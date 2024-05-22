TORONTO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2024 was elected.
The detailed voting results are set out below:
|Director
|Number of Votes
FOR
|Number of Votes
AGAINST
|Percentage of Votes
FOR
|Carol T. Banducci
|219,507,809
|582,032
|99.74%
|Igor A. Gonzales
|218,410,247
|1,679,594
|99.24%
|Jeane L. Hull
|218,904,619
|1,185,221
|99.46%
|Carin S. Knickel
|218,517,155
|1,572,687
|99.29%
|Peter Kukielski
|219,646,933
|442,909
|99.80%
|George E. Lafond
|219,406,938
|682,904
|99.69%
|Stephen A. Lang
|217,351,045
|2,738,797
|98.76%
|Colin Osborne
|219,713,395
|376,447
|99.83%
|Paula C. Rogers
|206,505,234
|13,584,608
|93.83%
|David S. Smith
|218,659,110
|1,430,731
|99.35%
