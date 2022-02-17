Hudaco Industries : No change statement and notice of annual general meeting

No change statement and notice of annual general meeting HUDACO INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("Hudaco" or the "Company") Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 1985/004617/06 Share code: HDC & ISIN: ZAE000003273 NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING No change statement Shareholders are advised that the summarised report for the year ended 30 November 2021, incorporating the summarised annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting, will be distributed to shareholders today, 17 February 2022 and contains no modifications to the reviewed consolidated results for the year ended 30 November 2021, which were published on SENS on 4 February 2022. An electronic version of Hudaco's integrated annual report for the year ended 30 November 2021, which includes the audited annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting, is available on Hudaco's website (www.hudaco.co.za). Hard copies of the integrated annual report may be requested from the company at info@hudaco.co.za or inspected at the registered office of the company, at no charge, during office hours. The annual financial statements have been audited by BDO South Africa Inc., who have issued an unmodified audit opinion thereon. Notice of the annual general meeting Notice is hereby given that the 2022 annual general meeting ("AGM") of Hudaco shareholders will be held at 11:00 on Thursday, 17 March 2022 in the boardroom at Hudaco's offices situated at Building 9, Greenstone Hill Office Park, Emerald Boulevard, Greenstone Hill, Edenvale, to transact the business as stated in the notice of AGM forming part of the integrated annual report and included in the summarised report. Salient dates 2022 Record date for determining which shareholders are entitled to receive the AGM notice Friday, 11 February Notice posted to shareholders on or about Thursday, 17 February Last day to trade to be eligible to participate and vote at the AGM Tuesday, 8 March Record date for attending and voting at the AGM Friday, 11 March Forms of proxy to be lodged preferably by 11:00 on Tuesday, 15 March AGM to be held at 11:00 Thursday, 17 March Results of AGM to be released on SENS on Thursday, 17 March 17 February 2022 Corporate advisor and Sponsor Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited Date: 17-02-2022 05:50:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.