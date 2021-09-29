Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hudson Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSON   US4437872058

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

(HSON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hudson Global : FIRST AMENDMENT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)

09/29/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FIRST AMENDMENT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT

THIS FIRST AMENDMENT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT, dated as of September 28, 2021 (this "Amendment"), by and between Hudson Global, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as rights agent (the "Rights Agent"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this Amendment have the respective meaning given to them in the Original Agreement (defined below).

Recitals

WHEREAS, the Company and the Rights Agent entered into that certain Rights Agreement, dated as of October 15, 2018 (the "Original Agreement");

WHEREAS, the board of directors of the Company has (1) determined that no Distribution Date has occurred as of the date of this Amendment and (2) taken action to amend the Original Agreement as contemplated herein; and

WHEREAS, this Amendment amends the Original Agreement as contemplated by Section 27 of the Original Agreement.

Agreement

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing, the parties, intending to be legally bound hereby, agree as follows:

1.Section 1(w) of the Original Agreement is hereby amended and restated as of the date of this Amendment to read as follows:
"Expiration Date" means the earliest of (i) the Close of Business on October 15, 2024, or such earlier date as of which the Board determines that this Agreement is no longer necessary for the preservation of Tax Benefits, (ii) the time at which the Rights are redeemed as provided in Section 23, (iii) the time at which all exercisable Rights are exchanged as provided in Section 24, (iv) the Close of Business on the effective date of the repeal of Section 382 of the Code or any successor or replacement provision if the Board determines that this Agreement is no longer necessary for the preservation of Tax Benefits, (v) the Close of Business on the first day of a taxable year of the Company to which the Board determines that no Tax Benefits may be carried forward, and (vi) the Close of Business on the first Business Day following the certification of the voting results of the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, if Stockholder Approval has not been obtained prior to such date.
2. Section 1(nn) of the Original Agreement is hereby amended and restated as of the date of this Amendment to read as follows:
"Stockholder Approval" means the approval of this Agreement and any amendments to this Agreement by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power of the outstanding Common Shares of the Company entitled to vote (excluding the vote of any Acquiring Person) that are present in person or represented
1
5976012-1

by proxy and actually voted on the proposal to approve this Agreement or any amendment to this Agreement, at a duly called meeting of stockholders of the Company (or any adjournment or postponement thereof) at which a quorum is present.
3. Exhibits B and C to the Original Agreement and all other related documents shall be modified, where appropriate, to make reference to this Amendment and reflect the amendments contained herein.
4. Sections 26 through (and including) 38 of the Original Agreement shall apply mutatis mutandis to this Amendment.
2
5976012-1

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Amendment has been executed and delivered by an authorized representative of each of the undersigned as of the date first written above.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
By: /s/ MATTHEW K. DIAMOND
Name: Matthew K. Diamond
Title: Chief Financial Officer

COMPUTERSHARE TRUST COMPANY, N.A.
By: /s/ PATRICK HAYES
Name: Patrick Hayes
Title: Manager, Client Management

3
5976012-1

Disclaimer

Hudson Global Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 20:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
04:52pHUDSON GLOBAL : FIRST AMENDMENT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
04:46pHUDSON GLOBAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to..
AQ
08/19HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
08/19HUDSON GLOBAL : Investor Fact Sheet
PU
08/06HUDSON GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
08/06Tranche Update on Hudson Global, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 30, 2015.
CI
08/06HUDSON GLOBAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/06HUDSON GLOBAL : Earnings Flash (HSON) HUDSON GLOBAL Reports Q2 EPS $0.15, vs. Street Est o..
MT
08/06HUDSON GLOBAL : Earnings Flash (HSON) HUDSON GLOBAL Posts Q2 Revenue $39.7M, vs. Street Es..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 155 M - -
Net income 2021 2,31 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,8 M 41,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 380
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hudson Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 15,53 $
Average target price 31,00 $
Spread / Average Target 99,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Edward Eberwein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew K. Diamond Chief Financial Officer
Richard Kenneth Coleman Chairman
Ian Victor Nash Independent Director
Connia M. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.48.58%42
RANDSTAD N.V.9.84%12 564
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.65.28%11 278
ADECCO GROUP AG-19.15%8 956
MANPOWERGROUP INC.22.04%5 969
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.48.79%5 887