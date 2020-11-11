HubSpot : to Present at the RBC Technology Conference

November 11, 2020

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, today announced that Brian Halligan, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Kate Bueker, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually at the RBC Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.

