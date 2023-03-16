Hudson Pacific Appoints Barry Sholem to Board of Directors

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced that Barry Sholem has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors effective March 13, 2023. Sholem succeeds outgoing board member Robert Harris II.

Sholem is the Founder and Partner of Real Estate for investment advisory firm MSD Partners, L.P., and currently serves as the Chairman and Senior Advisor of Real Estate for BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank. He previously served as Chairman of DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners, a real estate fund that he co-founded and that invested in a broad range of real estate-related assets. Prior to that, he served as Managing Director at Credit Suisse First Boston and as head of the west coast real estate group for Goldman Sachs.

“Our entire organization is grateful to Robert for his nine years of invaluable service during a time of significant growth for Hudson Pacific. Barry will be an excellent addition to our Board of Directors as we leverage his extensive and proven record of investing in real estate and operating assets in our markets. We believe we will also benefit from his experience navigating through multiple cycles as we seek to create long-term value for our shareholders,” said Victor Coleman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Pacific.

Sholem is a member of the Urban Land Institute, the Real Estate Roundtable and the University of California, Berkeley Real Estate Advisory Board. He is also a board member for SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC). Sholem received a B.A. from Brown University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.

