, why it was made, and what it does.

List the key features or benefits of this offer. If you have a product demo video, you may want to link to it here.

Leave your contacts with an actionable next step. Do you want them to reply to you with questions? Sign up for a demo? Check out the new product page on your website? Whatever your desired next step is, make it abundantly clear with a link or by bolding the action.

Want to grab the attention of your contacts? Try one of these product launch email subject lines:

New from [Company]: A Solution for [Main Problem]

[Product]: A Solution to Your [Problem]

Available Now: [Product], the Solution to [Problem]

[Product] is Now Available. Here's How You Can Get it.

Problems With [Problem]? Try [Product] - New from [Company]

At Last - A Solution to Your [Problem]

Meet [Product]: A New Product to Help You [Benefit]

To spread the word for your product launch more efficiently, consider enrolling your contacts into an email sequence in youremail marketing software. Here are the steps you might want to follow:

1. Introductory email: Alert the employees the product development is in progress and why.2. Pre-launch email: Let employees know when the product is set to be launched and what is expected of them on launch day.

3. Launch day email: On the day of the product launch, alert all employees the product is available to the public and provide share links.

4. Follow-up email: After some time has passed, send employees an update of your performance against goals, and a reminder of how employees can help the product launch be more successful.

When you want to build anticipation among your contacts, consider an external product launch email sequence. This can be used to gradually increase your prospects' interests before and after the product comes out.

Remember: you may only want to enroll people in this sequence that meet certain qualification criteria.

This email comes once you feel the product is in a good place and you're comfortable announcing its release date to the public. It should include a basic description of the product in addition to an expected time frame. We suggest not identifying an official launch date unless you are absolutely confident the date you have chosen is accurate - you never know what could go wrong between now and then, so it's best to play it safe.

This email should be the official email announcement of your product. We've outlined what should be included in this email in the section above, but remember to keep the content in this email short, informative, and actionable.

This email should be sent to the contacts you feel would be a good fit for your new product but didn't follow up with your original email. Kindly remind them that you think they would benefit from this new product and you're excited to hear if they're interested.

When building excitement for your new product, having this sequence can keep your customers waiting in anticipation of your next best thing. Take a look below at an example of a real, recent product launch.

Samsung has been exceptionally successful in advertising its new Galaxy Fold cell phones, and its emails have been building suspense for them for over a year.

This email example serves as one of its pre-announcements, allowing excited customers to pre-order the device. Previous emails they've sent have included the specifications and features of the Fold, and this email gives a time frame of when customers should expect its arrival.

You can keep it simple as shown above, or get creative in your new product emails - just make sure it's conveying the information your customers want to know.

Build your email marketing campaigns in a way that appeals to your own internal team, and your customers in search of the next best thing. We hope you can implement some tips from this guide into your marketing, and wish you the best of luck in your next product launch.

Originally published Dec 2, 2021 7:00:00 AM, updated December 02 2021

Don't forget to share this post!