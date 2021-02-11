HubSpot : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results 02/11/2021 | 04:11pm EST Send by mail :

Financial Highlights:

Revenue Fourth Quarter 2020: Total revenue was $252.1 million , up 35% compared to Q4'19.

, up 35% compared to Q4'19. Subscription revenue was $244.3 million , up 36% compared to Q4'19.

, up 36% compared to Q4'19.

Professional services and other revenue was $7.7 million , up 9% compared to Q4'19. Full Year 2020: Total revenue was $883.0 million , up 31% compared to 2019.

, up 31% compared to 2019. Subscription revenue was $853.0 million , up 32% compared to 2019.

, up 32% compared to 2019.

Professional services and other revenue was $30.0 million , up 5% compared to 2019. Operating Income (Loss) Fourth Quarter 2020: GAAP operating margin was (3.0%), compared to (4.4%) in Q4'19.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.8%, compared to 9.5% in Q4'19.

GAAP operating loss was ($7.6) million , compared to ($8.2) million in Q4'19.

, compared to in Q4'19. Non-GAAP operating income was $24.6 million , compared to $17.7 million in Q4'19. Full Year 2020: GAAP operating margin was (5.8%), compared to (7.0%) in 2019.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.5%, compared to 8.1% in 2019.

GAAP operating loss was ($50.8) million , compared to ($47.0) million in 2019.

, compared to in 2019. Non-GAAP operating income was $74.9 million , compared to $54.9 million in 2019. Net Income (Loss)

Fourth Quarter 2020: GAAP net loss was ($15.4) million , or ($0.34) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($10.3) million , or ($0.24) per basic and diluted share in Q4'19.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share in Q4'19. Non-GAAP net income was $20.1 million , or $0.44 per basic and $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $17.9 million , or $0.42 per basic and $0.38 per diluted share in Q4'19.

, or per basic and per diluted share, compared to , or per basic and per diluted share in Q4'19. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 46.0 million, compared to 42.8 million basic and diluted shares in Q4'19.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 46.0 million and 49.9 million respectively, compared to 42.8 million and 46.9 million, respectively in Q4'19. Full Year 2020: GAAP net loss was ($85.0) million , or ($1.90) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($53.7) million , or ($1.28) per basic and diluted share in 2019.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share in 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $64.5 million , or $1.44 per basic and $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $58.4 million , or $1.39 per basic and $1.26 per diluted share in 2019.

, or per basic and per diluted share, compared to , or per basic and per diluted share in 2019. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 44.8 million, compared to 42.0 million basic and diluted shares in 2019.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 44.8 and 48.7 million respectively, compared to 42.0 million and 46.5 million, respectively in 2019. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow The company's cash, cash equivalents and investments balance was $1,282 million as of December 31, 2020 .

as of . During the fourth quarter, the company generated $61.3 million of operating cash flow, excluding the $0.4 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to $47.9 million during Q4'19.

of operating cash flow, excluding the used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to during Q4'19. During the fourth quarter, the company generated $45.8 million of free cash flow, compared to $24.4 million during Q4'19.

of free cash flow, compared to during Q4'19. The company generated $138.0 million of operating cash flow in 2020, excluding the $49.0 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to $119.0 million in 2019.

of operating cash flow in 2020, excluding the used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to in 2019. The company generated $79.1 million of free cash flow in 2020 compared to $65.1 million in 2019. Additional Recent Business Highlights Grew total customers to 103,994 at December 31, 2020 , up 42% from December 31, 2019 .

, up 42% from . Total average subscription revenue per customer was $9,758 during the fourth quarter of 2020 down 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. "I am exceptionally proud of how the HubSpot team closed out the year in 2020," said Brian Halligan, CEO of HubSpot. "During the quarter we surpassed 100,000 total customers, and in December we crossed $1 billion in annual recurring revenue -- two great milestones that reflect the determination of our team and the strength of our customer relationships." Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 11, 2021, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the first quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 as indicated below. First Quarter 2021: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $260 million to $265 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $17 million to $19 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.30 . This assumes approximately 50.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Full Year 2021: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,160 million to $1,170 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $98 million to $102 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.51 to $1.59 . This assumes approximately 50.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com. Conference Call Information

HubSpot will host a conference call on Thursday February 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's fourth quarter financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link. Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 8694405. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com. Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter of and full year 2021; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance as a result of COVID-19; our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





































December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 378,123



$ 269,670

Short-term investments



873,073





691,834

Accounts receivable



126,433





92,517

Deferred commission expense



44,576





32,078

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



34,716





23,625

Total current assets



1,456,921





1,109,724

Long-term investments



30,697





53,776

Property and equipment, net



101,123





83,649

Capitalized software development costs, net



24,943





16,793

Right-of-use assets



275,893





234,390

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion



28,296





19,110

Other assets



13,893





9,824

Intangible assets, net



10,282





11,752

Goodwill



31,318





30,250

Total assets

$ 1,973,366



$ 1,569,268

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 13,540



$ 12,842

Accrued compensation costs



44,054





26,318

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



37,184





28,686

Convertible senior notes



7,837



—

Operating lease liabilities



30,020





23,613

Deferred revenue



312,866





231,030

Total current liabilities



445,501





322,489

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



279,664





244,216

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



3,636





3,058

Other long-term liabilities



10,811





8,983

Convertible senior notes, net of current portion



471,099





340,564

Total liabilities



1,210,711





919,310

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



46





44

Additional paid-in capital



1,241,167





1,048,380

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



4,603





(336)

Accumulated deficit



(483,161)





(398,130)

Total stockholders' equity



762,655





649,958

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,973,366



$ 1,569,268

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)







For the Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues:





























Subscription $ 244,323



$ 179,086



$ 853,025



$ 646,266

Professional services and other

7,742





7,100





30,001





28,594

Total revenue

252,065





186,186





883,026





674,860

Cost of revenues:





























Subscription

37,369





27,960





130,685





98,510

Professional services and other

9,925





8,015





36,274





31,448

Total cost of revenues

47,294





35,975





166,959





129,958

Gross profit

204,771





150,211





716,067





544,902

Operating expenses:





























Research and development

55,564





42,757





205,589





158,237

Sales and marketing

127,851





90,418





452,081





340,685

General and administrative

28,997





25,194





109,225





92,971

Total operating expenses

212,412





158,369





766,895





591,893

Loss from operations

(7,641)





(8,158)





(50,828)





(46,991)

Other expense:





























Interest income

623





4,646





7,773





19,429

Interest expense

(7,226)





(5,872)





(37,049)





(22,818)

Other expense

441





380





(711)





(393)

Total other expense

(6,162)





(846)





(29,987)





(3,782)

Loss before income tax expense

(13,803)





(9,004)





(80,815)





(50,773)

Income tax expense

(1,613)





(1,298)





(4,216)





(2,973)

Net loss $ (15,416)



$ (10,302)



$ (85,031)



$ (53,746)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.34)



$ (0.24)



$ (1.90)



$ (1.28)

Weighted average common shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

45,983





42,844





44,757





42,025

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)









For the Three Months

Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Operating Activities:





























Net loss

(15,416)



$ (10,302)



$ (85,031)



$ (53,746)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

by operating activities





























Depreciation and amortization

9,993





7,545





37,060





28,793

Stock-based compensation

31,466





24,095





121,488





97,754

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

14



—





10,507



—

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount

(373)



—





(49,048)



—

(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes

(1,449)





(848)





(2,185)





(799)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

6,702





5,606





24,890





21,790

Accretion of bond discount

59





(3,271)





(3,657)





(14,160)

Unrealized currency translation

(831)





37





(952)





(156)

Changes in assets and liabilities





























Accounts receivable

(29,592)





(14,082)





(29,971)





(15,428)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,570





2,921





(17,026)





(3,296)

Deferred commission expense

(7,937)





(4,115)





(19,288)





(9,666)

Right-of-use assets

8,824





8,347





31,406





22,657

Accounts payable

627





(1,724)





3,697





3,927

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

12,240





6,320





26,020





7,819

Operating lease liabilities

(10,105)





(993)





(31,621)





(15,781)

Deferred revenue

51,133





28,355





72,624





49,265

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

60,925





47,891





88,913





118,973

Investing Activities:





























Purchases of investments

(139,915)





(336,853)





(1,517,357)





(1,304,847)

Maturities of investments

338,961





376,752





1,352,231





1,066,366

Sale of investments —



—





10,932



—

Purchases of property and equipment

(9,521)





(19,175)





(37,274)





(40,372)

Capitalization of software development costs

(5,955)





(4,335)





(21,599)





(13,474)

Purchases of strategic investments

(500)



—





(2,500)





(553)

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired —





(23,314)



—





(23,314)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing

activities

183,070





(6,925)





(215,567)





(316,194)

Financing Activities:





























Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Convertible Notes, net of issuance costs

paid of $9.9 million —



—





450,123



—

Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022

Convertible Notes

1,062



—





363,554



—

Payments for settlement of Warrants related to the 2022 Convertible Notes —



—





(327,543)



—

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

(1,627)



—





(235,993)



—

Payments for Capped Call Options related to the 2025 Convertible Notes —



—





(50,600)



—

Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs paid of $365 —



—



—





342,628

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based

awards

(2,787)





(1,480)





(7,424)





(6,247)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

8,115





4,652





30,371





23,578

Repayment of debt —





(333)



—





(333)

Repayments of finance lease obligations —





(35)





(28)





(284)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities

4,763





2,804





222,460





359,342

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

4,470





1,451





6,831





(720)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

253,228





45,221





102,637





161,401

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

127,924





233,294





278,515





117,114

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 381,152



$ 278,515



$ 381,152



$ 278,515

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP operating loss $ (7,641)

$ (8,158)



$ (50,828)

$ (46,991)

Stock-based compensation

31,466



24,095





121,488



97,754

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

159



839





2,419



3,201

Acquisition related expenses

640



876





1,832



971

Non-GAAP operating income

24,624

$ 17,652



$ 74,911

$ 54,935





























GAAP operating margin

(3.0) %

(4.4) %



(5.8) %

(7.0) % Non-GAAP operating margin

9.8 %

9.5 %



8.5 %

8.1 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP net loss $ (15,416)

$ (10,302)



$ (85,031)

$ (53,746)

Stock-based compensation

31,466



24,095





121,488



97,754

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

159



839





2,419



3,201

Acquisition related expenses

640



876





1,832



971

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt

issuance costs

6,702



5,606





24,890



21,790

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

14



—





10,507



—

Impairment of strategic investment

—



—





250



—

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

(3,423)



(3,184)





(11,898)



(11,616)

Non-GAAP net income $ 20,142

$ 17,930



$ 64,457

$ 58,354





























Non-GAAP net income per share:

























Basic $ 0.44

$ 0.42



$ 1.44

$ 1.39

Diluted $ 0.40

$ 0.38



$ 1.32

$ 1.26

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

























Basic

45,983



42,844





44,757



42,025

Diluted

49,922



46,912





48,739



46,492

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue



















(in thousands, except percentages)



























Three Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 37,369

$ 9,925

$ 55,564

$ 127,851

$ 28,997



$ 27,960

$ 8,015

$ 42,757

$ 90,418

$ 25,194

Stock -based compensation

(1,294)



(651)



(10,303)



(13,568)



(5,650)





(836)



(531)



(8,085)



(9,324)



(5,319)

Amortization of acquired intangible

assets

(139)



—



—



(20)



—





(839)



—



—



—



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(285)



—



(355)





—



—



(262)



—



(614)

Non-GAAP expense $ 35,936

$ 9,274

$ 44,976

$ 114,263

$ 22,992



$ 26,285

$ 7,484

$ 34,410

$ 81,094

$ 19,261

































































GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

14.8 %

3.9 %

22.0 %

50.7 %

11.5 %



15.0 %

4.3 %

23.0 %

48.6 %

13.5 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

14.3 %

3.7 %

17.8 %

45.3 %

9.1 %



14.1 %

4.0 %

18.5 %

43.6 %

10.3 %

































































































































































































Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 130,685

$ 36,274

$ 205,589

$ 452,081

$ 109,225



$ 98,510

$ 31,448

$ 158,237

$ 340,685

$ 92,971

Stock -based compensation

(4,408)



(2,536)



(39,366)



(50,552)



(24,626)





(3,127)



(2,829)



(33,748)



(36,599)



(21,451)

Amortization of acquired intangible

assets

(2,340)



—



—



(79)



—





(3,201)



—



—



—



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(1,287)



—



(545)





—



—



(357)



—



(614)

Non-GAAP expense $ 123,937

$ 33,738

$ 164,936

$ 401,450

$ 84,054



$ 92,182

$ 28,619

$ 124,132

$ 304,086

$ 70,906

































































GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

14.8 %

4.1 %

23.3 %

51.2 %

12.4 %



14.6 %

4.7 %

23.4 %

50.5 %

13.8 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

14.0 %

3.8 %

18.7 %

45.5 %

9.5 %



13.7 %

4.2 %

18.4 %

45.1 %

10.5 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages)













Three Months Ended December

31,



Year Ended December 31,





2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP subscription margin

$ 206,954

$ 151,126



$ 722,340

$ 547,756

Stock -based compensation



1,294



836





4,408



3,127

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



139



839





2,340



3,201

Non-GAAP subscription margin

$ 208,387

$ 152,801



$ 729,088

$ 554,084































GAAP subscription margin percentage



84.7 %

84.4 %



84.7 %

84.8 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage



85.3 %

85.3 %



85.5 %

85.7 % Reconciliation of free cash flow

























(in thousands)































Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by

operating activities

$ 60,925

$ 47,891



$ 88,913

$ 118,973

Purchases of property and equipment



(9,521)



(19,175)





(37,274)



(40,372)

Capitalization of software development costs



(5,955)



(4,335)





(21,599)



(13,474)

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to

the debt discount



373



—





49,048



—

Free cash flow

$ 45,822

$ 24,381



$ 79,088

$ 65,127

Reconciliation of operating cash flow

























(in thousands)































Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by

operating activities

$ 60,925

$ 47,891



$ 88,913

$ 118,973

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to

the debt discount



373



—





49,048



—

Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of

convertible debt

$ 61,298

$ 47,891



$ 137,961

$ 118,973































Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income (in thousands, except percentages)



















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021







Year Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP operating income range ($17,096)-($15,096)







($73,212)-($69,212)

Stock-based compensation

33,500









169,065

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

248









988

Acquisition related expenses

348









1,159

Non-GAAP operating income range $17,000 -$19,000







$98,000-$102,000

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Year Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP net loss range ($23,892)-($22,642)



($107,263)-(102,263)

Stock-based compensation

33,500





169,065

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

248





988

Acquisition related expenses

348





1,159

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and

debt issuance costs

6,610





27,363

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (2,814)-(3,064)



(14,812)-(15,812)

Non-GAAP net income range $14,000-$15,000



$76,500-$80,500

















GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($0.51)-($0.49)



($2.27)-($2.16)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.28-$0.30



$1.51-$1.59

































Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic

and diluted net loss per share:

46,477





47,303

















Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP

diluted net loss per share:

50,300





50,659

HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, impairment of strategic investment, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments or restructurings, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash and the exclusion of repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods and also aligns the non-GAAP treatment of our debt discount that is amortized as non-cash interest expense. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release. These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, impairment of strategic investment, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price.



Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from non-GAAP expense and income measures as HubSpot views amortization of these assets as arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a non-cash expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Valuation and subsequent amortization of intangible assets can also be inconsistent in amount and frequency because they can significantly vary based on the timing and size of acquisitions and the inherently subjective nature of the degree to which a purchase price is allocated to intangible assets. We believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods, for which we have historically excluded amortization expense, and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude acquired intangible asset amortization. It is important to note that although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expense and income measures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within our non-GAAP income measures. The use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to future periods as well.



Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses.



In May 2017 , the Company issued $400 million of convertible notes due in 2022 with a coupon interest rate of 0.25%. In June 2020 , the Company issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. The imputed interest rates of the convertible senior notes were approximately 6.87% and 5.71%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.





In June 2020 , the Company used a portion of the proceeds from the issuance of the convertible notes due in 2025 to repay approximately $272.1 million of its convertible notes that were due in 2022. In connection with the repayment of these notes, the Company recorded a $10.5 million loss on early extinguishment of debt, which represents the difference between the fair value and carrying value of the debt extinguished. The amount of this charge may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the repurchase of debt. In connection with the debt extinguishment, approximately $48.7 million of the repayment of convertible notes that is attributable to debt discount was classified as cash used in operating activities. Throughout the remainder of 2020 and until the maturity of the notes that are due in 2022, the Company has repaid, and will continue to repay early conversions of these notes. These activities are not considered reflective of our recurring core business operating results. As such, we believe the exclusion of these expenses and payments provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubspot-reports-q4-and-full-year-2020-results-301227194.html SOURCE HubSpot

