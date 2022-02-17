Hudaco Industries : No change statement and notice of annual general meeting

No change statement and notice of annual general meeting
HUDACO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
("Hudaco" or the "Company")
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number 1985/004617/06
Share code: HDC & ISIN: ZAE000003273
NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
No change statement
Shareholders are advised that the summarised report for the year ended 30 November 2021, incorporating the
summarised annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting, will be distributed to shareholders
today, 17 February 2022 and contains no modifications to the reviewed consolidated results for the year ended 30
November 2021, which were published on SENS on 4 February 2022.
An electronic version of Hudaco's integrated annual report for the year ended 30 November 2021, which includes the
audited annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting, is available on Hudaco's website
(www.hudaco.co.za). Hard copies of the integrated annual report may be requested from the company at
info@hudaco.co.za or inspected at the registered office of the company, at no charge, during office hours.
The annual financial statements have been audited by BDO South Africa Inc., who have issued an unmodified audit
opinion thereon.
Notice of the annual general meeting
Notice is hereby given that the 2022 annual general meeting ("AGM") of Hudaco shareholders will be held at 11:00 on
Thursday, 17 March 2022 in the boardroom at Hudaco's offices situated at Building 9, Greenstone Hill Office Park,
Emerald Boulevard, Greenstone Hill, Edenvale, to transact the business as stated in the notice of AGM forming part of
the integrated annual report and included in the summarised report.
Salient dates
2022
Record date for determining which shareholders are entitled to receive the AGM notice Friday, 11 February
Notice posted to shareholders on or about Thursday, 17 February
Last day to trade to be eligible to participate and vote at the AGM Tuesday, 8 March
Record date for attending and voting at the AGM Friday, 11 March
Forms of proxy to be lodged preferably by 11:00 on Tuesday, 15 March
AGM to be held at 11:00 Thursday, 17 March
Results of AGM to be released on SENS on Thursday, 17 March
17 February 2022
Corporate advisor and Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Date: 17-02-2022 05:50:00
