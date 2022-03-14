Southern Copper's Cuajone mine in Peru suspended production due to protest -SNMPE

LIMA, March 14 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp's
Cuajone mine in Peru has suspended operations since Feb. 28 due
to a protest by local communities who cut the company's water
access and blocked a key railroad, Peru's mining chamber SNMPE
said on Monday.
"The refusal of residents to restore water supply to Cuajone
and free the rail road prevent us from resuming operations at
the mine," Southern Copper said in a statement published on
Sunday.
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and mining is a
key source of tax revenue. Residents of nearby communities have
been increasingly protesting that mines cause pollution without
contributing enough to the local economy.
Southern Copper is one of the country's top copper producer
and Cuajone is the company's second largest mine in the country.
The company has denounced violence by the protesters while
the government has denounced violence on both sides.
Last week, Peru's secretariat in charge of social conflicts
said it lamented that Southern Copper's security had resorted to
defending its possession of the water reservoir that supplies
the firm, calling it "a step backwards in the efforts to achieve
dialogue."
Meanwhile, Southern Copper said the water cut was an "attack
on the life and health" of its workers at Cuajone. The
government said residents had been controlling the water
reservoir that supplies Cuajone since Feb. 28.
Reuters could not reach local residents for comment. The
SNMPE said protesters were demanding $5 billion in compensation
as well as a share of 5% of the company's profits.
Protests hit several large mining companies in Peru since
leftist President Pedro Castillo took office in July after
winning the election with overwhelming support in the country's
impoverished mining regions.
The road used by MMG's Las Bambas copper mine to
transport its metal has been blocked since March 1 by residents
who are demanding financial contributions from the firm.
Last year, protests also hit Peru's top copper mine
Antamina, co-owned by BHP and Glencore, as well
as mines owned by Hudbady Minerals and Hochschild
Mining
