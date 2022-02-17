Log in
    HDC   ZAE000003273

HUDACO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(HDC)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/16
158.5 ZAR   +0.96%
11:08aHUDACO INDUSTRIES : No change statement and notice of annual general meeting
PU
02/14HUDACO INDUSTRIES : Directors dealing in securities
PU
02/07HUDACO INDUSTRIES : Directors dealing in securities
PU
Hudaco Industries : No change statement and notice of annual general meeting

02/17/2022 | 11:08am EST
No change statement and notice of annual general meeting

HUDACO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
("Hudaco" or the "Company")
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number 1985/004617/06
Share code: HDC & ISIN: ZAE000003273

NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

No change statement

Shareholders are advised that the summarised report for the year ended 30 November 2021, incorporating the
summarised annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting, will be distributed to shareholders
today, 17 February 2022 and contains no modifications to the reviewed consolidated results for the year ended 30
November 2021, which were published on SENS on 4 February 2022.

An electronic version of Hudaco's integrated annual report for the year ended 30 November 2021, which includes the
audited annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting, is available on Hudaco's website
(www.hudaco.co.za). Hard copies of the integrated annual report may be requested from the company at
info@hudaco.co.za or inspected at the registered office of the company, at no charge, during office hours.

The annual financial statements have been audited by BDO South Africa Inc., who have issued an unmodified audit
opinion thereon.

Notice of the annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 annual general meeting ("AGM") of Hudaco shareholders will be held at 11:00 on
Thursday, 17 March 2022 in the boardroom at Hudaco's offices situated at Building 9, Greenstone Hill Office Park,
Emerald Boulevard, Greenstone Hill, Edenvale, to transact the business as stated in the notice of AGM forming part of
the integrated annual report and included in the summarised report.

Salient dates

                                                                                                              2022
 Record date for determining which shareholders are entitled to receive the AGM notice         Friday, 11 February
 Notice posted to shareholders on or about                                                   Thursday, 17 February
 Last day to trade to be eligible to participate and vote at the AGM                              Tuesday, 8 March
 Record date for attending and voting at the AGM                                                  Friday, 11 March
 Forms of proxy to be lodged preferably by 11:00 on                                              Tuesday, 15 March
 AGM to be held at 11:00                                                                        Thursday, 17 March
 Results of AGM to be released on SENS on                                                       Thursday, 17 March



17 February 2022

Corporate advisor and Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Date: 17-02-2022 05:50:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Hudaco Industries Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 16:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
