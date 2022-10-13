Advanced search
    HBM   CA4436281022

HUDBAY MINERALS INC.

(HBM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
5.560 CAD   +1.28%
05:50pHudbay Announces Senior Management Appointments
GL
05:50pHudbay Announces Senior Management Appointments
GL
10/06Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
Hudbay Announces Senior Management Appointments

10/13/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce senior management team appointments. Eugene Lei has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, transitioning from Steve Douglas, who is departing the company. In addition, Mark Gupta has been promoted to Vice President, Corporate Development.

“I would like to congratulate Eugene and Mark on their appointments,” said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Eugene brings a critical long-term strategic perspective to the finance role, which will serve us well as we focus on deleveraging and improving the balance sheet while pursuing our growth strategy with financial discipline. Mark’s corporate development and capital planning experience positions him as the natural successor to lead the corporate development team. At the same time, I would like to thank Steve Douglas for his contributions at Hudbay during an important period for the company and I wish him the very best.”

Eugene Lei joined Hudbay in 2012 and progressed through several senior management roles and executive responsibilities, including his most recent role as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy. He has over 20 years of global mining investment banking, finance and corporate development experience. Prior to joining Hudbay, Mr. Lei was Managing Director, Mining at Macquarie Capital Markets, acting as an advisor on numerous global mining transactions and structuring equity and debt capital markets financings. He holds a Bachelors of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queen’s University. In 2015, Mr. Lei received the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum’s CIM-Bedford Canadian Young (under 40) Mining Leaders Award.

Mark Gupta has spent over 12 years in several investment banking and corporate development roles, including in Hudbay’s corporate development group from 2014 to 2021, as Lead Principal, Business Development at BHP from 2021 to 2022, and in his most recent role at Hudbay as Executive Director, Capital Planning and Operations Strategy. Mr. Gupta holds a Master of Applied Science, Mining Engineering and a Bachelor of Applied Science, Chemical Engineering from Queen’s University, and has a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America. The company’s operations in Cusco (Peru) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its operations in Manitoba (Canada) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay’s organic pipeline includes copper development projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 501 M - -
Net income 2022 109 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,51x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 1 042 M 1 042 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 242
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Peter G. J. Kukielski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven James Douglas Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen A. Lang Chairman
Olivier Tavchandjian Vice President-Exploration & Technical Services
Andre Taylor Lauzon Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDBAY MINERALS INC.-40.07%1 042
VEDANTA LIMITED-15.71%12 965
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-18.93%12 219
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-19.72%11 735
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-23.42%9 980
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-27.24%6 187