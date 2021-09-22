Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIII   US44376L1070

HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. III

(HIII)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hudson Executive Investment III : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

09/22/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On September 20, 2021, Mr. Jonathan Dobres resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (the "Company") in order to accept a position as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development at Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Mr. Dobres' resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices, including its controls of financial-related matters.

Also on September 20, 2021, the Board appointed Mr. Ira Mosberg, effective immediately, to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Dobres' departure.

Mr. Mosberg, age 45 years old, currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Hudson Executive Capital. He joined the firm as controller in November 2015 and was promoted to his current role in August 2017. Mr. Mosberg's overall responsibilities include the accounting, tax and financial statement preparation for Hudson Executive Capital's investment vehicles and management company. Prior to joining Hudson Executive Capital, he worked at Welch Capital as the finance controller and trader. Prior to joining Welch Capital in 2013, Mr. Mosberg worked as a controller in the operations group at Bridger Capital, LLC where he was responsible for the accounting and financial statement preparation of the firm's investment vehicles. Prior to joining Bridger Capital, LLC in 2007, he worked as an assistant controller at JWM Partners, LLC. Prior to joining JWM Partners, LLC in 2003, he worked at Rothstein, Kass & Company in the financial services group. Mr. Mosberg is a certified public accountant and earned his BSM in accounting from Tulane University in May 1998.

Mr. Mosberg has no family relationships with any current director, executive officer, or person nominated to become a director or executive officer, of the Company, and there are no transactions or proposed transactions, to which the Company is a party, or intended to be a party, in which Mr. Mosberg has, or will have, a material interest subject to disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Disclaimer

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. III
06:12aHUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT III : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)
PU
06:04aHUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. II : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
08/23Certain Class B Common Stock of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III are subject to a ..
CI
08/17HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT III : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/17Hudson Executive Investment Corp. Iii Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter E..
CI
05/27Hudson Executive Investment Corp. Iii Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
05/27HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT III : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
04/21HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. II : HIII) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
03/01Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Announces Board and Committee Appointments
CI
02/26Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III announced that it has received $14.000001 million..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 729 M 729 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. III
Duration : Period :
Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas G. Bergeron Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Lee Braunstein Chairman & President
Jonathan Dobres Chief Financial Officer
Barry L. Zubrow Independent Director
Ashley L. Dombkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. III0.00%729
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)29.44%68 237
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.44%25 477
HAL TRUST31.27%15 358
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)4.74%14 006
LIFCO AB (PUBL)55.32%12 985