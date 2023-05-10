Advanced search
    HBM   CA4436281022

HUDBAY MINERALS INC.

(HBM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
6.720 CAD   -3.45%
Hudbay Announces Election of Directors
GL
02:00pTranscript : Hudbay Minerals Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/09HudBay Minerals Reiterated at Outperform at Credit Suisse Following Q1 Results Miss; Price Target Kept at C$9.00
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

05/10/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
TORONTO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

DirectorNumber of Votes FORNumber of Votes AGAINSTPercentage of Votes FOR
Carol T. Banducci178,525,903978,74499.46%
Igor A. Gonzales176,437,3053,067,34098.29%
Sarah B. Kavanagh175,951,7383,552,90998.02%
Carin S. Knickel175,191,0434,313,60497.60%
Peter Kukielski176,517,8672,986,77998.34%
George E. Lafond178,129,9071,374,73999.23%
Stephen A. Lang169,074,78210,429,86494.19%
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla173,946,0655,558,58196.90%
Colin Osborne178,740,817763,82899.57%
David S. Smith175,957,2393,547,40698.02%

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America. The company’s Constancia operations in Cusco (Peru) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay has an organic pipeline that includes the Copper World project in Arizona and the Mason project in Nevada (United States), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 701 M - -
Net income 2023 195 M - -
Net Debt 2023 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,64x
Yield 2023 0,35%
Capitalization 1 361 M 1 364 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 242
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart HUDBAY MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hudbay Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDBAY MINERALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,19 $
Average target price 7,58 $
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter G. J. Kukielski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene Chi Yen Lei Chief Financial Officer
Stephen A. Lang Chairman
Olivier Tavchandjian Vice President-Exploration & Technical Services
Andre Taylor Lauzon Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDBAY MINERALS INC.1.75%1 361
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-5.40%18 184
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.25.17%18 130
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.0.34%10 467
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED22.57%8 657
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-4.97%5 798
