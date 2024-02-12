Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 856.37 million compared to USD 894.08 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 952.3 million compared to USD 1,026.22 million a year ago.

Net loss was USD 170.53 million compared to USD 34.26 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.36 compared to USD 0.39 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.36 compared to USD 0.39 a year ago.