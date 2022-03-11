Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPP   US4440971095

HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.

(HPP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock Dividend

03/11/2022 | 11:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hudson Pacific”) (NYSE: HPP) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared the initial dividend on its 4.750% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock of $0.4453125 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 21, 2022.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling over 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on global epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Google, Netflix, Riot Games, Square, Uber and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
03/11Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
03/11Hudson Pacific Properties Keeps Dividend at $0.25 Per Share, Payable March 31 to Stockh..
MT
03/11Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend
BU
03/10HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/07TRANSCRIPT : Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Presents at Citi's 26th Annual Global Propert..
CI
03/01Hudson Pacific Properties to Participate in Citi's 2022 Global Property CEO Conference
BU
02/28HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/18HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/17TRANSCRIPT : Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
CI
02/16HUDSON PACIFIC : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 926 M - -
Net income 2022 2,31 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 910 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 124x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 4 119 M 4 119 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,67x
EV / Sales 2023 8,49x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 27,28 $
Average target price 28,89 $
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark T. Lammas President & Treasurer
Harout Krikor Diramerian Chief Financial Officer
Rocky B. Fried Independent Director
Jonathan M. Glaser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.10.40%4 136
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.7.17%19 580
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-3.28%9 497
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION10.28%8 587
DEXUS-3.69%8 471
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.20%7 233