Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021 was elected.
The detailed voting results are set out below:
Director
Number of Votes FOR
Number of Votes Withheld
Percentage of Votes FOR
Carol T. Banducci
193,235,851
925,004
99.52%
Igor A. Gonzales
190,799,304
3,361,551
98.27%
Richard Howes
192,979,327
1,181,528
99.40%
Sarah B. Kavanagh
193,643,555
517,300
99.73%
Carin S. Knickel
192,892,377
1,268,478
99.35%
Peter Kukielski
193,493,754
667,101
99.66%
Stephen A. Lang
190,464,899
3,695,956
98.10%
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla
193,645,172
515,683
99.73%
Colin Osborne
193,587,734
573,121
99.71%
David Smith
192,932,000
1,228,855
99.37%
About Hudbay
Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.