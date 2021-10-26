Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Hudbay Minerals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBM   CA4436281022

HUDBAY MINERALS INC.

(HBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copper mine protests spread in Peru, target Glencore and BHP's Antamina

10/26/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIMA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Peru's Antamina copper and zinc mine, which is part-owned by Glencore and BHP Billiton , said on Tuesday that protesters had blocked a road it uses, demanding that the company honor its commitments to the local area.

The demonstration is the latest in a string of protests against mining companies that have broken out since President Pedro Castillo took office in July.

A road leading to MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine has been blocked https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/las-bambas-mine-says-it-has-no-pending-commitments-with-peru-communities-2021-10-22 since last week by locals who also say the company has not honored its commitments. Further down the same road, another group of residents has placed a roadblock to protest Hudbay Minerals Inc's Constancia mine.

Earlier this month, a protest at another Glencore mine, Antapaccay, was lifted https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/peru-community-suspends-protest-against-glencores-antapaccay-mine-says-local-2021-10-08 after the mine and local residents agreed to begin talks on a new deal.

Those four mines account for over 40% of Peru's copper production, according to official figures. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and produced 2.15 million tonnes in 2020.

Peru has seen rapid development in recent years, in part due to the mineral wealth from the industry. But many in rural communities in Peru's mining regions, who overwhelmingly https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mines-votes-socialist-castillo-sweeps-perus-key-mining-regions-2021-06-11 voted for Castillo, say they have yet to see many benefits.

Pablo de la Flor, the head of Peru's mining industry group, said in a statement that it condemned "minority groups who carry out violent and illegal actions as a way of putting on pressure, threatening the rule of law and the social peace we need."

On Tuesday, Antamina said that protesters had blocked a road 60 kilometers away from the mine, accusing the company of failing to honor commitments.

Reuters was unable to contact the protesters for comment.

The company denies the accusations and asked for fresh talks.

"Antamina calls for regional and national authorities to have us restart a dialogue in a context of social peace and mutual understanding," the company said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, a community in Cuzco blocked a road used by the Constancia copper mine, according to the Mining Conflicts Observatory, a local nonprofit organization.

The road is also used by Las Bambas and has been blocked in another place since earlier this month by communities demanding the presence of Castillo to broker a deal with the company. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.74% 38.21 End-of-day quote.-9.95%
GLENCORE PLC -0.54% 369.9 Delayed Quote.58.76%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. -1.43% 8.98 Delayed Quote.0.79%
MMG LIMITED 0.00% 3.79 End-of-day quote.12.46%
All news about HUDBAY MINERALS INC.
05:47pCopper mine protests spread in Peru, target Glencore and BHP's Antamina
RE
10/13HUDBAY MINERALS : to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
09/30McEwen Mining - Director Appointment and Los Azules Update
AQ
09/29RBC Capital Markets Notes Pullback of Metals, Mining Equities
MT
09/27HUDBAY MINERALS : Reports Collective Pacts with Unions in Manitoba; Up in Early Frankfurt ..
MT
09/27HUDBAY MINERALS : Announces Collective Agreements with Unions in Manitoba
AQ
09/23LUNDIN MINING BRIEF : Bank of America Meanwhile Reiterated Buy Ratings on Ivanhoe Mines an..
MT
09/23LUNDIN MINING BRIEF : Downgraded To Underperform From Buy at Bank of America On Slower Rel..
MT
09/23HUDBAY MINERALS : Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Ari..
AQ
09/22HUDBAY MINERALS : Details Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUDBAY MINERALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 530 M - -
Net income 2021 -33,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -96,6x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 2 348 M 1 897 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 242
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart HUDBAY MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hudbay Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDBAY MINERALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 8,98 $
Average target price 10,28 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter G. J. Kukielski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven James Douglas Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen A. Lang Chairman
Peter Amelunxen Vice President-Technical Services
Cashel A. Meagher Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDBAY MINERALS INC.0.79%1 926
ANTOFAGASTA PLC2.81%20 113
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.28.32%17 125
VEDANTA LIMITED101.64%16 070
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED20.53%10 637
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.-12.30%8 076