Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hudson Ltd.    HUD   BMG464081030

HUDSON LTD.

(HUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hudson : SC 13D General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership hud_00.htm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Hudson Ltd.

Form: SC 13D

Date Filed: 2020-09-18

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1714368

© Copyright 2020, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Hudson Ltd.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A common shares, par value $0.001 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

________G46408103_________

(CUSIP Number)

David Goldman GAMCO Investors, Inc. One Corporate Center

Rye, New York 10580-1435

(914) 921-5000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

______________________September 10, 2020________________________

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box .

1

CUSIP No. G46408103

  • Names of reporting persons
    I.R.S. identification nos. of above persons (entities only)

Gabelli Funds, LLC

I.D. No. 13-4044523

2

Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) (a)

(b)

  • Sec use only
  • Source of funds (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) 00-Funds of investment advisory clients
  • Check box if disclosure of legal proceedings is required pursuant to items 2 (d) or 2 (e)
  • Citizenship or place of organization New York

Number Of

: 7

Sole voting power

:

Shares

:

1,087,156 (Item 5)

Beneficially

:

: 8

Shared voting power

Owned

:

:

None

By Each

:

: 9

Sole dispositive power

Reporting

:

:

1,087,156 (Item 5)

Person

:

:10

Shared dispositive power

With

:

:

None

:

  1. Aggregate amount beneficially owned by each reporting person 1,087,156 (Item 5)
  2. Check box if the aggregate amount in row (11) excludes certain shares
    (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
  3. Percent of class represented by amount in row (11) 2.76%
  4. Type of reporting person (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

IA, CO

2

CUSIP No. G46408103

  • Names of reporting persons
    I.R.S. identification nos. of above persons (entities only)

GAMCO Asset Management Inc.

I.D. No. 13-4044521

  • Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

(a)

(b)

  • Sec use only
  • Source of funds (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) 00-Funds of investment advisory clients
  • Check box if disclosure of legal proceedings is required pursuant to items 2 (d) or 2 (e)
  • Citizenship or place of organization New York

Number Of

: 7

Sole voting power

:

Shares

:

341,200 (Item 5)

Beneficially

:

: 8

Shared voting power

Owned

:

:

None

By Each

:

: 9

Sole dispositive power

Reporting

:

:

341,200 (Item 5)

Person

:

:10

Shared dispositive power

With

:

:

None

:

  1. Aggregate amount beneficially owned by each reporting person 341,200 (Item 5)
  2. Check box if the aggregate amount in row (11) excludes certain shares
    (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
  3. Percent of class represented by amount in row (11) 0.87%
  4. Type of reporting person (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

IA, CO

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hudson Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 20:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HUDSON LTD.
04:45pHUDSON : SC 13D General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership hud_00...
PU
09/15HUDSON : Delivers Four Iconic & Locally-Inspired Stores to The New SLC
BU
09/10HUDSON : SC 13G/A Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individual..
PU
09/09HUDSON : SC 13G/A Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individual..
PU
08/31HUDSON : SC 13D General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership a20-297..
PU
08/19HUDSON ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of HUD and Encourag..
BU
08/19Dufry to buy rest of Hudson unit in $311 mln deal
RE
08/19HUDSON : Announces Proposed Acquisition of All Remaining Equity Interests in the..
BU
08/19Dufry to buy rest of Hudson unit in $311 million deal
RE
08/03HUDSON : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 759 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 705 M 705 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 9 354
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart HUDSON LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hudson Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDSON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,70 $
Last Close Price 7,63 $
Spread / Highest target 0,92%
Spread / Average Target 0,92%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Fordyce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Chairman
Brian Quinn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Adrian Bartella Chief Financial Officer
Eugenia Marie Ulasewicz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON LTD.-50.26%705
WALMART INC.15.02%387 346
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.6.72%37 141
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.06%28 463
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-16.40%22 479
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED16.94%18 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group