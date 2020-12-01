Log in
HUBSPOT, INC.

(HUBS)
HubSpot : Releases 2020 Remote Work Report, Revealing Insights for the Future of Work

12/01/2020 | 07:31am EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, today released its 2020 Remote Work Report surveying thousands of full-time remote workers (non-HubSpot employees) in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Australia and Germany.

As our Culture Code says, we've always believed that work isn't a place you go, it's a thing you do. Today, that couldn't be more true. According to an internal survey, two-thirds of HubSpotters plan to work remotely more often once our offices re-open, and approximately 16% are interested in moving to a full-time remote set-up, showing that remote work isn't just a temporary solution. That's why HubSpot is betting on hybrid for the future of work and focused on building a company where people can do their best work - whether that's in an office or a home office.

Instead of trying to copy-paste culture into a remote world, it's time we focus on building a better, more inclusive future of work. In order to do that successfully, it's important we understand the ups and downs of working remotely full-time. HubSpot's 2020 Remote Work Report shares insights on collaboration, career growth, inclusion, and work-life balance when working remotely. Here are some of the key findings.

  • 55% of respondents agree or strongly agree in feeling that they're expected to be online to prove they're working to their manager.
  • 43% have a harder time participating in meetings when everyone is remote.
  • 31% agree or strongly agree that they believe they weren't offered a job because of their remote status.
  • 48% agree or strongly agree that they have a stronger sense of belonging within their team or company when everyone works remotely.
  • 73% have taken on full responsibility of childcare or caregiving duties at home.
  • 25% agree, and 14% strongly agree that since COVID-19, their mental health has negatively affected work performance.

The global pandemic has challenged us to reimagine everything about how and where we work.  Whether your future is fully remote, fully in the office or a hybrid version like HubSpot's, there's an opportunity to focus more on impact and ability, over zip codes and numbers of hours in the office. We hope the data and insights in our 2020 Remote Work Report can help inform organizations as they plan for a better future of work.

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help businesses grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 95,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #1 Best Place to Work in 2020, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Paris, France; Ghent, Belgium; San Francisco, CA; and Portsmouth, NH. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubspot-releases-2020-remote-work-report-revealing-insights-for-the-future-of-work-301182452.html

SOURCE HubSpot


© PRNewswire 2020
