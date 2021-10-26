Copper mine protests spread in Peru, target Glencore and BHP's Antamina

LIMA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Peru's Antamina copper and zinc
mine, which is part-owned by Glencore and BHP Billiton
, said on Tuesday that protesters had blocked a road it
uses, demanding that the company honor its commitments to the
local area.
The demonstration is the latest in a string of protests
against mining companies that have broken out since President
Pedro Castillo took office in July.
A road leading to MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine
has been blocked
since last week by locals who also say the company has not
honored its commitments. Further down the same road, another
group of residents has placed a roadblock to protest Hudbay
Minerals Inc's Constancia mine.
Earlier this month, a protest at another Glencore
mine, Antapaccay, was lifted
after the mine and local residents agreed to begin talks on a
new deal.
Those four mines account for over 40% of Peru's copper
production, according to official figures. Peru is the world's
No. 2 copper producer and produced 2.15 million tonnes in 2020.
Peru has seen rapid development in recent years, in part due
to the mineral wealth from the industry. But many in rural
communities in Peru's mining regions, who overwhelmingly
voted for Castillo, say they have yet to see many benefits.
Pablo de la Flor, the head of Peru's mining industry group,
said in a statement that it condemned "minority groups who carry
out violent and illegal actions as a way of putting on pressure,
threatening the rule of law and the social peace we need."
On Tuesday, Antamina said that protesters had blocked a road
60 kilometers away from the mine, accusing the
company of failing to honor commitments.
Reuters was unable to contact the protesters for comment.
The company denies the accusations and asked for fresh
talks.
"Antamina calls for regional and national authorities to
have us restart a dialogue in a context of social peace and
mutual understanding," the company said in a statement.
Earlier in the week, a community in Cuzco blocked a road
used by the Constancia copper mine, according to the Mining
Conflicts Observatory, a local nonprofit organization.
The road is also used by Las Bambas and has been blocked in
another place since earlier this month by communities demanding
the presence of Castillo to broker a deal with the company.
