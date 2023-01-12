Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hudson Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSON   US4437872058

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

(HSON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:55 2023-01-12 pm EST
26.02 USD   +1.52%
05:03pHudson Global, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:50pHudson Global : Investor Fact Sheet
PU
2022EF Hutton Starts Hudson Global at Buy With $42.50 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hudson Global : Investor Fact Sheet

01/12/2023 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Factsheet - January 2023

Hudson Global at a Glance

  • Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson Global" or "the Company") owns Hudson RPO, a pure-playTotal Talent Solutions provider
  • Nasdaq-listed;spun-off from Monster.com in 2003
  • Strong financial position: $22.7(3) million of cash and $312(4) million of usable NOL carryforwards
  • Stock buyback: shares outstanding reduced by approximately 13% since 12/31/18
  • Owner mindset: board and management own approximately 16%(6) of total shares outstanding and expect to own more over time
  • Maximizing stockholder value: through internal investments in our growing, high-margin RPO business, bolt-on acquisitions, and stock

buybacks

___________________________________________

___________________________________________

  1. Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Costs are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation.
  2. As of January 11, 2023. Market Capitalization defined as Shares Outstanding times Stock Price.
  3. As of September 30, 2022. Cash includes $0.3m of restricted cash. Debt excludes operating lease obligations, but includes $1.3m of notes payable related to an acquisition.
  4. As of December 31, 2021 as disclosed in 2021 Form 10-K. NOL carryforward is for U.S. federal and state tax expense.
  5. 2.79 million shares outstanding as of October 21, 2022. Does not include unissued or unvested RSUs.
  6. Includes unvested share units and share units that will be issued up to 90 days after a director's/officer's separation from service.
  7. As of December 31, 2021.

.

$mm, except per share amounts

Stock Price(2)

$25.63

Shares Outstanding(5)

2.79M

Market Capitalization(2)

$71.5

Cash(3)

$22.7

Debt(3)

$1.3

Usable NOL Carryforward(4)

$312

# of Employees(7)

1,300

# of Countries(7)

14

$mm

2019

2020

2021

LTM

Revenue

$93.8

$101.4

$169.2

$201.6

Adjusted Net Revenue

$43.6

$39.1

$68.2

$99.4

Adj EBITDA-RPO(1)

$4.5

$2.9

$13.5

$22.5

% of Adj Net Revenue

10.4%

7.5%

19.8%

22.6%

Corp Costs(1)

$4.1

$3.3

$3.4

$3.9

Adj EBITDA(1)

$0.5

$(0.4)

$10.0

$18.6

Business Strategy

Grow RPO

  • Global RPO market expected to grow CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030(8)
  • Hudson RPO's goal is to exceed market growth rate (i.e., gain share)
    • Superior service and delivery
    • Go deeper and broader with existing clients
    • Grow in existing markets and expand into new markets to support our clients' needs
    • Add new clients then "land and expand"
  • Hudson RPO is investing in people and technology to accelerate its growth(2)
  • Leverage existing strong reputation by expanding marketing efforts, including social media and website

Keep Overhead Expenses Low

  • Reduced complexity left over from legacy businesses
  • Both corporate and regional
  • No impact on revenues or growth

Investigate Acquisition Opportunities

  • Expand capabilities and capacity, not just growth for growth's sake
  • Deepen geographic and/or sector presence
  • Add new talent and skill sets
  • Immediately accretive
  • Utilize NOL

Repurchase Stock

  • Will be opportunistic/price sensitive
  • Goal is to maximize long-term value per share, not just "return cash"
  • Balance with acquisition opportunities
  1. https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5641387/recruitment-process-outsourcing-rpo-market?utm_source=CI&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_code=rrwmxk&utm_campaign=1744226+-+Global+Recruitment+Process+Outsourcing+(RPO)+Market+to+Grow+by+13.9%25+Annually+Through+2030&utm_exec=como322prd

Disciplined Acquisition Strategy

Centers of Excellence

Coit Group:

October 2020

  • Significantly expanded Hudson RPO's tech presence in the US; new Hudson office in San Francisco
  • Established, profitable business with strong client base
  • Coit's founders (Joe Belluomini and Tim Farrelly) became co- CEOs of Hudson RPO's
    newly formed Technology Group
  • Combination of cash,
    shares, promissory note, and earn-out agreements

Karani:

November 2021

  • Expanded Hudson RPO's global delivery capability by adding substantial presence in India and Philippines
  • Strong partnership with recruitment and staffing firms
  • Large and growing client base supported by over 500 employees in India and 125 in the Philippines
  • Expanded Hudson RPO's expertise in technology recruitment
  • Combination of cash and promissory note

Hunt & Badge:

August 2022

  • Expanded Hudson
    RPO's footprint further into the India recruitment market
  • Compliments Karani's offerings with many potential synergies between the two companies
  • Partners with companies of all sizes, including well- known multinationals, across a variety of industries

Edinburgh,

Scotland

Tampa, Florida,

Shanghai,

China

US

India

Manila,

Philippines

Contact Us:

Hudson Global, Inc.

Investor Relations

Jeffrey E. Eberwein

The Equity Group Inc.

CEO

Lena Cati

203-489-9501

212-836-9611

ir@hudsonrpo.com

lcati@equityny.com

Factsheet - January 2023

RPO - a Fast Growing Market (1)

Estimated Growth for Global RPO Market

13.9%

CAGR

From 2021 - 2030

2021

2030 E

  1. https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5641387/recruitment-process-outsourcing-rpo-market?utm_source=CI&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_code=rrwmxk&utm_campaign=1744226+-+Global+Recruitment+Process+Outsourcing+(RPO)+Market+to+Grow+by+13.9%25+Annually+Through+2030&utm_exec=como322prd

Adjusted Net Revenue by Region

(Excludes cost pass-throughs of Contracting)

Full Year 2020

Full Year 2021

$19.8M

APAC

51%

Americas

40%

$27.1M

Americas

$39.1M 24% $9.6M

EMEA

$9.7M

25%

$68.2M EMEA $12.5M

18%

APAC

42%$28.6M

Financial Goals

PROFITABILITY

  • Grow profitability over time; turning profitable in mid-2019 was a watershed event in our Company's history

INTERNAL GROWTH

  • Generate high returns on internal growth projects

EBITDA MARGIN

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% of Adjusted Net Revenue at RPO level (i.e., pre Corporate Costs) vs. Q3 2022 TTM margin of 22.6%
    • Keep Corporate Costs low, even as profits from operating businesses grow
    • Adjusted EBITDA / Adjusted Net Revenue margins of mid-teens at the corporate level (i.e., after Corporate Costs)

MAXIMIZE EPS

  • Maximize EPS over the long term through:
    • Growing revenue faster than costs, leading to increasing Adjusted EBITDA margins
    • Controlling overhead and other fixed costs so these costs will decline as a percentage of revenue over time
    • Reducing share count through opportunistic stock repurchases

Hudson RPO: Profit Margin Improvement

RPO Adj EBITDA(1) as % of Adjusted Net Revenue

(Rolling 4 Quarter Average)

25%

Goal

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 4Q 20 1Q 21 2Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 21 1Q 22 2Q 22 3Q 22

  1. Before corporate costs of Hudson Global.

Hudson Global: Significant Reduction in Corporate Costs

$10

$8.1M

$8

2.4

$5.2M

$6

$4.1M

Non recurring

1.1

$4.1M

expenses

$4

5.6

4.1

0.8

0.6

Corporate costs

$2

3.3

3.4

$-

2018

2019

2020

2021

Disclaimer

Hudson Global Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 21:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
05:03pHudson Global, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
04:50pHudson Global : Investor Fact Sheet
PU
2022EF Hutton Starts Hudson Global at Buy With $42.50 Price Target
MT
2022HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Hudson Global, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 30, 2015.
CI
2022Transcript : Hudson Global, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
2022Hudson Global, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2022Hudson Global : Q3 2022 Earnings Slides
PU
2022Hudson Global : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Earnings Flash (HSON) HUDSON GLOBAL Reports Q3 Revenue $48.7M, vs. Street Est of $50.5M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 200 M - -
Net income 2022 7,23 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 71,5 M 71,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hudson Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,63 $
Average target price 42,75 $
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Edward Eberwein Chief Executive Officer &Director
Matthew K. Diamond Chief Financial Officer
Mimi Keller Drake Chairman
Ian Victor Nash Independent Director
Connia M. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.13.26%72
RANDSTAD N.V.-0.95%11 092
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC1.65%8 136
ADECCO GROUP AG5.78%5 722
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.91%4 802
MANPOWERGROUP INC.3.74%4 366