Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced that Michael Nash has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2024. Nash will succeed outgoing board member Richard “Rocky” Fried, who will retire from the company’s Board at the end of the year.

Nash is the Co-Founder and Chairman of Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies. He is a member of the Real Estate Investment Committee for both Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies and Blackstone Real Estate Advisors, and he is also Executive Chairman of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, a NYSE listed REIT. Prior to Blackstone, Nash led Merrill Lynch’s Real Estate Principal Investment Group – Americas. He also served on Hudson Pacific’s Board of Directors from 2015 to 2019.

Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO commented: “Rocky has been an invaluable advisor, strategist and partner since our IPO, and we are incredibly grateful for his service as Hudson Pacific has grown and evolved over the years. We are very fortunate to welcome Michael Nash back to our Board as his deep expertise with REITs and debt management will be beneficial for business in the current climate.”

Fried commented, “Serving on Hudson Pacific’s Board for the last 13 years has been an honor and a pleasure, and I am heartened to know my Board seat will be filled by Michael Nash, who is uniquely qualified to serve the company.”

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

