HubSpot : Reports Q2 2022 Results - Form 8-K

CAMBRIDGE, MA (August 4, 2022) - HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights: Revenue Total revenue was $421.8 million, up 36% compared to Q2'21. Subscription revenue was $412.4 million, up 37% compared to Q2'21. Professional services and other revenue was $9.4 million, down 10% compared to Q2'21. Operating Income (Loss) GAAP operating margin was (12.4%), compared to (5.3%) in Q2'21. Non-GAAP operating margin was 7%, compared to 9% in Q2'21. GAAP operating loss was ($52.3) million, compared to ($16.6) million in Q2'21. Non-GAAP operating income was $29.4 million, compared to $27.5 million in Q2'21. Net Income (Loss) GAAP net loss was ($56.4) million, or ($1.18) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($24.6) million, or ($0.53) per basic and diluted share in Q2'21. Non-GAAP net income was $22.4 million, or $0.47 per basic and $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $21.6 million, or $0.46 per basic and $0.43 per diluted share in Q2'21. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 47.8 million, compared to 46.8 million basic and diluted shares in Q2'21. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 47.8 million and 51.1 million respectively, compared to 46.8 million and 50.6 million, respectively in Q2'21. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2022. During the second quarter, the company generated $40.9 million of operating cash flow, compared to $41.4 million during Q2'21, which excluded the $3.2 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes. During the second quarter, the company generated $22.4 million of free cash flow, compared to $25.6 million during Q2'21. Additional Recent Business Highlights Grew Customers to 150,865 at June 30, 2022, up 25% from June 30, 2021. Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,198 during the second quarter of 2022, up 10% compared to the second quarter of 2021. "Our solid results in the second quarter were driven by strong product innovation and a deep understanding of what our customers need to adapt to this macroeconomic climate," said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. "Small and medium businesses are looking to consolidate their technology and boost efficiencies in today's environment and HubSpot's connected CRM platform can help them do both. In Q2, we continued to invest in the tools and functionality Page | 1 customers need to grow better. We enabled more customization of our platform and announced CMS Hub Free, and simple Automation in Marketing Hub Starter. In the second half of the year, we will focus on driving durable, profitable growth, with an eye toward focused execution, product innovation, and solving for our customers."

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 4, 2022, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the third quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2022: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $425 million to $426 million. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be an 8 point headwind to third quarter 2022 revenue growth.(1) Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $31 million to $32 million. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.52. This assumes approximately 51.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Full Year 2022: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.690 billion to $1.695 billion. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are now expected to be a 6 point headwind to full year 2022 revenue growth, up from prior quarter expectation of a 5 point headwind.(1) Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $143 million to $144 million. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $2.28 to $2.30. This assumes approximately 51.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. (1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period rates with prior period average rates.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international). The replay passcode is 070988. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Page | 2 About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 150,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com. Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter of and full year 2022; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geo-political conflicts, inflation, macroeconomic instability, and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Page | 3 Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 305,664 $ 377,013 Short-term investments 940,379 820,962 Accounts receivable 165,950 157,362 Deferred commission expense 63,526 59,849 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,260 38,388 Total current assets 1,531,779 1,453,574 Long-term investments 162,660 174,895 Property and equipment, net 102,556 96,134 Capitalized software development costs, net 50,228 39,858 Right-of-use assets 263,602 280,828 Deferred commission expense, net of current portion 49,287 42,681 Other assets 49,197 29,244 Intangible assets, net 18,767 10,565 Goodwill 45,883 47,075 Total assets $ 2,273,959 $ 2,174,854 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,822 $ 2,773 Accrued compensation costs 55,757 63,836 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 96,263 74,457 Convertible senior notes - 19,630 Operating lease liabilities 28,744 26,364 Deferred revenue 469,576 430,414 Total current liabilities 662,162 617,474 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 264,234 283,873 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,511 4,473 Other long-term liabilities 18,353 12,134 Convertible senior notes, net of current portion 453,232 383,101 Total liabilities 1,402,492 1,301,055 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 48 47 Additional paid-in capital 1,477,770 1,436,089 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (11,017 ) (1,339 ) Accumulated deficit (595,334 ) (560,998 ) Total stockholders' equity 871,467 873,799 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,273,959 $ 2,174,854 Page | 4 Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscription $ 412,401 $ 300,423 $ 797,356 $ 570,686 Professional services and other 9,354 10,365 19,998 21,467 Total revenue 421,755 310,788 817,354 592,153 Cost of revenues: Subscription 64,431 51,134 123,816 94,986 Professional services and other 14,500 11,743 28,053 22,625 Total cost of revenues 78,931 62,877 151,869 117,611 Gross profit 342,824 247,911 665,485 474,542 Operating expenses: Research and development 118,914 72,104 211,650 140,500 Sales and marketing 224,262 157,799 421,396 298,817 General and administrative 51,898 34,610 95,844 66,860 Total operating expenses 395,074 264,513 728,890 506,177 Loss from operations (52,250 ) (16,602 ) (63,405 ) (31,635 ) Other expense: Interest income 2,050 341 2,564 816 Interest expense (949 ) (7,179 ) (1,898 ) (16,578 ) Other (expense) income (3,091 ) 528 602 1,188 Total other (expense) income (1,990 ) (6,310 ) 1,268 (14,574 ) Loss before income tax expense (54,240 ) (22,912 ) (62,137 ) (46,209 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (2,121 ) (1,660 ) (3,565 ) (1,522 ) Net loss $ (56,361 ) $ (24,572 ) $ (65,702 ) $ (47,731 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.18 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (1.02 ) Weighted average common shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share: 47,815 46,777 47,697 46,603 Page | 5 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Activities: Net loss (56,361 ) $ (24,572 ) $ (65,702 ) $ (47,731 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 14,265 10,528 27,063 21,736 Stock-based compensation 81,165 43,433 126,868 75,856 Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes - 682 - 3,088 Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount - (3,223 ) - (13,028 ) Loss (gain) on strategic investments 21 (1,022 ) (4,200 ) (1,022 ) Benefit from deferred income taxes (152 ) (114 ) (398 ) (1,120 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 510 6,019 1,017 12,512 (Accretion) amortization of bond discount (735 ) 1,155 (150 ) 1,670 Unrealized currency translation 1,277 329 1,980 280 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (17,901 ) (7,531 ) (14,349 ) 8,944 Prepaid expenses and other assets (17,984 ) (10,409 ) (21,911 ) (7,694 ) Deferred commission expense (5,390 ) (10,097 ) (13,744 ) (16,402 ) Right-of-use assets 6,919 8,193 13,447 18,547 Accounts payable 5,335 (5,867 ) 8,960 (1,269 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,954 17,962 23,089 15,533 Operating lease liabilities (9,012 ) (9,102 ) (11,330 ) (18,374 ) Deferred revenue 23,010 21,827 52,506 49,365 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 40,921 38,191 123,146 100,891 Investing Activities: Purchases of investments (428,516 ) (291,775 ) (864,063 ) (654,063 ) Maturities of investments 220,159 219,684 625,378 596,602 Sale of investments 124,998 - 124,998 - Purchases of property and equipment (8,332 ) (6,779 ) (18,272 ) (10,746 ) Purchases of intangible assets (10,000 ) - (10,000 ) - Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired - - - (16,810 ) Purchases of strategic investments (8,827 ) (4,352 ) (13,873 ) (6,202 ) Equity method investment (250 ) (792 ) (250 ) (3,100 ) Capitalization of software development costs (10,209 ) (9,080 ) (19,931 ) (16,421 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (120,977 ) (93,094 ) (176,013 ) (110,740 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022

Convertible Notes 60,483 2 60,483 725 Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes (79,807 ) - (79,807 ) - Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal - (9,509 ) (45,409 ) Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal - - (1,619 ) - Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (3,410 ) (3,949 ) (7,764 ) (6,913 ) Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans 7,847 8,529 19,699 24,868 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing

activities (14,887 ) (4,927 ) (9,008 ) (26,729 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,826 ) 668 (9,474 ) (3,209 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (102,769 ) (59,162 ) (71,349 ) (39,787 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 411,462 400,527 380,042 381,152 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 308,693 $ 341,365 $ 308,693 $ 341,365 Page | 6 Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating loss $ (52,250 ) $ (16,602 ) $ (63,405 ) $ (31,635 ) Stock-based compensation 81,165 43,433 126,868 75,856 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 752 337 1,163 682 Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses (281 ) 372 (288 ) 1,567 Non-GAAP operating income $ 29,386 $ 27,540 $ 64,338 $ 46,470 GAAP operating margin (12.4 %) (5.3 %) (7.8 %) (5.3 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 7.0 % 8.9 % 7.9 % 7.8 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (56,361 ) (24,572 ) $ (65,702 ) $ (47,731 ) Stock-based compensation 81,165 43,433 126,868 75,856 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets 752 337 1,163 682 Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses (281 ) 372 (288 ) 1,567 Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 510 6,019 1,017 12,512 Loss (gain) on strategic investments 21 (1,022 ) (4,200 ) (1,022 ) Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes - 682 - 3,088 Loss on equity method investment 103 83 - 83 Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (3,485 ) (3,738 ) (8,920 ) (7,789 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 22,424 21,594 $ 49,938 $ 37,246 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 1.05 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.98 $ 0.74 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 47,815 46,777 47,697 46,603 Diluted 51,066 50,637 51,082 50,537 Page | 7 Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 COS, Subs-

cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-

cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 64,431 $ 14,500 $ 118,914 $ 224,262 $ 51,898 $ 51,134 $ 11,743 $ 72,104 $ 157,799 $ 34,610 Stock -based compensation (2,383 ) (1,248 ) (31,698 ) (32,183 ) (13,653 ) (1,582 ) (826 ) (15,080 ) (18,971 ) (6,974 ) Amortization of acquired

intangible assets (306 ) - - (446 ) - (236 ) - - (101 ) - Acquisition/disposition related

income (expenses) - - 300 - (19 ) - - (340 ) - (32 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 61,742 $ 13,252 $ 87,516 $ 191,633 $ 38,226 $ 49,316 $ 10,917 $ 56,684 $ 138,727 $ 27,604 GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue 15.3 % 3.4 % 28.2 % 53.2 % 12.3 % 16.5 % 3.8 % 23.2 % 50.8 % 11.1 % Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue 14.6 % 3.1 % 20.8 % 45.4 % 9.1 % 15.9 % 3.5 % 18.2 % 44.6 % 8.9 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 COS, Subs-

cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-

cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 123,816 $ 28,053 $ 211,650 $ 421,396 $ 95,844 $ 94,986 $ 22,625 $ 140,500 $ 298,817 $ 66,860 Stock -based compensation (4,206 ) (2,083 ) (48,684 ) (49,052 ) (22,843 ) (2,892 ) (1,523 ) (26,565 ) (32,600 ) (12,276 ) Amortization of acquired

intangible assets (628 ) - - (535 ) - (475 ) - - (207 ) - Acquisition/disposition related

income (expenses) - - 300 - (12 ) - - (684 ) (367 ) (516 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 118,982 $ 25,970 $ 163,266 $ 371,809 $ 72,989 $ 91,619 $ 21,102 $ 113,251 $ 265,643 $ 54,068 GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue 15.1 % 3.4 % 25.9 % 51.6 % 11.7 % 16.0 % 3.8 % 23.7 % 50.5 % 11.3 % Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue 14.6 % 3.2 % 20.0 % 45.5 % 8.9 % 15.5 % 3.6 % 19.1 % 44.9 % 9.1 % Page | 8 Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP subscription margin $ 347,970 $ 249,289 $ 673,540 $ 475,700 Stock -based compensation 2,383 1,582 4,206 2,892 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 306 236 628 475 Non-GAAP subscription margin $ 350,659 $ 251,107 $ 678,374 $ 479,067 GAAP subscription margin percentage 84.4 % 83.0 % 84.5 % 83.4 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage 85.0 % 83.6 % 85.1 % 83.9 % Reconciliation of free cash flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 40,921 $ 38,191 $ 123,146 $ 100,891 Purchases of property and equipment (8,332 ) (6,779 ) (18,272 ) (10,746 ) Capitalization of software development costs (10,209 ) (9,080 ) (19,931 ) (16,421 ) Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount - 3,223 - 13,028 Free cash flow $ 22,380 $ 25,555 $ 84,943 $ 86,752 Reconciliation of operating cash flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $ 40,921 $ 38,191 $ 123,146 $ 100,891 Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount - 3,223 - 13,028 Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of convertible debt $ 40,921 $ 41,414 $ 123,146 $ 113,919 Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income

(in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 GAAP operating income range ($40,491)-($39,491) ($137,377)-($136,377) Stock-based compensation 70,748 278,025 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 743 2,640 Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses - (288 ) Non-GAAP operating income range $31,000-$32,000 $143,000-$144,000 Page | 9 Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 GAAP net loss range ($41,849)-($40,599) ($140,305)-($139,055) Stock-based compensation 70,748 278,025 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 743 2,640 Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses - (288 ) Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs 492 2,013 Gain on strategic investments - (4,200 ) Income tax effects of non-GAAP items ($4,534)-($4,784) ($21,385)-($21,635) Non-GAAP net income range $25,600-$26,600 $116,500-$117,500 GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($0.87)-($0.84) ($2.92)-($2.90) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.50-$0.52 $2.28-$2.30 Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share: 48,101 48,100 Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share: 50,984 51,139 HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs, gain or loss on strategic investment, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions or dispositions, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods which excluded repayments of our convertible notes attributable to debt discount from operating cash flow. With the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06 on January 1, 2022, there are no longer repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount.



Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods Page | 10 more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.



These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, gain or loss on strategic investments, gain or loss on equity method investment, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:



Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price. A. Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets, excluding backlog acquired intangible assets amortized as contra revenue, is excluded from non-GAAP expense and income measures as HubSpot views amortization of these assets as arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a non-cash expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Valuation and subsequent amortization of intangible assets can also be inconsistent in amount and frequency because they can significantly vary based on the timing and size of acquisitions and the inherently subjective nature of the degree to which a purchase price is allocated to intangible assets. We believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods, for which we have historically excluded amortization expense, and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude acquired intangible asset amortization. It is important to note that although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expense and income measures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within our non-GAAP income measures. The use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to future periods as well.



B. Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, and disposition related income, such as proceeds from sale of assets, are transactions that are not necessarily reflective of our operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses and income provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses and income. C. In June 2020, the Company issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In August 2020, the FASB published ASU 2020-06, which was adopted on January 1, 2022. ASU 2020-06 simplifies the accounting for convertible debt and other equity-linked instruments and eliminates requirements to D. Page | 11 separately account for liability and equity components of such convertible debt instruments. Consequently, our convertible notes are accounted for as a single liability and the discount created by the recognition of a component of the convertible debt in equity is eliminated. The issuance cost of the debt is amortized as interest expense over the remaining term of the debt. We believe the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



Prior to January 1, 2022, the difference between the fair value and carrying value of debt conversion settlements was recorded as a loss on early extinguishment of debt within interest expense. Upon the adoption of ASU 2020-06, no loss is recognized.



Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. E. We made a contribution to the Black Economic Development Fund (the "investee") managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation and have committed to make additional capital contributions. We account for this investment under the equity method of accounting. The proportionate share of our equity method investee's net earnings have been excluded in order to provide a comparable view of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. We believe this activity is not reflective of our recurring core business operating results. F. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix. G. Investor Relations Contact:

Charles MacGlashing

investors@hubspot.com



Media Contact:

Ellie Flanagan

eflanagan@hubspot.com

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer HubSpot Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 21:36:51 UTC.

