Huddly : Online Q&A session about Q2 presentation
News• August 15, 2022
|Sales 2022
494 M
51,0 M
51,0 M
|Net income 2022
50,6 M
5,22 M
5,22 M
|Net cash 2022
269 M
27,8 M
27,8 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|25,0x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
1 281 M
132 M
132 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,05x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,40x
|Nbr of Employees
|122
|Free-Float
|58,1%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends HUDDLY AS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|5,92 NOK
|Average target price
|13,50 NOK
|Spread / Average Target
|128%