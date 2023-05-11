Advanced search
HUDBAY MINERALS INC.

(HBM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:41:22 2023-05-11 am EDT
6.165 CAD   -8.26%
Hudbay Minerals : Report of Voting Results - Form 6-K
Hudbay Announces Election of Directors
Transcript : Hudbay Minerals Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Hudbay Minerals : Report of Voting Results - Form 6-K

05/11/2023 | 11:44am EDT
Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Report of Voting Results

(Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)

The following describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (the "Corporation") held on May 10, 2023. All matters voted upon at the Meeting were voted upon by proxy and electronic ballot.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated April 3, 2023 (the "Circular") that was made available to shareholders prior to the Meeting.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, each of the ten nominees listed in the Circular was elected as a director of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. The voting results are set forth in the table below:

Director

Number of Votes
FOR

Number of Votes
AGAINST

Percentage of Votes
FOR

Carol T. Banducci

178,525,903

978,744

99.46%

Igor A. Gonzales

176,437,305

3,067,340

98.29%

Sarah B. Kavanagh

175,951,738

3,552,909

98.02%

Carin S. Knickel

175,191,043

4,313,604

97.60%

Peter Kukielski

176,517,867

2,986,779

98.34%

George E. Lafond

178,129,907

1,374,739

99.23%

Stephen A. Lang

169,074,782

10,429,864

94.19%

Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla

173,946,065

5,558,581

96.90%

Colin Osborne

178,740,817

763,828

99.57%

David S. Smith

175,957,239

3,547,406

98.02%

Appointment of Auditor

At the Meeting, Deloitte LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors were authorized, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, to fix the auditor's remuneration. The voting results are set forth in the table below:

Number of Votes

FOR

Number of Votes
WITHHELD

Percentage of Votes
FOR

181,326,732

4,432,298

97.61%


Say on Pay Advisory Vote

At the Meeting, the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular was approved. The voting results are set forth in the table below:

Number of Votes

FOR

Number of Votes
AGAINST

Percentage of Votes
FOR

169,573,993

9,930,652

94.47%

Date: May 10, 2023

HUDBAY MINERALS INC.
(signed) Patrick Donnelly
Name: Patrick Donnelly
Title: Senior Vice President, Legal and Organizational Effectiveness

Disclaimer

HudBay Minerals Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
