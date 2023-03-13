Advanced search
    HUBS   US4435731009

HUBSPOT, INC.

(HUBS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-13 pm EDT
379.40 USD   +2.62%
HubSpot : Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank

03/13/2023 | 06:55pm EDT
Published on March 13, 2023

We've been closely monitoring the dissolution of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the potential impact on many companies, particularly small businesses and startups. HubSpot did not have any assets with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and we're focusing our efforts on supporting our customers and partners during this critical time.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HubSpot Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 22:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 059 M - -
Net income 2023 -192 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -105x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18 260 M 18 260 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,29x
EV / Sales 2024 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 7 433
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart HUBSPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
HubSpot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUBSPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 379,40 $
Average target price 442,61 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yamini Rangan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathryn Bueker Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
Brian Patrick Halligan Executive Chairman
Dharmesh Shah Director & Co-Chief Technology Officer
Eric Richard Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUBSPOT, INC.27.87%18 260
ORACLE CORPORATION2.85%226 972
SAP SE14.62%137 525
SERVICENOW, INC.6.91%84 261
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.8.32%35 223
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION16.24%17 502