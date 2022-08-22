Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Huddly AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDLY   NO0010776990

HUDDLY AS

(HDLY)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:21 2022-08-22 am EDT
5.900 NOK   -3.28%
04:06aHUDDLY : welcomes new Chief Commercial Officer, Daniel Johansson
PU
08/19HUDDLY : Webcast Q2 and Q&A
PU
08/18HUDDLY &NDASH; Q2 2022 : Continued growth - taking actions to improve margins
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huddly : welcomes new Chief Commercial Officer, Daniel Johansson

08/22/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News• August 22, 2022
Huddly welcomes new Chief Commercial Officer, Daniel Johansson We are excited to welcome Daniel Johansson to the team. As Chief Commercial Officer, he will drive Huddly's growth and strengthen the Channel team to best serve our future portfolio in a dynamic market adapting to evolving hybrid work norms.

With over 20 years of sales leadership experience from companies such as Tandberg, Cisco, Avaya, Conax, Peak Ace, and Heroiks, Daniel is the perfect addition to the team.

"The future of collaboration is hybrid," he says. "Huddly is leading the way, with great people and culture producing world-class innovation and technology. By partnering closely with channel and technology partners in new and current international markets, we are going to unlock Huddly's huge potential. Digital marketing has evolved tremendously over the last few years, introducing new channels and communication methods that we're excited to explore. Huddly is a fantastic place to be, and I'm thrilled to be part of it."

CEO Alexander Woxen comments: "We are very pleased to welcome Daniel Johansson to the Huddly team. He has spent almost 15 years in video conferencing companies and has a proven track record of building and expanding positions in new markets. This adds invaluable experience to Huddly in our work to strengthen the impact of our sales."

Daniel holds a Master of Science from the School of Business, Economics & Law at Gothenburg University. He has worked for Tandberg as Director Latin America, VP Southern Europe Middle East & Africa, President North Asia, and managed Cisco's Collaboration business in China and Japan.

He has also been Managing Director EMEA for the Video Business Unit in Avaya, Executive VP Global Sales & Marketing for the TV-encryption company Conax, and Head of Corporate Development and M&A in leading French communications group Heroiks.

Welcome, Daniel! We're happy to have you on board.

Disclaimer

Huddly AS published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 08:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUDDLY AS
04:06aHUDDLY : welcomes new Chief Commercial Officer, Daniel Johansson
PU
08/19HUDDLY : Webcast Q2 and Q&A
PU
08/18HUDDLY &NDASH; Q2 2022 : Continued growth - taking actions to improve margins
PU
08/18HUDDLY - Q2 2022 : Continued growth - taking actions to improve margins
AQ
08/18Huddly AS Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30,..
CI
08/16HUDDLY : Online Q&A session about Q2 presentation
PU
08/15HUDDLY : Q2 presentation video stream (available on Thursday 0800 CET)
PU
08/15Huddly AS - Huddly appoints Daniel Johansson as Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
08/15HUDDLY : Second quarter results 2022 Q&A registration
PU
08/15Huddly AS Appoints Daniel Johansson as Chief Commercial Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 490 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
Net income 2022 -4,00 M -0,41 M -0,41 M
Net cash 2022 214 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -305x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 287 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart HUDDLY AS
Duration : Period :
Huddly AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDDLY AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,10 NOK
Average target price 13,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fredrik Alexander Woxen Chief Executive Officer
Ragnar Kjos Chief Financial Officer
Graham Spencer Williams Chairman
Vegard Hammer Chief Technology Officer
Per Haug Kogstad Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDDLY AS-37.50%131
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-23.15%201 665
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-40.81%42 851
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-6.79%42 264
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.57%39 556
NOKIA OYJ-10.50%28 129