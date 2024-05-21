For growing businesses, managing the entire go-to-market across marketing, sales, and customer service comes with a lot of complexity. At HubSpot, we make it easy for over 200,000 customers in more than 135 countries to manage their GTM on one unified platform. But we don't do it alone. Our Connected Ecosystem includes three key areas: solutions partners that help our customers get the most value out of HubSpot; app integrations that extend the power of HubSpot's customer platform; and our education network, including HubSpot Academy, that develops educational content to help customers level up.

Now in its 8th year, the HubSpot Partner Advisory Council (PAC)-made up of expert Solutions Partners-is a global forum that ultimately helps to shape the Solutions Partner Program. Today, HubSpot welcomes 83 new members to the 2024 PAC cohort across five regions: Asia, Australia and New Zealand, EMEA, Latin America, and North America. This cohort was selected through a competitive application process that carefully considered diverse perspectives to reflect the global strength of our partner community and customer base.

"We aim to help our clients with all aspects of HubSpot, whether it's the process, solution, the services, the apps, or everything connected to it," said Noah Berk, co-founder of OBO, a HubSpot Solutions Partner that is represented on the 2024 HubSpot Partner Advisory Council. "And it's not just about delivering outstanding service, but also a better client experience and the Connected Ecosystem helps us do just that. As a solutions partner, the technology is important but the experience is even that much more - bringing value to every interaction we have."

2024 Partner Advisory Council Members

HubSpot isexcited to introduce our 2024 HubSpot Partner Advisory Council members by region:

Asia

BlueOshan (India)

clickTRUE Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Dakilang Alon Corporation (Philippines)

GAPIT Communications JSC (Vietnam)

Hububble (Taiwan)

Launchpad Marketing Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Makewebbetter (India)

Marketing Academia Corp. (Japan)

Onyx Island (Singapore)

Oxygen (China)

Straight Growth (India)

TransFunnel Consulting Private Limited (India)

Australia and New Zealand

BAC (Australia)

Brand chemistry (Australia)

Concentrate (New Zealand)

Content Chemistry (Australia)

Emple (Australia)

Engaging.io (Australia)

Fileroom (Australia)

Hat Media Pty Ltd (Australia)

Hype & Dexter (New Zealand)

Indicator (New Zealand)

RECIPE marketing (New Zealand)

Search & Be Found (Australia)

Sydney Digital Marketing (Australia)

Synx (Australia)

The Marketing GP (Australia)

Vanguard 86 (New Zealand)

Wasif Kasim Consulting (Australia)

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Amuseng Resources (Nigeria)

Andimol (Spain)

Avidly (Sweden)

BabelQuest (United Kingdom)

Chain Reaction (United Arab Emirates)

Fuelius (United Kingdom)

Helion B2B (Denmark)

Huble (South Africa)

Inbound FinTech (United Kingdom)

Intergage Marketing Engineers (United Kingdom)

Nile (France)

OMMAX GmbH (Germany)

OZ Global (Israel)

power2Cloud (Italy)

Powerkraut (Netherlands)

Project36 (United Kingdom)

Six & Flow (United Kingdom)

Webs (Netherlands)

WPWA Team GmbH (Germany)

Latin America

8D Hubify (Brazil)

CasandraSoft (Mexico)

CRO:NYX Digital (Cayman Islands)

CU4TROMARKETING (Mexico)

Drew (Argentina)

Epic Digital (Brazil)

Grows (Peru)

Grupa (Colombia)

Hint (Mexico)

Mkt4edu / 4Revops (Brazil)

NextGen (Ecuador)

Opres Media (El Salvador)

Pera y Manzanas (Chile)

Triario (Colombia)

Zubia People & Business (Mexico)

North America

amaraREPS (United States)

Aptitude 8 (United States)

Atypical Global (United States)

Bayard Bradford (United States)

Cargas Systems (United States)

Computan (Canada)

DefinedLogic (United States)

Denamico (United States)

Fast Slow Motion (United States)

Instrumental Group (United States)

Intention.ly (United States)

Marketwake (United States)

Mole Street (United States)

New Breed (United States)

OBO (United States)

Origin 63 (United States)

SmartBug Media (Canada)

SyncMatters (United States)

Systems Process People (United States)

VSSL Agency (United States)

To learn more about the Partner Advisory Council and the application process, please visithttps://www.hubspot.com/partners/partner-advisory-council.