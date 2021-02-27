HubSpot : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference

February 24, 2021

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced that Kate Bueker, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and Chuck MacGlashing, the Company's Head of IR and Corporate Treasury, are scheduled to present virtually at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

