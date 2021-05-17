Log in
HUDBAY MINERALS INC.

Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

05/17/2021
TORONTO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

DirectorNumber of 
Votes FOR		Number of Votes
Withheld		Percentage of Votes
FOR
Carol T. Banducci193,235,851925,00499.52%
Igor A. Gonzales190,799,3043,361,55198.27%
Richard Howes192,979,3271,181,52899.40%
Sarah B. Kavanagh193,643,555517,30099.73%
Carin S. Knickel192,892,3771,268,47899.35%
Peter Kukielski193,493,754667,10199.66%
Stephen A. Lang190,464,8993,695,95698.10%
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla193,645,172515,68399.73%
Colin Osborne193,587,734573,12199.71%
David Smith192,932,0001,228,85599.37%

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Director, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
