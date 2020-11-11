Log in
HUBSPOT, INC.

(HUBS)
HubSpot : to Present at the RBC Technology Conference

11/11/2020 | 04:21pm EST
HubSpot to Present at the RBC Technology Conference

November 11, 2020

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, today announced that Brian Halligan, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Kate Bueker, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually at the RBC Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.



About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help businesses grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 95,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #1 Best Place to Work in 2020, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Paris, France; Ghent, Belgium; San Francisco, CA; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Press Contact

Ellie Flanagan

eflanagan@hubspot.com

857-829-5301

Disclaimer

HubSpot Inc. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 21:20:06 UTC
