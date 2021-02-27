Log in
02/27/2021
HubSpot to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference

February 24, 2021

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced that Kate Bueker, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and Chuck MacGlashing, the Company's Head of IR and Corporate Treasury, are scheduled to present virtually at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.



About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Press Contact

Ellie Flanagan

eflanagan@hubspot.com

857-829-5301

Disclaimer

HubSpot Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 03:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 164 M - -
Net income 2021 -97,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 895 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -256x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 863 M 23 863 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 4 225
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart HUBSPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
HubSpot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUBSPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 541,35 $
Last Close Price 515,00 $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Patrick Halligan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kate Bueker Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Dharmesh Shah Director & Chief Technology Officer
Frank Auger Chief Information Officer
Ronald Scott Gill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUBSPOT, INC.29.91%23 863
ORACLE CORPORATION0.94%189 920
SAP SE-4.81%147 048
INTUIT INC.2.14%106 836
SERVICENOW INC.-3.08%104 612
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.96%43 350
