Hudson : SC 13E3 Going private transaction by certain issuers nt10015072x2_sch13e3.htm

NEITHER THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THIS TRANSACTION, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THIS TRANSACTION, OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS SCHEDULE 13E-3. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

INTRODUCTION

This Rule 13E-3 Transaction Statement on Schedule 13E-3, together with the exhibits hereto (this "Schedule 13E-3" or this "Transaction Statement"), is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") pursuant to Section 13(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), by: Dufry AG, a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) incorporated under Swiss law ("Dufry") and Dufry Holdco Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dufry ("Merger Sub") (collectively, the "Filing Persons").

This Transaction Statement relates to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 18, 2020 (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Merger Agreement"), and a related Statutory Merger Agreement (the "Statutory Merger Agreement"), by and among Dufry, Merger Sub and Hudson Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company ("Hudson"). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement and the Statutory Merger Agreement, if the conditions to the closing of the merger are either satisfied or waived, Merger Sub will be merged with and into Hudson with Hudson being the surviving company in the merger (the "merger"). Upon completion of the merger, each Class A common share of Hudson, par value $0.001 per share ("Class A common share"), that is issued and outstanding at the effective time of the merger (other than Class A common shares held by Dufry, Merger Sub, Hudson or their wholly-owned subsidiaries) will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive $7.70, in cash, without interest. Upon completion of the merger, the Class A common shares will no longer be publicly traded, and shareholders (other than Dufry) will cease to have any ownership interest in Hudson, each Class B common share of Hudson, par value $0.001 per share ("Class B common share") will be converted into one fully paid and nonassessable common share of the surviving company without any further consideration payable in respect thereof.

A special committee (the "Special Committee") of the Hudson board of directors (the "Board of Directors") composed solely of independent and disinterested directors reviewed and considered the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, the Statutory Merger Agreement, the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and the Statutory Merger Agreement. The special committee unanimously recommended that the Board of Directors adopt resolutions approving and declaring advisable the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and the Statutory Merger Agreement and recommending that the Hudson shareholders approve and adopt the Merger Agreement, the Statutory Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby. The Board of Directors, acting upon the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee, by unanimous resolution of members in attendance at such meeting (a) determined that the Merger Agreement, the Statutory Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger, are fair to and in the best interest of Hudson shareholders, (b) approved the Merger Agreement, the Statutory Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger, and (c) resolved to recommend that Hudson's shareholders approve and adopt the Merger Agreement, the Statutory Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger. Consummation of the merger is subject to certain conditions, including without limitation the approval of the Merger Agreement and the Statutory Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby by the affirmative votes of holders of a majority of the Hudson Class A common shares and Class B common shares (voting as a single class) in attendance via the virtual meeting website or represented by proxy at the special general meeting and entitled to vote on such proposal, the settlement and completion of a rights offering by Dufry sufficient to finance the merger consideration (and the approval of an increase in Dufry's share capital by Dufry's shareholders necessary to consummate such rights offering), the consent of certain of Dufry's lenders under its existing credit facilities, the consent of the joint global coordinators on behalf of the managers pursuant to the Accelerated Bookbuilding Agreement between Dufry and the managers named therein and other customary closing conditions.

Hudson will make available to its shareholders a shareholder circular (the "Shareholder Circular," a preliminary copy of which is attached as Exhibit (a)(1) to this Transaction Statement), relating to the special general meeting of Hudson's shareholders, at which Hudson's shareholders will consider and vote upon, among other proposals, a proposal to authorize and approve the Merger Agreement, the Statutory Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger. As of the date hereof, the Shareholder Circular is in preliminary form and is subject to completion.

Pursuant to General Instruction F to Schedule 13E-3, the information in the Shareholder Circular, including all annexes thereto, is expressly incorporated by reference herein in its entirety, and responses to each item

