Hudson Ltd.    HUD

HUDSON LTD.

(HUD)
Hudson : Completes Merger with Dufry AG

12/01/2020 | 07:32am EST
Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) (“Hudson” or “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced merger with Dufry AG (“Dufry”).

The closing of the transaction earlier today follows a special general meeting of Hudson’s shareholders held virtually on November 30, 2020, where Hudson’s shareholders voted to approve and adopt the Merger Agreement and the related Statutory Merger Agreement between Hudson, Dufry AG and Dufry Holdco Ltd., and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger, by 98.59% of the votes cast at the meeting.

Following shareholder approval and pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Hudson became an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Dufry. Hudson’s Class A shareholders are entitled to receive $7.70 in cash for each Class A share held.

In connection with the completion of the merger, trading in Hudson’s Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange has been suspended with immediate effect and the shares will be delisted in approximately 10 days.

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airport, commuter hub, landmark, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 734 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 711 M 711 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 9 354
Free-Float 42,5%
Technical analysis trends HUDSON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,70 $
Last Close Price 7,69 $
Spread / Highest target 0,13%
Spread / Average Target 0,13%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Fordyce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Chairman
Brian Quinn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Adrian Bartella Chief Financial Officer
Eugenia Marie Ulasewicz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON LTD.-49.87%711
WALMART INC.28.57%432 969
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.4.66%36 894
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.24%28 033
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.73%24 279
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED24.52%20 032
