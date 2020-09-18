Hudson : SC 13D General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership hud_00.htm

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING
Hudson Ltd.
Form: SC 13D
Date Filed: 2020-09-18
Corporate Issuer CIK: 1714368
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Hudson Ltd.
(Name of Issuer)
Class A common shares, par value $0.001 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
________G46408103_________
(CUSIP Number)
David Goldman GAMCO Investors, Inc. One Corporate Center
Rye, New York 10580-1435
(914) 921-5000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
______________________September 10, 2020________________________
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box .
1
CUSIP No. G46408103
-
Names of reporting persons
I.R.S. identification nos. of above persons (entities only)
|
|
Gabelli Funds, LLC
|
I.D. No. 13-4044523
|
2
|
Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) (a)
(b)
-
Source of funds (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) 00-Funds of investment advisory clients
-
Check box if disclosure of legal proceedings is required pursuant to items 2 (d) or 2 (e)
-
Citizenship or place of organization New York
|
Number Of
|
: 7
|
Sole voting power
|
|
:
|
|
Shares
|
:
|
1,087,156 (Item 5)
|
Beneficially
|
:
|
|
: 8
|
Shared voting power
|
Owned
|
:
|
|
:
|
None
|
By Each
|
:
|
|
: 9
|
Sole dispositive power
|
|
Reporting
|
:
|
|
:
|
1,087,156 (Item 5)
|
|
Person
|
:
|
|
:10
|
Shared dispositive power
|
|
With
|
:
|
|
:
|
None
|
|
|
:
|
-
Aggregate amount beneficially owned by each reporting person 1,087,156 (Item 5)
-
Check box if the aggregate amount in row (11) excludes certain shares
(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
-
Percent of class represented by amount in row (11) 2.76%
-
Type of reporting person (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
IA, CO
2
CUSIP No. G46408103
-
Names of reporting persons
I.R.S. identification nos. of above persons (entities only)
|
GAMCO Asset Management Inc.
|
I.D. No. 13-4044521
-
Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a)
(b)
-
Source of funds (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) 00-Funds of investment advisory clients
-
Check box if disclosure of legal proceedings is required pursuant to items 2 (d) or 2 (e)
-
Citizenship or place of organization New York
|
Number Of
|
: 7
|
Sole voting power
|
|
:
|
|
Shares
|
:
|
341,200 (Item 5)
|
Beneficially
|
:
|
|
: 8
|
Shared voting power
|
Owned
|
:
|
|
:
|
None
|
By Each
|
:
|
|
: 9
|
Sole dispositive power
|
|
Reporting
|
:
|
|
:
|
341,200 (Item 5)
|
|
Person
|
:
|
|
:10
|
Shared dispositive power
|
|
With
|
:
|
|
:
|
None
|
|
|
:
|
-
Aggregate amount beneficially owned by each reporting person 341,200 (Item 5)
-
Check box if the aggregate amount in row (11) excludes certain shares
(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
-
Percent of class represented by amount in row (11) 0.87%
-
Type of reporting person (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
IA, CO
3
