Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HubSpot, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUBS   US4435731009

HUBSPOT, INC.

(HUBS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
333.23 USD   -0.63%
04:11pHubSpot to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference
PR
08/26Rikki Lear has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer and a member of the Management Team of Avidly Plc
AQ
08/23HUBSPOT : Where to Invest in New Sales Tech for the Greatest Return in 2022 and Beyond
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HubSpot to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference

08/29/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that Yamini Rangan, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Chuck MacGlashing, the Company's VP of Investor Relations, are scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference in San Francisco on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 150,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubspot-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-technology-conference-301613949.html

SOURCE HubSpot


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about HUBSPOT, INC.
04:11pHubSpot to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference
PR
08/26Rikki Lear has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer and a member of the Management Te..
AQ
08/23HUBSPOT : Where to Invest in New Sales Tech for the Greatest Return in 2022 and Beyond
PU
08/22Plus Your Business! NAMED A 2nd QUARTER WINNER IN HUBSPOT'S 2022 IMPACT AWARDS
AQ
08/18HUBSPOT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18John Kelleher to Leave as General Counsel and Secretary of HubSpot, Inc., Effective Sep..
CI
08/18HUBSPOT : 21 Examples of Successful Co-Branding Partnerships (And Why They're So Effective..
PU
08/18BRAND REFRESH VS REBRAND : Which is Best for You? [+Checklist]
PU
08/17INSIDER SELL : Hubspot
MT
08/10TRANSCRIPT : HubSpot, Inc. Presents at Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference, Au..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUBSPOT, INC.
More recommendations