Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Huddly AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDLY   NO0010776990

HUDDLY AS

(HDLY)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:17 2022-08-19 am EDT
5.900 NOK   -4.38%
05:14aHUDDLY : Webcast Q2 and Q&A
PU
08/18HUDDLY &NDASH; Q2 2022 : Continued growth - taking actions to improve margins
PU
08/18HUDDLY - Q2 2022 : Continued growth - taking actions to improve margins
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huddly : Webcast Q2 and Q&A

08/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News• August 18, 2022
Huddly Webcast Q2 and Q&A

Q2 presentation Webcast can be seen here:

https://youtu.be/nZ_D4qNnTI4

Q2 presentation Q&A can be seen here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7siD3KE1Pc

Disclaimer

Huddly AS published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUDDLY AS
05:14aHUDDLY : Webcast Q2 and Q&A
PU
08/18HUDDLY &NDASH; Q2 2022 : Continued growth - taking actions to improve margins
PU
08/18HUDDLY - Q2 2022 : Continued growth - taking actions to improve margins
AQ
08/16HUDDLY : Online Q&A session about Q2 presentation
PU
08/15HUDDLY : Q2 presentation video stream (available on Thursday 0800 CET)
PU
08/15Huddly AS - Huddly appoints Daniel Johansson as Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
08/15HUDDLY : Second quarter results 2022 Q&A registration
PU
08/15Huddly AS Appoints Daniel Johansson as Chief Commercial Officer
CI
08/15Huddly - Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2022
AQ
07/13HUDDLY : and AVI-SPL strengthen partnership
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 490 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Net income 2022 -4,00 M -0,41 M -0,41 M
Net cash 2022 214 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -309x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 335 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart HUDDLY AS
Duration : Period :
Huddly AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDDLY AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,17 NOK
Average target price 13,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fredrik Alexander Woxen Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Kjos Chief Financial Officer
Graham Spencer Williams Chairman
Vegard Hammer Chief Technology Officer
Per Haug Kogstad Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDDLY AS-36.78%138
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-22.09%204 439
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-40.18%43 509
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.69%42 763
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-7.66%40 390
NOKIA OYJ-9.60%28 689