Hudson Global : Investor Fact Sheet
Factsheet - January 2023
Hudson Global at a Glance
Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson Global" or "the Company") owns Hudson RPO, a pure-play Total Talent Solutions provider
Nasdaq-listed;spun-off from Monster.com in 2003
Strong financial position: $22.7 (3) million of cash and $312 (4) million of usable NOL carryforwards
Stock buyback: shares outstanding reduced by approximately 13% since 12/31/18
Owner mindset: board and management own approximately 16% (6) of total shares outstanding and expect to own more over time
Maximizing stockholder value: through internal investments in our growing, high-margin RPO business, bolt-on acquisitions, and stock
buybacks
Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Costs are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation.
As of January 11, 2023. Market Capitalization defined as Shares Outstanding times Stock Price.
As of September 30, 2022. Cash includes $0.3m of restricted cash. Debt excludes operating lease obligations, but includes $1.3m of notes payable related to an acquisition.
As of December 31, 2021 as disclosed in 2021 Form 10-K. NOL carryforward is for U.S. federal and state tax expense.
2.79 million shares outstanding as of October 21, 2022. Does not include unissued or unvested RSUs.
Includes unvested share units and share units that will be issued up to 90 days after a director's/officer's separation from service.
As of December 31, 2021.
.
$mm, except per share amounts
Stock Price
(2)
$25.63
Shares Outstanding
(5)
2.79M
Market Capitalization
(2)
$71.5
Cash
(3)
$22.7
Debt
(3)
$1.3
Usable NOL Carryforward
(4)
$312
# of Employees
(7)
1,300
# of Countries
(7)
14
$mm
2019
2020
2021
LTM
Revenue
$93.8
$101.4
$169.2
$201.6
Adjusted Net Revenue
$43.6
$39.1
$68.2
$99.4
Adj EBITDA-RPO
(1)
$4.5
$2.9
$13.5
$22.5
% of Adj Net Revenue
10.4%
7.5%
19.8%
22.6%
Corp Costs
(1)
$4.1
$3.3
$3.4
$3.9
Adj EBITDA
(1)
$0.5
$(0.4)
$10.0
$18.6
Grow RPO
Global RPO market expected to grow CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030 (8)
Hudson RPO's goal is to exceed market growth rate (i.e., gain share)
Superior service and delivery
Go deeper and broader with existing clients
Grow in existing markets and expand into new markets to support our clients' needs
Add new clients then "land and expand"
Hudson RPO is investing in people and technology to accelerate its growth (2)
Leverage existing strong reputation by expanding marketing efforts, including social media and website
Keep Overhead Expenses Low
Reduced complexity left over from legacy businesses
Both corporate and regional
No impact on revenues or growth
Investigate Acquisition Opportunities
Expand capabilities and capacity, not just growth for growth's sake
Deepen geographic and/or sector presence
Add new talent and skill sets
Immediately accretive
Utilize NOL
Repurchase Stock
Will be opportunistic/price sensitive
Goal is to maximize long-term value per share, not just "return cash"
Balance with acquisition opportunities
Disciplined Acquisition Strategy
Coit Group:
October 2020
Significantly expanded Hudson RPO's tech presence in the US; new Hudson office in San Francisco
Established, profitable business with strong client base
Coit's founders (Joe Belluomini and Tim Farrelly) became co- CEOs of Hudson RPO's
newly formed Technology Group
Combination of cash,
shares, promissory note, and earn-out agreements
Karani:
November 2021
Expanded Hudson RPO's global delivery capability by adding substantial presence in India and Philippines
Strong partnership with recruitment and staffing firms
Large and growing client base supported by over 500 employees in India and 125 in the Philippines
Expanded Hudson RPO's expertise in technology recruitment
Combination of cash and promissory note
Hunt & Badge:
August 2022
Expanded Hudson
RPO's footprint further into the India recruitment market
Compliments Karani's offerings with many potential synergies between the two companies
Partners with companies of all sizes, including well- known multinationals, across a variety of industries
Edinburgh,
Scotland
Tampa, Florida,
Shanghai,
China
US
India
Manila,
Philippines
Contact Us:
Hudson Global, Inc.
Investor Relations
Jeffrey E. Eberwein
The Equity Group Inc.
CEO
Lena Cati
203-489-9501
212-836-9611
ir@hudsonrpo.com
lcati@equityny.com
Americas
$39.1M
24% $9.6M
$68.2M
EMEA $12.5M
18%
APAC
42% $28.6M
PROFITABILITY
Grow profitability over time; turning profitable in mid-2019 was a watershed event in our Company's history
INTERNAL GROWTH
Generate high returns on internal growth projects
EBITDA MARGIN
Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% of Adjusted Net Revenue at RPO level (i.e., pre Corporate Costs) vs. Q3 2022 TTM margin of 22.6%
Keep Corporate Costs low, even as profits from operating businesses grow
Adjusted EBITDA / Adjusted Net Revenue margins of mid-teens at the corporate level (i.e., after Corporate Costs)
MAXIMIZE EPS
Maximize EPS over the long term through:
Growing revenue faster than costs, leading to increasing Adjusted EBITDA margins
Controlling overhead and other fixed costs so these costs will decline as a percentage of revenue over time
Reducing share count through opportunistic stock repurchases
Hudson RPO: Profit Margin Improvement
RPO Adj EBITDA
(1) as % of Adjusted Net Revenue
(Rolling 4 Quarter Average)
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 4Q 20 1Q 21 2Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 21 1Q 22 2Q 22 3Q 22
Before corporate costs of Hudson Global.
Hudson Global: Significant Reduction in Corporate Costs
$10
$8.1M
$8
2.4
$5.2M
$6
$4.1M
Non recurring
1.1
$4.1M
expenses
$4
5.6
4.1
0.8
0.6
Corporate costs
$2
3.3
3.4
$-
2018
2019
2020
2021
Disclaimer
Hudson Global Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 21:49:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
Sales 2022
200 M
-
-
Net income 2022
7,23 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
11,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
71,5 M
71,5 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,36x
Nbr of Employees
1 300
Free-Float
66,9%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
25,63 $
Average target price
42,75 $
Spread / Average Target
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.