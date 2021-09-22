Hudson Executive Investment III : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On September 20, 2021, Mr. Jonathan Dobres resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (the "Company") in order to accept a position as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development at Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Mr. Dobres' resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices, including its controls of financial-related matters.

Also on September 20, 2021, the Board appointed Mr. Ira Mosberg, effective immediately, to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Dobres' departure.

Mr. Mosberg, age 45 years old, currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Hudson Executive Capital. He joined the firm as controller in November 2015 and was promoted to his current role in August 2017. Mr. Mosberg's overall responsibilities include the accounting, tax and financial statement preparation for Hudson Executive Capital's investment vehicles and management company. Prior to joining Hudson Executive Capital, he worked at Welch Capital as the finance controller and trader. Prior to joining Welch Capital in 2013, Mr. Mosberg worked as a controller in the operations group at Bridger Capital, LLC where he was responsible for the accounting and financial statement preparation of the firm's investment vehicles. Prior to joining Bridger Capital, LLC in 2007, he worked as an assistant controller at JWM Partners, LLC. Prior to joining JWM Partners, LLC in 2003, he worked at Rothstein, Kass & Company in the financial services group. Mr. Mosberg is a certified public accountant and earned his BSM in accounting from Tulane University in May 1998.

Mr. Mosberg has no family relationships with any current director, executive officer, or person nominated to become a director or executive officer, of the Company, and there are no transactions or proposed transactions, to which the Company is a party, or intended to be a party, in which Mr. Mosberg has, or will have, a material interest subject to disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.