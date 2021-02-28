Hudson Investment : HGL Appendix 4E

HUDSON INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED
ACN 004 683 729
APPENDIX 4E
ASX PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FINAL REPORT- 31 DECEMBER 2020
(CORRESPONDING PERIOD - YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019)
LODGED WITH THE ASX UNDER LISTING RULE 4.3ACONTENTS
CORPORATE DIRECTORY ..................................................................................................... 1
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET ........................................................... 2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................. 5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ................................................... 6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ................................................... 7
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW .................................................................. 8
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .......................................................................... 9
SUPPLEMENTARY APPENDIX 4E INFORMATION ............................................................. 14
The preliminary financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and any public announcements made by Hudson Investment Group Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act
2001.
Hudson Investment Group Limited and Controlled Entities
ACN 004 683 729
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
Hudson Investment Group Limited
-
ACN 004 683 729
-
ABN 25 004 683 729
Registered and Corporate Office
Level 5
52 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000
Telephone: Fax:
Email: Website:
+61 2 9251 7177 +61 2 9251 7500corporate@higl.com.auwww.higl.com.au
Auditors
K.S. Black & Co Level 1
251 Elizabeth Street Sydney NSW 2000
Telephone: +61 2 8839 3000
Lawyers
Piper Alderman
Level 23, Governor Macquarie Tower 1 Farrer Place
Sydney NSW 2000
Telephone: +61 2 9253 9999
Bankers
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Corporate Financial Services Business & Private Banking Level 9, Darling Park 1 201 Sussex Street Sydney NSW 2000 Telephone: +61 2 9118 7031
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Limited Level 16, 20 Martin Place
Sydney NSW 2000 Telephone: +61 2 9216 2200
Board of Directors
John W Farey (Non-Executive Chairman) Alan Beasley (Managing Director)
Wei Huang (Executive Director) John J Foley
Dr Cheng Fong Han
Warren Wen-Shih Choo (Alternate Director)
Joint Company Secretaries
Henry Kinstlinger
Mona Esapournoori
Chief Financial Officer Francis Choy
Risk & Compliance Allan ScaddenShare registry
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 2975
Melbourne VIC 3001
Telephone: 1300 850 505 (within Australia)
ASX Code - HGL
Hudson Investment Group Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
This financial report covers the Consolidated Entity consisting of Hudson Investment Group Limited and its controlled entities.
Hudson Investment Group Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia.
Preliminary Financial Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2020
Page | 1
Hudson Investment Group Limited and Controlled Entities
ACN 004 683 729
PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2020
(PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD: YEAR ENDED 31 December 2019)
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
|
$'000
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
Up
|
3.1%
|
to
|
1,712
|
Profit/(Loss) after income tax from ordinary activities attributable to members
|
Down
|
95.2%
|
to
|
149
|
Net Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to members
|
Down
|
95.2%
|
to
|
149
|
Dividends/distributions
|
Amount per security
|
Franked amount per security
|
Final dividend
|
$Nil
|
N/A
|
Interim dividend
|
$Nil
|
N/A
Dividend record date: N/A
Explanation of Profit after Tax from Ordinary Activities
The Company has recorded a consolidated net profit after tax of $0.14 million for the year ended 31 December 2020. The profit was mainly attributable to lease operating income from our investment properties portfolio in NSW and Queensland during the year.
This compares with a profit of $3.15 million in the previous corresponding period. The profit for 2019 included a $3.0 million revaluation of property. There was no revaluation of property for year 2020.
The Company's current net tangible asset value as at 31 December 2020 is $24.9 million (or 42.0 cents per share).
Preliminary Financial Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2020
Page | 2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.