Hudson Investment : HGL Appendix 4E

CORPORATE DIRECTORY ..................................................................................................... 1

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET ........................................................... 2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................. 5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ................................................... 6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ................................................... 7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW .................................................................. 8

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .......................................................................... 9

SUPPLEMENTARY APPENDIX 4E INFORMATION ............................................................. 14

The preliminary financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and any public announcements made by Hudson Investment Group Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

2001.

Hudson Investment Group Limited and Controlled Entities

ACN 004 683 729

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Hudson Investment Group Limited

ACN 004 683 729

ABN 25 004 683 729

Registered and Corporate Office

Level 5

52 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone: Fax:

Email: Website:

+61 2 9251 7177 +61 2 9251 7500corporate@higl.com.auwww.higl.com.au

Auditors

K.S. Black & Co Level 1

251 Elizabeth Street Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone: +61 2 8839 3000

Lawyers

Piper Alderman

Level 23, Governor Macquarie Tower 1 Farrer Place

Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone: +61 2 9253 9999

Bankers

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Corporate Financial Services Business & Private Banking Level 9, Darling Park 1 201 Sussex Street Sydney NSW 2000 Telephone: +61 2 9118 7031

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Limited Level 16, 20 Martin Place

Sydney NSW 2000 Telephone: +61 2 9216 2200

Board of Directors

John W Farey (Non-Executive Chairman) Alan Beasley (Managing Director)

Wei Huang (Executive Director) John J Foley

Dr Cheng Fong Han

Warren Wen-Shih Choo (Alternate Director)

Joint Company Secretaries

Henry Kinstlinger

Mona Esapournoori

Chief Financial Officer Francis Choy

Risk & Compliance Allan ScaddenShare registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 2975

Melbourne VIC 3001

Telephone: 1300 850 505 (within Australia)

ASX Code - HGL

Hudson Investment Group Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

This financial report covers the Consolidated Entity consisting of Hudson Investment Group Limited and its controlled entities.

Hudson Investment Group Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia.

Preliminary Financial Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

Hudson Investment Group Limited and Controlled Entities

ACN 004 683 729

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2020

(PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD: YEAR ENDED 31 December 2019)

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

$'000 Revenue from ordinary activities Up 3.1% to 1,712 Profit/(Loss) after income tax from ordinary activities attributable to members Down 95.2% to 149 Net Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to members Down 95.2% to 149

Dividends/distributions Amount per security Franked amount per security Final dividend $Nil N/A Interim dividend $Nil N/A

Dividend record date: N/A

Explanation of Profit after Tax from Ordinary Activities

The Company has recorded a consolidated net profit after tax of $0.14 million for the year ended 31 December 2020. The profit was mainly attributable to lease operating income from our investment properties portfolio in NSW and Queensland during the year.

This compares with a profit of $3.15 million in the previous corresponding period. The profit for 2019 included a $3.0 million revaluation of property. There was no revaluation of property for year 2020.

The Company's current net tangible asset value as at 31 December 2020 is $24.9 million (or 42.0 cents per share).

