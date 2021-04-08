Log in
HUBSPOT, INC.

(HUBS)
HubSpot : Named a Gold Medalist in the 2021 SoftwareReviews Customer Service Management Data Quadrant

04/08/2021 | 10:26am EDT
HubSpot, the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced that it has been recognized as a gold medallist and leader in the 2021 Customer Service Management Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

'We place significant importance on gathering and acting on feedback from our customers, so it's an honor to be recognized as a gold medallist and leader in this report,' said Lou Orfanos, GM and VP of Service Hub and Sales Hub at HubSpot. 'Our whole CRM platform is built around the idea of creating delightful experiences for customers no matter where they are in their journey. Service Hub is an important piece of that puzzle, so I'm excited to hear that our customers are finding value in the product.'

SoftwareReviews named HubSpot a gold medalist as it received a 8.7 composite score for its Service Hub product, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from end users. Availability and quality of training, usability, and intuitiveness were amongst the strongest capabilities associated with HubSpot, resulting in a 100% Plan to Renew reported by our users. HubSpot also secured the highest satisfaction scores in a variety of areas representing product features including:

  • Customer Service Knowledge Management
  • Customer Self-Service Capabilities
  • Multi-Channel Support

HubSpot also received a high Emotional Footprint score of +91, receiving high scores around product experience, problem resolution, and importance of professional success of customers. Additional Emotional Footprint Metrics in which HubSpot ranked highly include:

  • Service Experience
  • Strategy and Innovation
  • Continuous Improvement

'Providing top-tier customer service has always been a strategic imperative for organizations with a relentless focus on creating highly satisfied, repeat customers. During the pandemic, we've seen this imperative become even sharper as consumers flock to digital channels in record numbers not only to transact, but to fulfill service requests as well,' said Ben Dickie, Research Director, Enterprise Applications at Info-Tech Research Group. 'Having the right technology stack is imperative to meeting customer expectations. Within the CSM category, HubSpot's Service Hub offering has established itself as a highly capable solution that can support a variety of engagement channels and support end-to-end service workflows.'

The Emotional Footprint makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it is the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users' point of view.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

HubSpot Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:25:01 UTC.


