  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPP   US4440971095

HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.

(HPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:27 2022-09-09 am EDT
14.33 USD   +1.34%
09/08Hudson Pacific Properties Prices $350 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
09/08Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $350.0 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes Due 2028
BU
09/08Hudson Pacific Properties Launches Green Bond Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividends

09/09/2022 | 09:01am EDT
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the third quarter of 2022 on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share, and on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share. Both dividends will be paid on September 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 19, 2022.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 996 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -57,1x
Yield 2022 7,16%
Capitalization 2 000 M 2 000 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
EV / Sales 2023 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark T. Lammas President & Treasurer
Harout Krikor Diramerian Chief Financial Officer
Rocky B. Fried Independent Director
Jonathan M. Glaser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC.-42.78%2 000
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-25.65%13 423
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION2.39%8 108
DEXUS-22.39%6 265
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.23%6 208
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-24.27%5 882