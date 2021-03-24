Hudson Global : Investor Presentation March 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; the adverse impacts of the recent coronavirus, or COVID-19 outbreak; the Company's ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company's ability to retain and recruit qualified management and/or advisors; the Company's ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company's largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company's ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company's business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company's ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; and restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

Hudson Global at a Glance

► Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson Global" or "the Company") is a pure-play Total Talent Solutions provider doing business as Hudson RPO $mm, except per share amounts Stock Price(2) $15.25 Shares Outstanding(5) 2.68 Market Capitalization(2) $40.9

► Spin-off from Monster.com in 2003; Nasdaq listed

Cash(3)

$26.2

Debt(3)

$0.0

► Strong financial position: $26 million of cash(3), no debt, and $318 million of usable NOL carryforwards Usable NOL Carryforward(4) $318

► Stock buyback: shares outstanding reduced by approximately 16% since 12/31/18 # of Employees(4) # of Countries 380 12

► Owner mindset: board and management collectively own approximately 12% of total shares outstanding and expect to own more over time $mm 2018 2019 2020 Revenue $66.9 $93.8 $101.4 Adjusted Net Revenue $42.1 $43.6 $39.1

► Maximizing stockholder value: over the long term through internal investments in our growing, high-margin RPO business and bolt-on acquisition opportunities

Adj EBITDA-RPO(1)

$4.2

$4.5

$2.9

Corp Costs(1)

$5.6

$4.1

$3.3

Adj EBITDA(1)

($1.5)

$0.5

$(0.4)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Costs are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation.

(2) As of March 1, 2021. Market Capitalization defined as Shares Outstanding times Stock Price.

(3) As of December 31, 2020. Cash includes $0.4mm of restricted cash. Debt excludes operating lease obligations.

(4) As of December 31, 2020 as disclosed in 2020 Form 10-K. NOL carryforward is for U.S. federal tax expense.

(5) 2.68 million shares outstanding as of March 1, 2021. Does not include unvested RSUs.

Hudson Global: Our History

1999 - 2001: Hudson Global originated from 67 recruitment agency acquisitions made by TMP Worldwide, which later became Monster Worldwide, Inc. (i.e., Monster.com)

2003: Monster distributed shares of Hudson Global to its stockholders, spinning off Hudson Global as an independent, publicly-held company

2003-2013: Poor business structure and very poor leadership led to poor operating and financial performance

The new Hudson Global - focused on expanding global RPO business

2013-2014

2015-2018

2019

2020

2013 - 2014 Current CEO, Jeff Eberwein, invested in HSON shares and gained shareholder representation on the Board to improve performance

2015 BoD implemented a series of measures designed to enhance stockholder rights including:

• Declassified the Board - directors to be elected annually

• Allowed stockholders to call special meetings

• Eliminated all supermajority voting requirements

• Allowed stockholders to act by written consent

• Eliminated cash compensation to the Board

• Implemented a plan to protect valuable NOL asset

2015 Announced a $10M share purchase plan (approx. $8.3M acquired through 12/31/20)

2016 Paid two cash dividends totaling $3.4M 2015 - 2018 BoD initiated a strategic review to enhance stockholder value with a focus on selling non-core businesses; completed three divestitures to exit the agency recruitment business and focus on global RPO business

2019 Completed tender offer for 247K shares of stock at a purchase price of $15 per share, representing 7.7% of total shares outstanding

Q3 & Q4, 2019 Growth in RPO profits and reductions in Corporate Costs enabled Hudson Global to cross over into profitability

2020 Completed private transactions with certain shareholders to repurchase 259K shares of stock at a purchase price of $8.63 per share, representing 8.8% of total shares outstanding

2020 Acquired Coit Group, a San Francisco-based RPO provider, to expand further into tech sector; established office in San Francisco