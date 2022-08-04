503 Backend fetch failed

    HUBS   US4435731009

HUBSPOT, INC.

(HUBS)
  Report
05:48pHUBSPOT : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:43pHUBSPOT : Reports Q2 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
05:06pHubSpot Earnings, Sales Increase in Q2; Sets Q3 and 2022 Guidance
MT
HubSpot : Reports Q2 2022 Results - Form 8-K

08/04/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
HubSpot Reports Q2 2022 Results

CAMBRIDGE, MA (August 4, 2022) - HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.


Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $421.8 million, up 36% compared to Q2'21.
o
Subscription revenue was $412.4 million, up 37% compared to Q2'21.
o
Professional services and other revenue was $9.4 million, down 10% compared to Q2'21.

Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (12.4%), compared to (5.3%) in Q2'21.
Non-GAAP operating margin was 7%, compared to 9% in Q2'21.
GAAP operating loss was ($52.3) million, compared to ($16.6) million in Q2'21.
Non-GAAP operating income was $29.4 million, compared to $27.5 million in Q2'21.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($56.4) million, or ($1.18) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($24.6) million, or ($0.53) per basic and diluted share in Q2'21.
Non-GAAP net income was $22.4 million, or $0.47 per basic and $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $21.6 million, or $0.46 per basic and $0.43 per diluted share in Q2'21.
Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 47.8 million, compared to 46.8 million basic and diluted shares in Q2'21.
Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 47.8 million and 51.1 million respectively, compared to 46.8 million and 50.6 million, respectively in Q2'21.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.
During the second quarter, the company generated $40.9 million of operating cash flow, compared to $41.4 million during Q2'21, which excluded the $3.2 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes.
During the second quarter, the company generated $22.4 million of free cash flow, compared to $25.6 million during Q2'21.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew Customers to 150,865 at June 30, 2022, up 25% from June 30, 2021.
Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,198 during the second quarter of 2022, up 10% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

"Our solid results in the second quarter were driven by strong product innovation and a deep understanding of what our customers need to adapt to this macroeconomic climate," said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. "Small and medium businesses are looking to consolidate their technology and boost efficiencies in today's environment and HubSpot's connected CRM platform can help them do both. In Q2, we continued to invest in the tools and functionality

customers need to grow better. We enabled more customization of our platform and announced CMS Hub Free, and simple Automation in Marketing Hub Starter. In the second half of the year, we will focus on driving durable, profitable growth, with an eye toward focused execution, product innovation, and solving for our customers."

Business Outlook
Based on information available as of August 4, 2022, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the third quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 as indicated below.


Third Quarter 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $425 million to $426 million.
Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be an 8 point headwind to third quarter 2022 revenue growth.(1)
Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $31 million to $32 million.
Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.52. This assumes approximately 51.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.690 billion to $1.695 billion.
Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are now expected to be a 6 point headwind to full year 2022 revenue growth, up from prior quarter expectation of a 5 point headwind.(1)
Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $143 million to $144 million.
Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $2.28 to $2.30. This assumes approximately 51.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period rates with prior period average rates.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.


Conference Call Information

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international). The replay passcode is 070988. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.


The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot
HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 150,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter of and full year 2022; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geo-political conflicts, inflation, macroeconomic instability, and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

305,664

$

377,013

Short-term investments

940,379

820,962

Accounts receivable

165,950

157,362

Deferred commission expense

63,526

59,849

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

56,260

38,388

Total current assets

1,531,779

1,453,574

Long-term investments

162,660

174,895

Property and equipment, net

102,556

96,134

Capitalized software development costs, net

50,228

39,858

Right-of-use assets

263,602

280,828

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion

49,287

42,681

Other assets

49,197

29,244

Intangible assets, net

18,767

10,565

Goodwill

45,883

47,075

Total assets

$

2,273,959

$

2,174,854

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

11,822

$

2,773

Accrued compensation costs

55,757

63,836

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

96,263

74,457

Convertible senior notes

-

19,630

Operating lease liabilities

28,744

26,364

Deferred revenue

469,576

430,414

Total current liabilities

662,162

617,474

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

264,234

283,873

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

4,511

4,473

Other long-term liabilities

18,353

12,134

Convertible senior notes, net of current portion

453,232

383,101

Total liabilities

1,402,492

1,301,055

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

48

47

Additional paid-in capital

1,477,770

1,436,089

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(11,017

)

(1,339

)

Accumulated deficit

(595,334

)

(560,998

)

Total stockholders' equity

871,467

873,799

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,273,959

$

2,174,854

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:

Subscription

$

412,401

$

300,423

$

797,356

$

570,686

Professional services and other

9,354

10,365

19,998

21,467

Total revenue

421,755

310,788

817,354

592,153

Cost of revenues:

Subscription

64,431

51,134

123,816

94,986

Professional services and other

14,500

11,743

28,053

22,625

Total cost of revenues

78,931

62,877

151,869

117,611

Gross profit

342,824

247,911

665,485

474,542

Operating expenses:

Research and development

118,914

72,104

211,650

140,500

Sales and marketing

224,262

157,799

421,396

298,817

General and administrative

51,898

34,610

95,844

66,860

Total operating expenses

395,074

264,513

728,890

506,177

Loss from operations

(52,250

)

(16,602

)

(63,405

)

(31,635

)

Other expense:

Interest income

2,050

341

2,564

816

Interest expense

(949

)

(7,179

)

(1,898

)

(16,578

)

Other (expense) income

(3,091

)

528

602

1,188

Total other (expense) income

(1,990

)

(6,310

)

1,268

(14,574

)

Loss before income tax expense

(54,240

)

(22,912

)

(62,137

)

(46,209

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(2,121

)

(1,660

)

(3,565

)

(1,522

)

Net loss

$

(56,361

)

$

(24,572

)

$

(65,702

)

$

(47,731

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(1.18

)

$

(0.53

)

$

(1.38

)

$

(1.02

)

Weighted average common shares used in
computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

47,815

46,777

47,697

46,603

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Activities:

Net loss

(56,361

)

$

(24,572

)

$

(65,702

)

$

(47,731

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided
by operating activities

Depreciation and amortization

14,265

10,528

27,063

21,736

Stock-based compensation

81,165

43,433

126,868

75,856

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

-

682

-

3,088

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount

-

(3,223

)

-

(13,028

)

Loss (gain) on strategic investments

21

(1,022

)

(4,200

)

(1,022

)

Benefit from deferred income taxes

(152

)

(114

)

(398

)

(1,120

)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

510

6,019

1,017

12,512

(Accretion) amortization of bond discount

(735

)

1,155

(150

)

1,670

Unrealized currency translation

1,277

329

1,980

280

Changes in assets and liabilities

Accounts receivable

(17,901

)

(7,531

)

(14,349

)

8,944

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(17,984

)

(10,409

)

(21,911

)

(7,694

)

Deferred commission expense

(5,390

)

(10,097

)

(13,744

)

(16,402

)

Right-of-use assets

6,919

8,193

13,447

18,547

Accounts payable

5,335

(5,867

)

8,960

(1,269

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

15,954

17,962

23,089

15,533

Operating lease liabilities

(9,012

)

(9,102

)

(11,330

)

(18,374

)

Deferred revenue

23,010

21,827

52,506

49,365

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

40,921

38,191

123,146

100,891

Investing Activities:

Purchases of investments

(428,516

)

(291,775

)

(864,063

)

(654,063

)

Maturities of investments

220,159

219,684

625,378

596,602

Sale of investments

124,998

-

124,998

-

Purchases of property and equipment

(8,332

)

(6,779

)

(18,272

)

(10,746

)

Purchases of intangible assets

(10,000

)

-

(10,000

)

-

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

-

-

-

(16,810

)

Purchases of strategic investments

(8,827

)

(4,352

)

(13,873

)

(6,202

)

Equity method investment

(250

)

(792

)

(250

)

(3,100

)

Capitalization of software development costs

(10,209

)

(9,080

)

(19,931

)

(16,421

)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(120,977

)

(93,094

)

(176,013

)

(110,740

)

Financing Activities:

Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022
Convertible Notes

60,483

2

60,483

725

Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes

(79,807

)

-

(79,807

)

-

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

-

(9,509

)

(45,409

)

Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

-

-

(1,619

)

-

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

(3,410

)

(3,949

)

(7,764

)

(6,913

)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

7,847

8,529

19,699

24,868

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing
activities

(14,887

)

(4,927

)

(9,008

)

(26,729

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,826

)

668

(9,474

)

(3,209

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(102,769

)

(59,162

)

(71,349

)

(39,787

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

411,462

400,527

380,042

381,152

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

308,693

$

341,365

$

308,693

$

341,365

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP operating loss

$

(52,250

)

$

(16,602

)

$

(63,405

)

$

(31,635

)

Stock-based compensation

81,165

43,433

126,868

75,856

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

752

337

1,163

682

Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses

(281

)

372

(288

)

1,567

Non-GAAP operating income

$

29,386

$

27,540

$

64,338

$

46,470

GAAP operating margin

(12.4

%)

(5.3

%)

(7.8

%)

(5.3

%)

Non-GAAP operating margin

7.0

%

8.9

%

7.9

%

7.8

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP net loss

$

(56,361

)

(24,572

)

$

(65,702

)

$

(47,731

)

Stock-based compensation

81,165

43,433

126,868

75,856

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

752

337

1,163

682

Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses

(281

)

372

(288

)

1,567

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

510

6,019

1,017

12,512

Loss (gain) on strategic investments

21

(1,022

)

(4,200

)

(1,022

)

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

-

682

-

3,088

Loss on equity method investment

103

83

-

83

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

(3,485

)

(3,738

)

(8,920

)

(7,789

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

22,424

21,594

$

49,938

$

37,246

Non-GAAP net income per share:

Basic

$

0.47

$

0.46

$

1.05

$

0.80

Diluted

$

0.44

$

0.43

$

0.98

$

0.74

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

Basic

47,815

46,777

47,697

46,603

Diluted

51,066

50,637

51,082

50,537

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

COS, Subs-
cription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A

COS, Subs-
cription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense

$

64,431

$

14,500

$

118,914

$

224,262

$

51,898

$

51,134

$

11,743

$

72,104

$

157,799

$

34,610

Stock -based compensation

(2,383

)

(1,248

)

(31,698

)

(32,183

)

(13,653

)

(1,582

)

(826

)

(15,080

)

(18,971

)

(6,974

)

Amortization of acquired
intangible assets

(306

)

-

-

(446

)

-

(236

)

-

-

(101

)

-

Acquisition/disposition related
income (expenses)

-

-

300

-

(19

)

-

-

(340

)

-

(32

)

Non-GAAP expense

$

61,742

$

13,252

$

87,516

$

191,633

$

38,226

$

49,316

$

10,917

$

56,684

$

138,727

$

27,604

GAAP expense as a
percentage of revenue

15.3

%

3.4

%

28.2

%

53.2

%

12.3

%

16.5

%

3.8

%

23.2

%

50.8

%

11.1

%

Non-GAAP expense as a
percentage of revenue

14.6

%

3.1

%

20.8

%

45.4

%

9.1

%

15.9

%

3.5

%

18.2

%

44.6

%

8.9

%

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

COS, Subs-
cription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A

COS, Subs-
cription

COS, Prof. services & other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense

$

123,816

$

28,053

$

211,650

$

421,396

$

95,844

$

94,986

$

22,625

$

140,500

$

298,817

$

66,860

Stock -based compensation

(4,206

)

(2,083

)

(48,684

)

(49,052

)

(22,843

)

(2,892

)

(1,523

)

(26,565

)

(32,600

)

(12,276

)

Amortization of acquired
intangible assets

(628

)

-

-

(535

)

-

(475

)

-

-

(207

)

-

Acquisition/disposition related
income (expenses)

-

-

300

-

(12

)

-

-

(684

)

(367

)

(516

)

Non-GAAP expense

$

118,982

$

25,970

$

163,266

$

371,809

$

72,989

$

91,619

$

21,102

$

113,251

$

265,643

$

54,068

GAAP expense as a
percentage of revenue

15.1

%

3.4

%

25.9

%

51.6

%

11.7

%

16.0

%

3.8

%

23.7

%

50.5

%

11.3

%

Non-GAAP expense as a
percentage of revenue

14.6

%

3.2

%

20.0

%

45.5

%

8.9

%

15.5

%

3.6

%

19.1

%

44.9

%

9.1

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP subscription margin

$

347,970

$

249,289

$

673,540

$

475,700

Stock -based compensation

2,383

1,582

4,206

2,892

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

306

236

628

475

Non-GAAP subscription margin

$

350,659

$

251,107

$

678,374

$

479,067

GAAP subscription margin percentage

84.4

%

83.0

%

84.5

%

83.4

%

Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage

85.0

%

83.6

%

85.1

%

83.9

%

Reconciliation of free cash flow

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

$

40,921

$

38,191

$

123,146

$

100,891

Purchases of property and equipment

(8,332

)

(6,779

)

(18,272

)

(10,746

)

Capitalization of software development costs

(10,209

)

(9,080

)

(19,931

)

(16,421

)

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount

-

3,223

-

13,028

Free cash flow

$

22,380

$

25,555

$

84,943

$

86,752

Reconciliation of operating cash flow

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

$

40,921

$

38,191

$

123,146

$

100,891

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount

-

3,223

-

13,028

Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of convertible debt

$

40,921

$

41,414

$

123,146

$

113,919

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income
(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022

Year Ended
December 31, 2022

GAAP operating income range

($40,491)-($39,491)

($137,377)-($136,377)

Stock-based compensation

70,748

278,025

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

743

2,640

Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses

-

(288

)

Non-GAAP operating income range

$31,000-$32,000

$143,000-$144,000

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022

Year Ended
December 31, 2022

GAAP net loss range

($41,849)-($40,599)

($140,305)-($139,055)

Stock-based compensation

70,748

278,025

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

743

2,640

Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses

-

(288

)

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs

492

2,013

Gain on strategic investments

-

(4,200

)

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

($4,534)-($4,784)

($21,385)-($21,635)

Non-GAAP net income range

$25,600-$26,600

$116,500-$117,500

GAAP net income per basic and diluted share

($0.87)-($0.84)

($2.92)-($2.90)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$0.50-$0.52

$2.28-$2.30

Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share:

48,101

48,100

Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share:

50,984

51,139

HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs, gain or loss on strategic investment, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions or dispositions, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods which excluded repayments of our convertible notes attributable to debt discount from operating cash flow. With the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06 on January 1, 2022, there are no longer repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods

more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, gain or loss on strategic investments, gain or loss on equity method investment, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:

A.
Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price.
B.
Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets, excluding backlog acquired intangible assets amortized as contra revenue, is excluded from non-GAAP expense and income measures as HubSpot views amortization of these assets as arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a non-cash expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Valuation and subsequent amortization of intangible assets can also be inconsistent in amount and frequency because they can significantly vary based on the timing and size of acquisitions and the inherently subjective nature of the degree to which a purchase price is allocated to intangible assets. We believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods, for which we have historically excluded amortization expense, and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude acquired intangible asset amortization. It is important to note that although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expense and income measures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within our non-GAAP income measures. The use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to future periods as well.

C.
Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, and disposition related income, such as proceeds from sale of assets, are transactions that are not necessarily reflective of our operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses and income provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses and income.
D.
In June 2020, the Company issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In August 2020, the FASB published ASU 2020-06, which was adopted on January 1, 2022. ASU 2020-06 simplifies the accounting for convertible debt and other equity-linked instruments and eliminates requirements to

separately account for liability and equity components of such convertible debt instruments. Consequently, our convertible notes are accounted for as a single liability and the discount created by the recognition of a component of the convertible debt in equity is eliminated. The issuance cost of the debt is amortized as interest expense over the remaining term of the debt. We believe the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.

Prior to January 1, 2022, the difference between the fair value and carrying value of debt conversion settlements was recorded as a loss on early extinguishment of debt within interest expense. Upon the adoption of ASU 2020-06, no loss is recognized.

E.
Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.
F.
We made a contribution to the Black Economic Development Fund (the "investee") managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation and have committed to make additional capital contributions. We account for this investment under the equity method of accounting. The proportionate share of our equity method investee's net earnings have been excluded in order to provide a comparable view of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. We believe this activity is not reflective of our recurring core business operating results.
G.
The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix.

Investor Relations Contact:
Charles MacGlashing
investors@hubspot.com

Media Contact:
Ellie Flanagan
eflanagan@hubspot.com

Disclaimer

HubSpot Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 21:36:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
