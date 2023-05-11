Hudbay Minerals : Report of Voting Results - Form 6-K

Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Report of Voting Results

(Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)

The following describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (the "Corporation") held on May 10, 2023. All matters voted upon at the Meeting were voted upon by proxy and electronic ballot.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated April 3, 2023 (the "Circular") that was made available to shareholders prior to the Meeting.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, each of the ten nominees listed in the Circular was elected as a director of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. The voting results are set forth in the table below:

Director Number of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

AGAINST Percentage of Votes

FOR Carol T. Banducci 178,525,903 978,744 99.46% Igor A. Gonzales 176,437,305 3,067,340 98.29% Sarah B. Kavanagh 175,951,738 3,552,909 98.02% Carin S. Knickel 175,191,043 4,313,604 97.60% Peter Kukielski 176,517,867 2,986,779 98.34% George E. Lafond 178,129,907 1,374,739 99.23% Stephen A. Lang 169,074,782 10,429,864 94.19% Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla 173,946,065 5,558,581 96.90% Colin Osborne 178,740,817 763,828 99.57% David S. Smith 175,957,239 3,547,406 98.02%

Appointment of Auditor

At the Meeting, Deloitte LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors were authorized, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, to fix the auditor's remuneration. The voting results are set forth in the table below:

Number of Votes FOR Number of Votes

WITHHELD Percentage of Votes

FOR 181,326,732 4,432,298 97.61%

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

At the Meeting, the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular was approved. The voting results are set forth in the table below:

Number of Votes FOR Number of Votes

AGAINST Percentage of Votes

FOR 169,573,993 9,930,652 94.47%

Date: May 10, 2023