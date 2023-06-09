Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPP   US4440971095

HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.

(HPP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-08 pm EDT
5.240 USD   -3.85%
09:02aHudson Pacific Properties Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividends
BU
05/31Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31Piper Sandler Adjusts Hudson Pacific Properties Price Target to $6 From $8, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividends

06/09/2023 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2023 on its common stock of $0.125 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $0.50 per share, which compares to the Company’s previous quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a dividend on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share. Both dividends will be paid on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2023. Hudson Pacific currently has more than $800 million in total liquidity, inclusive of construction loan availability, and the new dividend rate on the Company’s common stock will provide an additional $18 million of liquidity this quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
09:02aHudson Pacific Properties Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividends
BU
05/31Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of..
AQ
05/31Piper Sandler Adjusts Hudson Pacific Properties Price Target to $6 From $8, Maintains N..
MT
05/30Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $4 From $6, Maintains..
MT
05/19Citigroup Trims Hudson Pacific Properties' Price Target to $4.50 From $5, Neutral Ratin..
MT
05/18Hudson Pacific Issues 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report
BU
05/16Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $4 From $5.50, Maint..
MT
05/09Transcript : Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, ..
CI
05/09Hudson Pacific Properties Q1 Adjusted Funds From Operations Fall, Revenue Increases
MT
05/08Hudson Pacific : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 999 M - -
Net income 2023 -126 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 662 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,39x
Yield 2023 14,2%
Capitalization 737 M 737 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
EV / Sales 2024 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 885
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,24 $
Average target price 5,91 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark T. Lammas President & Treasurer
Harout Krikor Diramerian Chief Financial Officer
Wolf Wirth Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Andy Wattula Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.-43.99%737
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-20.27%8 450
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.-5.27%6 816
DEXUS6.71%5 973
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.80%5 446
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-23.22%3 477
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer