HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.

(HPP)
Hudson Pacific Properties : Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Treatment

01/30/2021 | 09:01am EST
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hudson Pacific”) (NYSE: HPP) today announced the tax treatment for its 2020 common stock dividends.

The Company's dividends related to its common stock (CUSIP #444097109) will be classified for United States federal income tax purposes as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary Dividends

 

Capital Gains

 

 

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Distribution
Per Share

 

Total

 

Non-
Qualified

 

Qualified

 

Total

 

Long
Term

 

Unrecaptured
Section 1250

 

Nondividend
Distributions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3/20/20

 

3/30/20

 

$0.25000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.25000

 

$0.20325

 

$0.04675

 

$0.00000

6/19/20

 

6/29/20

 

$0.25000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.25000

 

$0.20325

 

$0.04675

 

$0.00000

9/18/20

 

9/28/20

 

$0.25000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.25000

 

$0.20325

 

$0.04675

 

$0.00000

12/21/20

 

12/31/20

 

$0.25000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.25000

 

$0.20325

 

$0.04675

 

$0.00000

 

 

Totals

 

$1.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$0.00000

 

$1.00000

 

$0.81300

 

$0.18700

 

$0.00000

 

 

 

 

100.00%

 

0.00%

 

 

 

 

 

100.00%

 

 

 

 

 

0.00%

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling over 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company's control, that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2021
