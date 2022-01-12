HubSpot : Voted the #2 Best Place to Work in 2022 by the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award

Today, we're thrilled to share that HubSpot is the #2 Best Place to Work in 2022 by the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award! The Employees' Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is determined by employees' feedback through company reviews on Glassdoor. We are grateful to our employees around the world for sharing their feedback, and for making HubSpot a great place to work not just today, but every day.

Of the recognition, HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan says, "At HubSpot, we've always said that people are our best perk. I believe that's never been more true than it has been over this past year. Like every organization, we've needed to constantly adapt, embrace new ways of working, and learn how to scale our culture in a hybrid world. I'm proud of the progress we made in 2021 and I know it wouldn't have been possible without our employees. Thanks to their resiliency, feedback, and unwavering commitment to our customers and our mission, HubSpot had an extraordinary year against all odds. As a leadership team, we know how special that is. It's no secret that the talent market is more competitive than ever right now and we feel incredibly lucky that our employees chose HubSpot. It's a special time in a special company, and I'm thrilled to kick off the new year with this amazing recognition!"

At HubSpot, we want to build a company where people can do their best work. Our culture can best be defined by our Culture Code, which was first published in 2013 and it has over 5M views to date. This ever-evolving document captures our values and aspirations, our commitment to diversity and inclusion, how we operate as a hybrid company, and how we practice 'HEART' (Humble, Empathetic, Adaptable, Remarkable, and Transparent; the traits we believe amazing employees share).

What does that look like in practice, though? A recent HubSpot employee review on Glassdoorreads: "HubSpot has prioritized its culture and the wellbeing of its employees, unlike anything I have ever seen. From day one, I felt a noticeable shift in how I thought about work and how excited I was to get the opportunity to be a part of something so special. HubSpot is full of talented, diverse, and humble individuals that make me better every day."

In 2021, like many organizations, HubSpot's culture was put to the test. We navigated uncertainty by deeply listening to our employees. Based on their feedback, within the past 12 months HubSpot…

We're proud of the progress we made in 2021 on building a company our employees are proud of. But we also know we have a lot more work to do. That's why in 2022, we will continue to deeply listen as we scale our culture through a lens of flexibility, empathy, and inclusion.

Thank you again to our employees globally for naming HubSpot the #2 Best Place to Work - this recognition is an incredible way to start the new year!

