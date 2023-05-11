Hudbay Minerals : Report of Voting Results - Form 6-K
05/11/2023 | 11:44am EDT
Hudbay Minerals Inc.
Report of Voting Results
(Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)
The following describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (the "Corporation") held on May 10, 2023. All matters voted upon at the Meeting were voted upon by proxy and electronic ballot.
Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated April 3, 2023 (the "Circular") that was made available to shareholders prior to the Meeting.
Election of Directors
At the Meeting, each of the ten nominees listed in the Circular was elected as a director of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. The voting results are set forth in the table below:
Director
Number of Votes
FOR
Number of Votes
AGAINST
Percentage of Votes
FOR
Carol T. Banducci
178,525,903
978,744
99.46%
Igor A. Gonzales
176,437,305
3,067,340
98.29%
Sarah B. Kavanagh
175,951,738
3,552,909
98.02%
Carin S. Knickel
175,191,043
4,313,604
97.60%
Peter Kukielski
176,517,867
2,986,779
98.34%
George E. Lafond
178,129,907
1,374,739
99.23%
Stephen A. Lang
169,074,782
10,429,864
94.19%
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla
173,946,065
5,558,581
96.90%
Colin Osborne
178,740,817
763,828
99.57%
David S. Smith
175,957,239
3,547,406
98.02%
Appointment of Auditor
At the Meeting, Deloitte LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors were authorized, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, to fix the auditor's remuneration. The voting results are set forth in the table below:
Number of Votes
FOR
Number of Votes
WITHHELD
Percentage of Votes
FOR
181,326,732
4,432,298
97.61%
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
At the Meeting, the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular was approved. The voting results are set forth in the table below:
Number of Votes
FOR
Number of Votes
AGAINST
Percentage of Votes
FOR
169,573,993
9,930,652
94.47%
Date: May 10, 2023
HUDBAY MINERALS INC.
(signed) Patrick Donnelly
Name:
Patrick Donnelly
Title:
Senior Vice President, Legal and Organizational Effectiveness