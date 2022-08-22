Huddly : welcomes new Chief Commercial Officer, Daniel Johansson

News • August 22, 2022





With over 20 years of sales leadership experience from companies such as Tandberg, Cisco, Avaya, Conax, Peak Ace, and Heroiks, Daniel is the perfect addition to the team.

"The future of collaboration is hybrid," he says. "Huddly is leading the way, with great people and culture producing world-class innovation and technology. By partnering closely with channel and technology partners in new and current international markets, we are going to unlock Huddly's huge potential. Digital marketing has evolved tremendously over the last few years, introducing new channels and communication methods that we're excited to explore. Huddly is a fantastic place to be, and I'm thrilled to be part of it."

CEO Alexander Woxen comments: "We are very pleased to welcome Daniel Johansson to the Huddly team. He has spent almost 15 years in video conferencing companies and has a proven track record of building and expanding positions in new markets. This adds invaluable experience to Huddly in our work to strengthen the impact of our sales."

Daniel holds a Master of Science from the School of Business, Economics & Law at Gothenburg University. He has worked for Tandberg as Director Latin America, VP Southern Europe Middle East & Africa, President North Asia, and managed Cisco's Collaboration business in China and Japan.

He has also been Managing Director EMEA for the Video Business Unit in Avaya, Executive VP Global Sales & Marketing for the TV-encryption company Conax, and Head of Corporate Development and M&A in leading French communications group Heroiks.