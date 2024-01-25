Huddlestock Fintech AS announced that announce that John E. Skajem is stepping down as the groups CEO as the company is entering the next phase, aiming for profitable growth. Leif Arnold Thomas is appointed as the new CEO of Huddlestock Fintech AS with effect from February 1, 2024. Thomas will replace John E. Skajem who has held the position since 2020.

Skajem will remain in the company as Chief Investor Relations and Corporate Development and will also contribute to a smooth and well managed transition. Leif Arnold Thomas has a broad and extensive experience from the financial- and tech industry through central positions the recent years from Euronext Group (Oslo Børs, VPS) and the Nordic fintech company Centevo. Before his current position at Huddlestock as Chief Corporate Development, he was CEO of Dtech, a fintech start-up within the Pension market.

Dtech was acquired by Huddlestock March 2023. Thomas holds a Master of Science in Business Administration from Norwegian School of Economics, NHH.