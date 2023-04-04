Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Hudbay Minerals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBM   CA4436281022

HUDBAY MINERALS INC.

(HBM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:34:34 2023-04-04 pm EDT
6.740 CAD   -4.53%
02:38pHudbay Minerals : NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
03/31HudBay Minerals Outperform Rating Reiterated by RBC Following Production Guidance; Price Target Kept at C$10.00
MT
03/31HudBay Minerals Reports Annual Reserve, Resource Update; National Bank Says Production Outlook Relatively in Line
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HUDBAY MINERALS : NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

04/04/2023 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUDBAY MINERALS INC.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") will be held by way of a virtual meeting, accessible at https://web.lumiagm.com/268939109, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), for the following purposes:

1.to receive Hudbay's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the auditor's report thereon;

2.to elect the directors of Hudbay;

3.to appoint Deloitte LLP as Hudbay's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, to fix the auditor's remuneration;

4.to consider and, if deemed appropriate, to approve a non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation; and

5.to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof.

The specific details of the matters proposed to be put before the Meeting are set forth in the "Matters to be Acted Upon at the Meeting" in Hudbay's Management Information Circular dated April 3, 2023 (the "Circular").

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Meeting

We are using "notice and access" to deliver to shareholders the Circular, Hudbay's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and management's discussion and analysis related thereto and any other proxy-related materials (collectively, the "Proxy-Related Materials") by providing electronic access to such documents instead of mailing paper copies. Notice and access is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way to distribute these materials since it reduces printing, paper and postage.

The Proxy-Related Materials are available on our website at www.hudbayminerals.com/disclosure-centre,on the website of our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2219 and under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. Please be sure to review the Circular before voting.

Should you wish to receive a paper copy of the Proxy-Related Materials or if you have any questions about notice and access, please contact our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, by toll-free telephone at 1-866-600-5869 or by email at tsxtis@tmx.com. Paper copies of the Proxy-Related Materials will be made available free of charge. A paper copy will be sent to you within three business days of receiving your request if received in advance of the Meeting or within ten calendar days if a request is received on or after the date of the Meeting and within one year of date the Proxy-Related Materials were filed on SEDAR. If you wish to receive a paper copy of any of these documents before the May 8, 2023 voting deadline, please contact TSX Trust Company by May 1, 2023.

Important Notice Regarding the Virtual Meeting

Hudbay is once again holding the Meeting as a completely virtual meeting, which will be conducted via live webcast, where all shareholders regardless of geographic location will have an opportunity to participate at the Meeting.

Shareholders may vote their common shares online or by mail according to the directions on the form of proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting online at https://web.lumiagm.com/268939109. Non-registered shareholders (being shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will not be able to vote at the Meeting. However, such non-registered shareholders may still attend the Meeting as guests.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the virtual Meeting are requested to complete, date, sign and return their form of proxy so that as large a representation as possible may be had at the Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to appoint a person other than the management nominees identified on the form of proxy or voting instruction form (including a non-registered shareholder who wishes to appoint themselves to attend) must carefully follow the instructions in the Circular and on their form of proxy or voting instruction form. These instructions include the additional step of registering such proxyholder with our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, after submitting their form of proxy or voting instruction form. Failure to register the proxyholder with our transfer agent will result in the proxyholder not receiving a Control Number to participate in the Meeting and only being able to attend as a guest.

Hudbay's Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 21, 2023 as the record date, being the date for the determination of the registered shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. Shareholders who acquire common shares after March 21, 2023 should make arrangements with the selling shareholder to direct how such common shares will be voted at the Meeting.

Proxies to be used or acted upon at the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof must be deposited with Hudbay's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, by completing and delivering the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions indicated thereon, no later than 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 8, 2023 or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before any postponement or adjournment of the Meeting. Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chair of the Meeting in his discretion, and the Chair is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy. Note that non-registered shareholders should ensure that their voting instruction form is submitted in accordance with the timeline provided therein, which may be a date prior to the deadline on which proxies must be deposited.

DATED at Toronto, Ontario this 3rd day of April, 2023.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Cheryl Fiebelkorn
Assistant Corporate Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

HudBay Minerals Inc. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 18:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 616 M - -
Net income 2023 157 M - -
Net Debt 2023 775 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,31x
Yield 2023 0,35%
Capitalization 1 375 M 1 375 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 242
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart HUDBAY MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hudbay Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDBAY MINERALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,25 $
Average target price 7,16 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter G. J. Kukielski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene Chi Yen Lei Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen A. Lang Chairman
Olivier Tavchandjian Vice President-Exploration & Technical Services
Andre Taylor Lauzon Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDBAY MINERALS INC.3.22%1 375
ANTOFAGASTA PLC0.81%19 021
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.14.14%16 475
VEDANTA LIMITED-8.43%12 735
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.0.67%10 502
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED15.45%8 290
