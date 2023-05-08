Hudson Pacific Properties : Quarterly Earnings Documents

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Press Release Hudson Pacific Properties Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results ____________ LOS ANGELES (May 8, 2023)-Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) (the "Company," "Hudson Pacific," or "HPP"), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2023. "Our focus at Hudson Pacific remains on effectively managing the aspects of the company we can control in these unprecedented times," said Victor Coleman, Chairman & CEO. "Even as more companies mandate in-office work and our leasing pipeline and tours at our assets are increasing, broader macroeconomic challenges continue to weigh on office fundamentals. We also must now address and work to minimize the impact of the national writers strike as it relates to our studio business. Our priorities remain executing on leasing, prudently allocating capital, reducing corporate expenses, proactively executing on asset sales, and further fortifying our balance sheet. We have a path to address all our maturities through 2025, and we recently received approval to bring our dividend policy in line with other capital preservation efforts as we move forward." Financial Results Compared to First Quarter 2022 Total revenue of $252.3 million up 3.2% compared to $244.5 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Quixote in the third quarter 2022

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $20.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $19.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, largely the result of higher interest expense on debt associated with the Quixote acquisition

FFO, excluding specified items, of $49.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $75.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, primarily due to lower production activity impacting Quixote and, to a lesser extent, higher interest expense and lower office tenancy. Specified items consist of transaction-related expenses of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to prior year specified items of transaction-related expenses of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, and a trade name non-cash impairment of $8.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share

transaction-related expenses of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to prior year specified items of transaction-related expenses of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, and a trade name non-cash impairment of $8.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share FFO of $48.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $66.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share

AFFO of $35.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $58.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, largely due to aforementioned items affecting FFO

Same-store cash NOI of $125.6 million up 7.2% compared to $117.2 million, mostly attributable to significant office lease commencements at Harlow and 1918 Eighth, as well as higher production- related revenue and lower operating expenses at Sunset Gower and Sunset Bronson Studios Leasing Executed 75 new and renewal leases totaling 344,069 square feet, with an average lease size of 4,300 square feet and over 80% of that activity in the San Francisco Bay Area

GAAP and cash rents decreased 2.8% and 4.9%, respectively, from prior levels, with the decline largely driven by a 20,000 square foot short-term renewal

short-term renewal In-service office portfolio ended the quarter at 86.9% occupied and 88.7% leased, with decreases for both primarily attributable to small- to mid-sized expirations in the Peninsula and Silicon Valley

office portfolio ended the quarter at 86.9% occupied and 88.7% leased, with decreases for both primarily attributable to small- to mid-sized expirations in the Peninsula and Silicon Valley On average over the trailing 12 months, the in-service studio portfolio was 86.3% leased, and the related 35 stages were 96.5% leased

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Press Release Development Subsequent to the quarter, cash rents commenced May 1, 2023 on Google's full-building lease at One Westside office redevelopment, contributing $43.2 million of NOI annually Dispositions Sold Skyway Landing office property in Redwood Shores, California for $102.0 million before closing adjustments Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2023 $828.3 million of total liquidity comprised of $163.3 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $665.0 million of undrawn capacity under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility

$93.4 million and $45.5 million of undrawn capacity under construction loans secured by One Westside/Westside Two and Sunset Glenoaks Studios, respectively

The Company's share of net debt to the Company's share of undepreciated book value stood at 38.2% with no material maturities until the loan secured by One Westside, which is 100% leased to Google through 2036, matures in December 2024

Investment grade credit rated, 66.2% of debt unsecured, and 90.3% fixed and capped rate debt

Repaid $110.0 million of Series A notes, and applied $102.0 million of Skyway Landing sale proceeds to repay amounts outstanding on the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility

Entered into interest rate swaps on the Company's $172.9 million pro rata share of the 1918 Eighth loan (effective February 2023) and on its $351.2 million net pro rata share of the Hollywood Media Portfolio loan (effective August 2023)

Subsequent to the quarter, on April 18, 2023, repaid the Quixote loan for $150.0 million, a $10.0 million discount on the principal balance with funds from the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility Dividend The Company's Board of Directors declared and paid dividends on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share, and on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share

Subsequent to quarter, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 40% to 50% reduction in the common stock dividend, with the exact amount to be determined later this month ESG Leadership Named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence for the fifth consecutive year Subsequent Event - Writers Strike Effective May 2, 2023, after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) elected to strike, derailing the production cycle of hundreds of domestically produced film and television shows. Contrary to previous strikes which have historically seen unusually high production activity in the months leading up to a potential strike, independently operated studios and related services such as the Company's experienced a significant slowdown in production activity as new scripted content was pre-emptively halted. That slowdown impacted the Company's first quarter operating results, particularly with respect to March. While the potential duration of the current strike remains unknown, there have been seven WGA strikes dating back to the early 1950's the length of which have ranged from 2 to 22 weeks, the last of which in 2007 to 2008 lasted approximately 14 weeks.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Press Release Updated 2023 Outlook As noted last quarter, the Company's 2023 full-year FFO outlook excluded the impact of a disruption in studio operations in the event related union negotiations led to a strike and halt in production. Due to the uncertainty around the duration of a strike, the Company will continue to provide certain assumptions relevant to its full year 2023 office outlook, but will no longer provide an outlook for 2023 full-year FFO or studio-related assumptions. Current assumptions reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of events referenced in this press release and in earlier announcements. It otherwise excludes any impact from new acquisitions, dispositions, debt financings or repayments, recapitalizations, capital markets activity or similar matters. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these estimates. Unaudited, in thousands, except share data Full Year 2023 Assumptions Metric Low High Growth in office same-store cash NOI(1)(2) 1.00% 2.00% GAAP non-cash revenue (straight-line rent and above/below-market rents)(3) $18,000 $28,000 GAAP non-cash expense (straight-line rent expense and above/below-market ground rent) $(7,100) $(9,100) General and administrative expenses(4) $(70,000) $(76,000) Interest expense(5) $(204,000) $(214,000) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization $(34,000) $(36,000) FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures $500 $2,500 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests $(43,500) $(47,500) FFO attributable to preferred units/shares $(21,000) $(21,000) Weighted average common stock/units outstanding-diluted(6) 143,000,000 144,000,000 Same-store office for the full year 2023 is defined as the 43 office properties owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2022, and anticipated to still be owned and included in the stabilized portfolio through December 31, 2023. Please see non-GAAP information below for definition of cash NOI. Includes non-cashstraight-line rent associated with the office properties. Includes non-cash compensation expense, which the Company estimates at $22,000 in 2023. Includes non-cash interest expense, which the Company estimates at $12,000 in 2023. Diluted shares represent ownership in the Company through shares of common stock, OP Units and other convertible or exchangeable instruments. The weighted average fully diluted common stock/units outstanding for 2023 includes an estimate for the dilution impact of stock grants to the Company's executives under its long-term incentive programs. This estimate is based on the projected award potential of such programs as of the end of the most recently completed quarter, as calculated in accordance with the ASC 260, Earnings Per Share. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Supplemental Information Supplemental financial information regarding Hudson Pacific's first quarter 2023 results may be found on the Investors section of the Company's website at HudsonPacificProperties.com. This supplemental information provides additional detail on items such as property occupancy, financial performance by

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Press Release property and debt maturity schedules. Conference Call The Company will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on May 9, 2023. Please dial (833) 470-1428 and enter passcode 927408 to access the call. International callers should dial (929) 526-1599 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast and replay can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at HudsonPacificProperties.com. About Hudson Pacific Properties Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service,end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. Investor Contact Laura Campbell Executive Vice President, Investor Relations & Marketing 622-1702 lcampbell@hudsonppi.com Media Contact Laura Murray Senior Director, Communications 622-1781 lmurray@hudsonppi.com (FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW)