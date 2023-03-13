HubSpot : Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank

Published on March 13, 2023
We've been closely monitoring the dissolution of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the potential impact on many companies, particularly small businesses and startups. HubSpot did not have any assets with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and we're focusing our efforts on supporting our customers and partners during this critical time.
