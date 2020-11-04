MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. (HPP) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/04 02:24:00 pm 20.785 USD -0.50% 01:36p HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES : Third Quarter Transcript PU 10/29 HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 10/29 HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Hudson Pacific Properties : Third Quarter Transcript 0 11/04/2020 | 01:36pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Laura Campbell Senior VP-Investor Relations & Marketing, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Mark T. Lammas President, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Alexander Vouvalides Chief Operating & Investment Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Harout Krikor Diramerian Chief Financial Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Arthur X. Suazo Executive Vice President-Leasing, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. ................................................................................................................................................................................................................................ OTHER PARTICIPANTS Alexander Goldfarb Analyst, Piper Sandler & Co. David Bryan Rodgers Analyst, Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. James C. Feldman Analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Emmanuel Korchman Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Michael Jason Bilerman Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Craig Mailman Analyst, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. Nicholas Yulico Analyst, Scotia Capital (USA), Inc. Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya Analyst, Mizuho Securities USA LLC Richard Anderson Analyst, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Greetings, and welcome to Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Laura Campbell, Senior VP of Investor Relations and Marketing. Thank you. You may begin. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Laura Campbell Senior Vice President-Investor Relations & Marketing, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Hudson Pacific Properties third quarter 2020 earnings call. Yesterday, our press release and supplemental were filed on an 8-K with the SEC. Both are available on the Investors section of our website HudsonPacificProperties.com. An audio webcast of this call will also be available for replay by phone over the next week and on the Investors section of our website. During this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to our GAAP financial results in our press release and supplemental. We will also be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties discussed in our SEC filings, including various ongoing developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual events could cause our results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, which we undertake no duty to update. Moreover, today, we added certain disclosures specifically in response to the SEC's direction on special disclosure of changes in our business prompted by COVID-19. We do not expect to maintain this level of disclosure when normal business operations resume. With that, I'd like to welcome Victor Coleman, our Chairman and CEO; Mark Lammas, our President; Alex Vouvalides, our COO and CIO; and Harout Diramerian, our CFO. Note they will be joined by other senior management during the Q&A portion of our call. Victor? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Thank you, Laura. Hello, all. Welcome to our third quarter 2020 call. I hope you are all healthy and well. I'm pleased to report that we've had a very safe and very productive third quarter. Our standing Hudson Pacific team which throughout the pandemic has brought tremendous talent and expertise to every aspect of our business continues to successfully navigate this complex environment. As an essential business, we've had a 100% of our workforce back in the office since Labor Day on a routine schedule with all the necessary precautions and it's been fantastic to be together again and productive. There's no doubt that we like others in our markets have been impacted by the extended shutdowns in California and Washington, which have tempered the recovery we've seen accelerated in other parts of the country. Regardless, our buildings are fully operational with industry-leading health and safety protocols in place. Our tenants are paying rent. Our office and studio assets are well leased. Our leasing activity is starting to accelerate and our rent spreads remain at pre-COVID levels. Our development pipeline is on time and on budget, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 and we've got ample capital augmented by premier, well-aligned JV partners to operate and invest. The bottom line is we're still poised to make visionary-type strategic moves that consistently reinforce our position as one of the most, creative dynamic players in our industry. We are, however, starting to see some positive signs throughout our markets. Last week San Francisco allowed non-essential offices to open, albeit at 25% capacity. Los Angeles schools can now welcome back 25% of high- need students and this includes younger learners, which in turn helps working parents return to the office, and physical office occupancy at our office properties across our markets has reached about 15%, which was slightly higher in the US - sorry slightly lower in the US and slightly higher in Canada. We're in constant dialogue with all of our tenants and clients. We know that despite bold statements regarding work-from-home and seemingly far out return to the office states, particularly by tech companies, most are simply on hold to figure out how not whether to use their space. Should cities open sooner than anticipated, we'll not be surprised to see CEOs accelerate at least a partial return to work. Further, the media has really focused on permanent work-from-home shifts when the reality is many companies, most recently Microsoft, are simply making moves towards a more flexible schedule. For example, working one out of four or two out of five days a week at home. Our office tenant base is made up of the world's most creative, innovative companies that build their businesses, their competitive edge around culture, creativity, collaboration and our work environments that are so dynamic that they're exponentially better than being at home. And then, there are types of work that you simply can't do at home. Security infrastructure, for example, are major issues for tech companies. If you ever toured our Element LA campus in West Los Angeles, it perfectly exemplifies all these aspects. This is the type of office space we provide throughout our entire portfolio. As for our studios, despite some delays getting content producers, guilds and unions on the same page about health protocols, production recommenced in late August on 10 of our stages and we're expected to have 34 out of 35 stages active by next month. Clients currently utilizing the stages include a who's who of major media CBS, Fox, Netflix, Disney, ABC and HBO. And to-date, we've experienced no further shutdowns. Given the pent-up content spend in production, particularly the non-featured film single camera episodic dramas perfect for streaming for which all our stages are ideal, we anticipate demand to remain extremely robust. The bottom line is we believe tech and media will lead this recovery. Digital has only accelerated during this pandemic, spurring major VC investment in cyber security and the cloud, e-commerce, healthcare, business services, FinTech and EdTech. At $38 billion third quarter 2020 was the third highest quarter for US VC investment in a decade surpassed only by the second quarter 2020 also during the pandemic and the fourth quarter of 2018. Software companies still dominate allocations. Money has flowed to pharma and biotech, but it's a fraction. 2020 is shaping up to be a good year also for the first time to venture financing and the money keeps coming. Fund raising is also - has already surpassed 2019 levels at $56 billion and so far making 2020 as second highest year ever. Also in thethird quarter, pent-up demand for unicorn-led to near record US IPO activities in terms of valuations and these trends are expected to continue and are extremely positive for tech and the resiliency of office demand across all of our markets. At this point, we also had firsthand knowledge of the incredible pent-up demand for streaming content. Netflix, Amazon, Apple+, Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max have had tens of millions of new subscriptions this year. Now 80% of US consumers subscribe to at least one streaming service, nearly a quarter of them have also streamed a first Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 run movie with 90% likely to do it again. Nearly half have participated in some sort of streaming activity as well. These statistics are even higher for Gen Z and Millennial. Even pre-COVID, these six streaming companies I mentioned intended to spend approximately $35 billion on content for 2020. So the demand for backlog, for stages and support space is huge in the near-term. In the mid to longer-term, it bodes incredibly well for Los Angeles studio and office space at large as the productions in gaming companies continue to grow. Before I turn the call over Mark, I'd like to highlight our corporate responsibility initiatives. As most of you know in May, we launched our industry-leading ESG platform, Better Blueprint. The pandemic's challenges have only increased the value and importance of making bold moves across three focus areas: sustainability, health and equity, and we've done just that. On the heels of rolling out our new diversity equity inclusion programs, adopting [ph] fit wells (00:08:25), viral response module and directing significant charitable giving to populations most impacted by the current levels, we've achieved a 100% carbon neutral operations garnering the recognition of the World Green Building Council as one of the first major real estate organizations to do so. We have originally anticipated achieving this milestone in 2025, but given the increased energy associated with COVID-19 health and safety measures, we moved quickly and creatively to get this done now. Our solutions eliminate all Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by leveraging our energy efficient portfolio, the use of onsite renewables and a combination of renewable energy certificates and carbon offsets. But we've got a lot more to do. We're pursuing additional onsite renewables and innovative technology solutions to reduce further operational carbon. We're also working to reduce our Scope 3 GHG emissions from non-operational carbon, specifically building materials. So as I said, much more to come. And we'll continue to lead the industry on this and other related fronts. With that, I'm going to turn it over to Mark. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Mark T. Lammas President, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Thanks, Victor. As you noted, our tenants continue to pay rent. We collected 97% of total third quarter rent comprised of 98% of office rents, 100% of studio rent and 52% of our retail rent. To-date in October, we've collected 94% of total rent comprised of 96% of office rent, 98% of studio rent and 51% of retail rent. These percentages exclude rents contractually deferred or evaded in accordance with COVID-19 lease amendment. If we included those amounts, our third quarter collections would have been 96% for total rent, 98% for office, 98% for studio and 48% for retail. Our October collections would be 95% of total rent, 96% for office, 99% for studio and 52% for retail. During the third quarter we deferred approximately $3.1 million or 1.8% of total rent. Another approximately $3.1 million or 1.9% remains in discussion for either payment or deferral. We abated only $1.1 million or approximately 0.7% of third quarter rents in connection with COVID-19 relief. Our success with collections is a testament to our high-quality office tenants and studio clients, which include many of today's most innovative and creative growth companies. Over 90% of our office ABR is attributable to publicly-traded or mature privately held companies in business 10 years or more. Only 3% of our office ABR is attributable to companies in business less than five years and each of these 53 companies contribute on average only 0.05% on our office ABR. So any risk from younger companies is well-diversified. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 Among our top 50 tenants, which collectively generate about 60% of our office ABR, nearly 75% of that ABR is derived from publicly-traded and nearly 55% is from large-cap and/or credit rating companies. Beyond tenant quality, we believe other attributes make it less likely our tenants will give back space in the near to mid-term. There's no doubt that smaller office and retail tenants have struggled the most during the pandemic, but we've always focused on larger credit tenants and longer-term leases. Today, our average lease size is over 15,000 square feet with the remaining term of five years. Further, we specialized in creative, flexible workspace which means our tenants operate at very high densities pre-pandemic, typically around 150 to 180 square feet per person. So even if a company decides to keep a portion of its workforce from home longer, we expect the physical distancing and lower density requirements in the range of 230 to 250 square feet per person will buoy both demand for and occupancy at our properties. Finally, we own and operate a premier portfolio through industry-leading development and redevelopment and strategic capital investments. We've always focused on providing the most modern, safest, healthiest workspace in the market. We have a young portfolio. Our average effective building age is 16 years. We own predominantly low to mid-rise product, which is eight stories on average reducing the need for elevator access. Nearly 85% of our portfolio has functional outdoor space including patios, courtyards, elevated and rooftop decks. And essentially all of our properties have state-of-the-art HVAC systems including MERV 13 air filter or higher. Before turning the call over to Alex, I'll provide a brief update on the various ballot measures this year and potentially impact to our business. States and cities across the country are facing rising deficits resulting from the pandemic and Washington and California are no exception. As a result, this election season we're facing several proposed tax increases. Prop 15, if passed, would be the largest property tax increase in California's history with major implications for large and small businesses alike. And ultimately, as this is likely part one of two California homeowners. We've taken an active leadership role in opposing Prop 15. And there's been a steady decline in vote in favor. Polling shows a dead heat at 46% to 46%. However, if passed, the measure won't take effect until the 2022-2023 tax year and as history has shown implementation will be incredibly challenging and take years to complete. As a result, we believe any near to mid-term impact to operating expenses will be nominal, potential long-term impacts will depend on future asset revaluation. Given the recent reassessment age of our California portfolio, we enjoy a comparative advantage relative to competing landlords looking to preserve operating margins. San Francisco specifically faces three new ballot measures to raise additional revenue at the city and county level. The business tax overhaul to increase gross receipt taxes or Prop F will minimally impact our San Francisco portfolio. While the proposed increase to the real estate transfer tax or Prop I is significant, it is only relevant upon the disposition of an asset. So, it would have limited applicability to our portfolio. Additionally, the impact is relatively insignificant when compared to the underlying value of our San Francisco assets. The business tax based on top executive compensation or Prop L does not directly impact our company's taxes but would place additional tax burden on certain San Francisco-based company. Finally, in Seattle in July, the City Council passed the payroll tax expense also known as the head tax with veto-proof majority vote. Even so, there is a concerted effort amongst the business community, including ourselves, to push for local and state solutions to the measure that maintains Seattle's competitiveness as a business destination. And now, I'll turn the call over to Alex. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 Alexander Vouvalides Chief Operating Officer & Chief Investment Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Thanks, Mark. We remain fortunate our markets entered the pandemic on very strong footing. Despite negative net absorption almost every submarket in the third quarter, vacancy remains in the single-digits or in some cases just over 10%. Thus far, we're seeing minimal deterioration on rents, both more broadly in the market and within our own portfolio. Sublease space is on the rise in several of our markets, but the numbers tell a complex story, including the fact that some of the larger subleases were pre-COVID offering. Our stabilized and in-service office portfolios remain well leased at 94.5% and 93.5%, respectively. We had a notable sequential uptick in leasing activity quarter-over- quarter signing nearly a 185,000 square feet of new and renewal deals despite many tenants on pause and are very limited near-term expiration. This included a 42,000 square foot expansion lease with Google at Rincon Center in San Francisco. That deal is a positive sign for how companies are thinking about office space even when pursuing both in-person and remote work flexibility. Once again, we achieved robust 41% GAAP and 29% cash rent spread. Only about 20% of our activity this quarter involves shorter-term extension that is with a term of 12 months or less. Even excluding those deals, which typically entail a rent premium, our mark-to-market was still at pre-COVID levels, 38% on a GAAP basis and 25% on a cash basis. We're seeing renewed tenant activity in our leasing pipeline increased 40% quarter- over-quarter to 960,000 square feet. That's fully in line with third quarter 2019 and now less than 10% of those deals are on hold. Our remaining expirations for 2020 equate to about 2% of our ABR and we have coverage on about 45% of those deals. Our 2021 expirations for which we have about 40% coverage equate to about 11% of our ABR. Our mark-to- market on in-place leases remains about 14%, so we still have some cushion even with continued pressure on rent. We hit several major milestones within our development pipeline over the last four months. Harlow received its certificate of occupancy, we topped off structural steel at One Westside which remains on budget and on track to deliver in the first quarter 2022 and we received unanimous approval to build another nearly 480,000 square feet at Sunset Gower. We, alongside our partner, Blackstone, can now commence pre-leasing effort. We fully intend to replicate our success at Sunset Bronson and we'll revitalize this historic lot when the time is right. Now more than 50% of our 2.7 million square foot pipeline of future development project, which contains some of the best sites in the country's best office market, is fully entitled and will be ready to build as we emerge from the current crisis. In terms of new acquisitions, over the last quarter we've been primarily focused on growing our studio platform with Blackstone in Los Angeles, New York, London, Toronto and Vancouver. We're looking at both development and redevelopment opportunities. For straight-up office, deal flow remains low. They're virtually value-add or opportunistic deals with near-term lease at risk. The bid-ask is too far apart and there isn't any risk yet in the market. We're instead evaluating best-in-class properties where the rent roll is made up of-long term credit tenancy. Guild pricing is sometimes at or above pre-COVID levels, but with our strong liquidity position, we're actively looking to redeploy capital to scale and generate attractive risk adjusted returns. And now, I'll turn the call over to Harout. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Harout Krikor Diramerian Chief Financial Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 Thanks, Alex. In the third quarter, we generated FFO excluding specified items of $0.43 per diluted share compared to $0.51 per diluted share a year ago. Third quarter specified items in 2020 consisted of transaction- related expenses of $0.2 million or $0.00 per diluted share and one-time debt extinguishment cost of $2.7 million or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to transaction-related expenses of $0.3 million or $0.00 per diluted share. The sale of a 49% stake in our Hollywood Media Portfolio, lower parking revenues stemming from COVID-19 impacted occupancy, reserves against uncollected rents and lower service and other revenue at our studios, largely offset gains associated with the lease commencement at EPIC, Fourth & Traction and Foothill Research Center and 1455 Market drive the year-over-year decrease. Third quarter 2020 FFO excluding specified items includes approximately $0.02 per diluted share of revenues against uncollected cash rents and approximately $0.02 per diluted share of charges to revenue related to reserves against straight-line rent receivable. This resulted in a total negative impact to third quarter 2020 FFO of approximately $0.04 per diluted share, some or all of which may be ultimately collected. Third quarter 2020 FFO also reflects approximately $0.03 per diluted share decrease in parking revenue, some or all of which will resume with tenant reintegration. Simultaneous with closing our JV with Blackstone, [ph] partnership (00:21:22) closing $900 million mortgage loan secured by the property - by the portfolio with an initial two-year term and annual interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.15%. We received $1.2 billion of gross proceeds and used approximately $849.5 million to fully repay our unsecured revolver, our Met Park North loan and term loans B and D. We also repurchased - we also purchased $107.8 million of the loans secured in the Hollywood Media Portfolio, which bears interest at a weighted average annual rate of LIBOR plus 3.31%. In addition, we repurchased 1.2 million shares of common stock at an average price of $22.57 per share. To date, we repurchased a combined 2.6 million shares of common stock at an average price of $23.89 per share under our $250 million share repurchase plan. We now have $1.3 billion in liquidity, consisting of $365.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, $600 million of capacity on our unsecured revolver and $339.5 million of capacity on our One Westside construction. We have no maturities until 2022 and a weighted average term of maturity of 6.1 years. Thus, we have ample capital to manage our properties, complete our development projects and ultimately pursue new opportunities. Before turning to guidance, I'd like to highlight a very positive emerging trend relating to our AFFO. Despite a $12.7 million decline in FFO quarter-over-quarter resulting from the temporary impact of our Hollywood Media Portfolio JV, we actually generated a modest increase in AFFO for that same period. This reflects a combined - combination of normalizing leasing costs along with the transaction - transition from non-cash revenue to cash rents commencements following the burn off of free rent under significant leases as indicated by the $9.1 million drop compared to last quarter. Much more striking is the increase in year-to-date AFFO which is over 45% higher than AFFO in the prior year. To emphasize, this trend occurred in spite of temporary impact of our latest JV due to significant lower leasing costs and transition to cash rent commencement. It is an important milestone which we've often noted in connection with prior-period leasing activity. On May 5, we withdrew our previous 2020 earnings guidance due to the uncertainty around business disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given these uncertainties - given these uncertainties persist, we have not reinstated guidance for the balance of the year. We are, however, once again providing following details in lieu of formal guidance. We based this information on what we know today to help you assess our potential earnings results for fourth quarter 2020. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 Due to the continued impact of COVID-19, we expect our fourth quarter 2020 operation to be similar to that of the third quarter 2020. That said, for the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, office NOI is expected to increase approximately 1.5% and [ph] Media (00:24:36) NOI is expected to increase approximately 5.5%. Third quarter operating results include the impact of the new Hollywood Media Portfolio JV for two months whereas the fourth quarter will fully reflect this transaction. After adjusting for one-time debt extinguishment fee in the third quarter, we expect interest expense to be approximately 4% higher reflecting the full quarter impact of interest relating to the new Hollywood Media Portfolio loan. We also anticipate an increase to FFO attributable to non-controlling interest of approximately 20% compared to the third quarter. And now, I'll turn the call back to Victor. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Thanks, Harout, Mark, Alex and Laura. I'm going to close by saying this. We do not take lightly any of the hurdles that California is placing or proposing to place on its businesses and all of its residents. In many ways, and I've said this before, this unfortunately is nothing new. And while we're optimistic Californians, we will thrive in spite of these obstacles as we have for years. We plan to do everything in our power to help California continue to lead, to be a great place to do business and a great place to raise a family and simply a great place to live. And again, I want to express my appreciation to the entire Hudson Pacific team for all their hard work and dedication. And thanks for everybody here listening today. We appreciate your continued support. Stay healthy and safe. And we look forward to updating you next quarter. And operator, with that, let's open the line up for any questions that are applicable. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... QUESTION AND ANSWER SECTION Operator: Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first questions come from the line of Alexander Goldfarb with Piper Sandler. Please proceed with your question. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Alexander Goldfarb Analyst, Piper Sandler & Co. Q Hey, good morning out there. Just been a long earnings week. So two questions. First, if you could just give a little bit more color on the stock buyback, good thing, obviously the stock is incredibly depressed. But your stock is trading at an implied A and you guys bought a piece of the Media loan that was a 3.3%. So if you could just walk through that because it would have - it would have seemed like that capital would have been better used to buy back your stock at a higher yield. So, just want to hear more about how you guys view the transaction? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Yeah, Alex, hey, it's Victor. Thanks for the question. So, Alex, you personally asked this several times, and the answer has been the same. First of all, it was a LIBOR plus 3.3%, and, yes, it is a far cry from an implied A, even though today stock, we're probably trading at a forward-looking implied 10.5%. So the answer to your question is, we will always buy back our stock at these levels. We couldn't buy back our stock during that transaction because we were closed out Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 initially as we are right now. But as of Wednesday, we will start buying back our stock at these levels and continue to do so. But as I've said countless times before, we're not going to look to miss out on opportunities. We have fortunately in a very, very nice situation with capital that's accessible for us to invest with multiple factors, stock being one and asset being another. Specific to this, we just know that the credit being at Blackstone and ourselves and the opportunity on that there was a management, we take it ourselves and have this as an opportunity to park this for a period of time since we had a need for capital to be invested and we had nothing else at the time to beinvested, that's what we chose to do. And it was a small amount. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Mark T. Lammas President, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Yeah. I would just add, the $900 million loan on the $1.650 billion is 55% leverage, the purchase of the $107.8 million not only did it allow us to deleverage to effectively 40% which is much closer to our target leverage, but we de-levered purchased at LIBOR plus 3.31% which is significantly higher than our own cost of debt. So if we want to re-lever, we can re-lever much cheaper than that debt. So, there's you know it makes of a hostess stands firm. I mean there's a lot of reasons why it's making a lot of sense. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Alexander Goldfarb Analyst, Piper Sandler & Co. Q Okay. And then the second question, Victor, and you'll love it because I'm playing the typical sell-side analysts, which is on one side I hate something, on the other side I like something. So there was a recent silver cup trade here in New York that I think traded for the low-5s and it was seemed like these transactions, the studios are a rare breed. They come up every now and then, it's like buying sort of a Ferrari GTO from the 60s. They're not a lot of them. When they come up, they command, take money. The low-5s being still pretty cheap for an asset that it's hard to replicate very few of them around. Obviously, right now, your cost of capital isn't great. The Blackstone JV makes it better. But what are your views on where cap rates for studios are going and why they shouldn't continue to go lower in which case the low-5s for silver company end up looking cheap. Just some color around and your thoughts on these trades. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Yeah. Sure. Do you want to get that call? A ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Alexander Goldfarb Analyst, Piper Sandler & Co. No, it's from Washington D.C., it's a call tracing. Q ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A No, I'm just kidding. So, no, listen, I think cap rates are definitely going to be compressed in that field. There are a lot of eyeballs on it. The competition I think is obviously increased. That asset is a great asset. It's an asset that we did play in the field of trying to purchase. We didn't at the time and the sole reason we didn't become more aggressive is because we were in the middle of our process with our JV with Blackstone. And so - the timing just didn't work. Those assets are still going to be sought after. Hudson and Blackstone in our venture are going to continue to extend that platform. We've talked about it. We have several deals that we're looking at right now and we're going to continue Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 to be aggressive on that. And I think you're absolutely right, I think those kind of cap rates are good cap rates and the markets are even getting tighter on that stuff because there's very few of them out there. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Alexander Goldfarb Analyst, Piper Sandler & Co. Okay. Thank you, Victor. You've got it. Q ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Operator: Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Dave Rodgers with Baird. Please proceed with your question. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... David Bryan Rodgers Analyst, Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. Q Hey, good morning out there, and good afternoon, everyone. I guess I heard in Alex's comments that maybe you guys are really focused on core transactions today. And I guess I just wanted to verify the thought process around that and additionally, where you're comfortable buying assets. Obviously, a lot of changes in the market today, quite a bit also on the legislative front, I mean are you comfortable buying core assets in San Francisco proper today? What's your thought process around that, Victor? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Yeah, it's a good question. Listen, core assets for long-term cash flow stability is something that we will look at and tenant quality, geographic location, economies of scale, our cost of capital, our JV partners. If we were tolook at with the JV partner, their cost of capital, all those factors Dave are going to come to play. Listen, are you asking me directly are we going to buy an asset today in San Francisco? I would say the answer is probably not. That's not a marketplace that we are comfortable at this level. As Alex said in his remarks, right now, we're not seeing the spread for buying value-add assets in any of our markets to speak of. They are still priced at levels that I think we believe are too high given that the lease-up activity in our markets is a lot slower than it was last 12 months ago clearly so. But there's always going to be unique opportunities and synergies that we have to take into account and be like we have in various different times in our lives as Hudson for the last what 14 years have looked at various times in the cycle and capitalized on it. And there we say that we've made some mistakes but not a lot. And so, we're going to change that same premise moving forward. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... David Bryan Rodgers Analyst, Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. Q I think you also made a comment, maybe Alex made it on the 40% or maybe mark 40% coverage on the 21 lease expirations, 14% mark-to-market on that. Is it much harder to have those conversations today if you don't have a first half maturity? So you have good visibility on the tenants that want to remain in place or those that maybe peeling out next year and I'm thinking probably some of the smaller tenants versus larger tenants. And do you have anything that you can share on that? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Arthur X. Suazo Executive Vice President-Leasing, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Sure. You know this is Art. As we said - you know as we said, we have a pretty good handle on so far on the 21 expirations. If you recall, two of those tenants make up 25% of the $1.5 million and we're in discussions with them in moving those along. So, yeah, I mean, we do. The rest of them are - you know it drops down to about 40,000 feet at that point. And then, we're - we're in active negotiations with a couple of those tenants too. So, yeah, we feel pretty Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 good about where we sit and the mark-to-market is going to be very strong. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... David Bryan Rodgers Analyst, Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. Q Last maybe on co-working. You guys have addressed we work in some of the leases there in earlier quarters. I know Regus has filed the bankruptcies and there's been some articles in the press of it, but you guys in San Francisco and others. I guess the question is do you feel like you're making any progress with some of those transactions? And ultimately, do you feel like you're appropriately reserved at this point for some of those flexible negotiations that you're having? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Mark T. Lammas President, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Yeah. This is Mark. Yeah, we are definitely appropriately reserved. Every one of our co-working locations with the exception of SHACK15 which is a relatively small location and Maxwell, the WeWork, one of five WeWork locations where we did it - we switched to a percentage rent deal. They're all current. We are working on a little bit of an adjustment on Regus for some of the footage up in Seattle that will - they'll pay in effect a 100% of the rents on the 450 and give us some of the footage back at 95 Jackson. We think that's a real opportunity to well build out and it kind of allows us to recapture space that's continuous. And so the overall picture is very healthy actually on the co-working side with just a couple of adjustments that I just outlined and we are fully reserved in all of that. ......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... David Bryan Rodgers Analyst, Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. I appreciate all the color from everyone. Thanks. Q ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Operator: Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Jamie Feldman with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... James C. Feldman Analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Q Great. Thank you. I want to get an update on your thoughts on just a relative demand across the Bay Area submarkets. Are you seeing any trend in Silicon Valley versus Peninsula versus the CBD just as your leasing pipeline starts to pick up a little bit more? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Arthur X. Suazo Executive Vice President-Leasing, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Sure. I think it's interesting. So the pipeline has picked up quarter-over-quarter kind of back to early year pipeline levels. Chiefly, it's - there's some - believe it or not, there are some expansions in there, there's tenants who have taken the finger off the pause button to re-engage and some of these are early 2021's now coming back and engaging with a plan. So, that's the reason for the increase in the pipeline relative to the markets I would say Peninsula and Silicon Valley are stronger than the City. The City I think the active requirements has dropped from levels of about 6 million square feet to about 2.8 million square feet. So that is to say that there is still activity out there. But all that activity is on the sidelines. I feel encouraged going forward as people get clarity, tends to get clarity on how they're going to utilize space and when they're going to utilize space that some of that is going to stick and again that's very encouraging to me as we're seeing - we'll start to see more and more demand. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 James C. Feldman Q Analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Okay. And then in terms of a shift, like you know maybe more of a focus on suburban satellites or a hub and spoke and anything [indiscernible] (00:37:35) heard about the last couple months, do you see any [indiscernible] (00:37:38) doing it? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Listen, it's not that we're not seeing that, we just don't have the space in either areas that people are seeing some massive shift one way or the other. You know we just did our Google deal in the City. It wasn't like they were seeing is going to go in the City as they're going to go in the valley. They have given requirements for each marketplace. We don't have a lot of space in the City that we're going to be comparing to people saying, oh, we're going to go here or there. I think there it is - as it has been in every different types of cycle when people said, oh, the Valley is getting crushed and the City is doing great. There's demand for whenever those markets are that we're seeing - we're not seeing a massive exodus to the City, you say we're going to the Valley and now like we did before. And so at the end of the day, it's been constant. Clearly, as Art said, we have a lot more activity in the Valley right now and people are more interested in trying to make deals in a much more expedited manner. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Alexander Vouvalides Chief Operating Officer & Chief Investment Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Jamie, it's Alex. Just to add on what Victor said, I think the West Coast is slightly different than maybe what you see in New York where there's a high reliance on public transportation. This idea of the maybe spread out geographically, we were already doing that. If you think about our markets whether Seattle and then you know Bellevue on Eastside, if you think about the tech companies that were both in the City and had their footprint down all the way to San Jose, and then LA in particular as you know is a relatively sprawling city. So I think that trend had already existed in our market you know pre-pandemic. And so, we're not seeing any further shift to say, hey, we're going to pull out of one specific area and continue to spread. I think a lot of the companies that we're driving growth in the markets were already pretty well spread out throughout the West Coast, the markets that we're in. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... James C. Feldman Analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Q Okay. That's helpful. And then I thought the DC numbers you shared were pretty impressive. Any thoughts on how that translated - translates into demand. And what's the market that might help? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Oh, listen, we can't quantify that demand. But, obviously, the capital is there, it's going to get used. As I said in my prepared remarks for many things, stabilized companies who want to go public to our new range of unicorn, so space is going to get absorbed based on the growth prospects of those companies. But then, again, there's a lot of talk around some of the DC companies investing in tech or all the other ancillary businesses around tech which is the highest demand clearly, but they may not only invest in companies that are going to stay here in California. They're looking at all markets, obviously given what's going on. And I think after we sort of settle out in the next few weeks post-election and see where things are going to shake out the beginning of the year, we'll get much clear of a picture Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 of companies growing and surviving in California. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... James C. Feldman Analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Q Okay, thanks. And can you talk about the leasing prospects at Harlow? I know you got your certificate of occupancy building on leasing now. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Alexander Vouvalides Chief Operating Officer & Chief Investment Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A I think for a project like that it's a fantastic project. Right now, as tours are still limited, people still not in the existing footprint. We view that as a project that's by growth for a tenant and I think until we get tenants back into the space that they lease as you're seeing a lot of the deals getting done tend to be renewals right now versus new deals and expansion. So, we love the project. We think it's a fantastic project. We now have our COO, so everything's ready to go. But I think we're being patient because of the current situation. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... James C. Feldman Analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Q Okay. And then last from me interesting point on AFFO thoughts in the third quarter over 2019. How are you guys thinking about the dividend and having to raise it at some point? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Yeah. I mean, let's we talk about it. Well, Mark, can get into details. But clearly, that this is a signal of what's to come, which we've been talking about with our collections the way they're at right now, which has been consistent since March at 95%, obviously impact on this is going to be - given is going to increase. And we've always said, it's going to probably increase sometime in 2021 and maybe early and maybe middle. But, I mean, March pretty confident given that the FFO impact is something and thanks for picking that up. Mark, do you want to comment? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Mark T. Lammas President, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Well, no. I'm glad that you appreciated the commentary. I mean, we've been foreshadowing this for quite a long time. And if we look ahead, we think this third quarter result will carry forward pretty dependably. As Victor says we'll be monitoring the dividend. We got good coverage now at the $0.25 a quarter and we'll be monitoring it and look for the next opportunity where it makes sense [indiscernible] (00:42:15). ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... James C. Feldman Analyst, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Okay. Thank you. Q ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Thanks, Jamie. A ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Operator: Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Manny Korchman with Citi. Please proceed with your question. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 Emmanuel Korchman Q Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Hey. Good afternoon, everyone. Victor, I mean, you started off the call on a really positive note and the fundamentals aren't necessarily reflecting that. But - so, what are you guys looking for on the ground to I think get more positive or negative that would make - that we as you know investors or analysts your stocks should also be following? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Well, let's talk about just basic facts Manny right. I mean, so this thing started now, we're going since March. We're now in November 1 this weekend. We've been consistently collecting at 95%. We've probably come off our occupancy levels by 1%. So during what people are now studying is the worst time in our lives after all the cycles that we've all seen. We're seeing our fundamentals are stable. They haven't moved. They're not like we've seen volatility in rent collections or volatility in occupancy. The key is going to be the things that are clearly out of all of our controls and at the end of the day, it's getting kids back to school in Washington and in California like they are in Vancouver and seeing the occupancy in the buildings go up, so we see our - the stability of our buildings go from 15% occupancy back to some normalized numbers. Is work from home going to dominate? I think you already know that position and everybody is saying the same thing. And whether it's the tech companies or the fire-related companies, the CEOs in America said, hey, we're going back to work just when people are comfortable. So this is a - it's a timing game, but it shouldn't - what I guess what our sort of take is at Hudson, our quality of portfolio has not changed. We have a phenomenal quality of assets and we've got stable playing very, very high quality tenants. So why are our value is trading at 11% cap when private markets are buying stuff at 4s and 5s or 3s, 4s and 5s, right. I mean, so there is such a massive disconnect. And I do think that people inherently are using the tone of saying office has changed forever, never going to change forever. Things always revert back. It may look a little different and maybe it's a four-day workweek, but it doesn't mean we're not seeing any impact on the ground by any of our major tenants that said we want to give back space or we're looking to reconfigure our space so we have less space for the same amount of people or all the sort of synapse that people are feeling and hearing in the market today. So I think that part of the positive attributes, it's just how we see it from our position at the end of day. Now also we don't have an issue - sorry, we don't want to sort of paint a brush around the issue of the political environment. And I'm not talking about the federal environment, I'm talking about the California environment. We have some major issues in this state that we're going to have to tackle, but it's not going to be a process by which we're going to see a mass exits from California. California is California just by itself and if you listen to our calls for the last 10 years, we've talked about it the same way. People are here for a reason and they're going to stay here for the reason. And so we're optimistic that this is going to pass and it will be adjusted. I think that's where the tone is from our standpoint, Manny, from the ground that we look at from. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Emmanuel Korchman Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Q Thanks for that, Victor. And Harout, thanks for the pieces of guidance going forward here. I was a little bit surprised the studio income wouldn't recover faster now that things are shooting. Is that just the magnitude issue and people aren't paying those ancillary fees because that - so just and the scale of the shooting isn't there? Is there something else that I'm not talking about? Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Let me jump in and Mark's going to talk about some of the facts around it. But, first of all, the shooting has just started. It prepped in late August which that means that the stages were being built, people were getting back, the protocols were being put in place and it was slower than we anticipated. Let's be candid. And I mentioned that in my report prepared remarks. I mean the unions and the PPE agreeing to getting people back to work has been a lot slower, but now they're up and running. And we're 95% active in our portfolio right now in terms of the studios. And so, you're going to see a massive uptake in the ancillary revenues that they weren't paying before. Mark, can you get into it? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Mark T. Lammas President, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Yeah. I mean, they did on it, from Q2 to Q3 the ancillary did tick up a decent amount. It didn't get right to Q1 levels. But if our own projections hold, Q4 ancillary should be almost to Q1 level, so that will be prettysignificant uptick from Q3 to Q4 which is a reflection of exactly what Victor is mentioning, namely the ramp up that was starting to occur through Q3 and that will really take all the Q4. And then as we - we'll see in 2021 that ramping up continues beyond Q4 and we get to pretty significant levels, normalized levels in Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4. I would say it would be ancillary revenues looking forward would be even stronger than say 2019 levels. But we've got a little bit of uncertainty around [ph] control rooms (00:47:56) because these live audience shows we're not - it's not clear yet whether or not we're going to get as much [ph] control room (00:48:04) revenue and that does affect a handful of stages. That said, all the other stages are expected to be as busy as they've ever been kind of looking ahead and we'll start seeing the real impact of that in Q4. And then, Manny, I'm sure you can see it, but base rent - rental revenue is held steady throughout the pandemic and we really saw no deterioration on rental revenue. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Michael Jason Bilerman Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Q Hey, Victor, it's Michael Bilerman here with Manny. Just coming back to your commentary the things always revert back. You look at the retail, the mall business and that certainly hasn't reverted back and I can remember some of the conference calls of the mall landlords saying that e-commerce and technology wasn't an issue, you think about [indiscernible] (00:48:49), that deal wouldn't happened for you if the mall industry didn't change. So what gives you the confidence that we are not - that office won't become the next mall business? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Hey, listen, I can't prognosticate what will or won't happen. I can only say what we're seeing specifically with our tenants and the conversations we're having internally with our own employees. Whatever this change has been - the impact has been in a day will be a young person's change. And so, the young people here are going to make the movement to make the decision to interact, socialize beyond borders, learn how to move up the corporate ladders and strategies in companies. Clearly, there are going to be aspects of office businesses that don't need to be in office. But when you're talking about creating value and working together and getting educated in building a platform, everything that technology and media entertainment is built for the last whatever 12 years since you know - since the inception of the growth of the Amazon's, the Google's, the Facebook's, the Apple's of the world has been predicated on that. So why would we all of a sudden say or even assume to say that socialization is not going to be important, therefore people can work from home. It's not retail. Retail is a choice. You know what - people in this country are unfortunately not going to have a choice whether they're going to have to work or not. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 People have to go to work to end up putting food on the tables and providing a livelihood for their families and growing the economy. And so, that's going to be around often. And I think personally there are a lot of CEOs in this country, who politically today cannot make those statements because it's not - the time is not right. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Michael Jason Bilerman Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Yeah. Q ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A We are not out of the woods on COVID and people are still concerned about their health and welfare of themselves and their employees as they should be. But when that shift, that shift is going to happen and people will end up going back to some level of normality and whatever that level of normality is where it's three days a week or four days a week, people - young people want to go to work and they want to socialize and interact. And that's how we look at it. And that's what we're hearing from our tenant. And they're all saying the same thing. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Michael Jason Bilerman Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Q Yeah. So looking back for the last three to four weeks, and it has been a pleasure to be back together as a team and as colleagues after 6.5, 7 months of being apart. So, I agree with you on that part for sure. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Thank you. A ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Michael Jason Bilerman Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Thanks. Q ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Operator: Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Craig Mailman with KeyBanc Markets. Please proceed with your question. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Craig Mailman Analyst, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. Q Hey, guys. I'm just curious here, it sounds like kind of a mark-to-markets are holding, I'm just curious aside from face rents, what your projection for net effect, is this, A, given just kind of more concessions and CapEx are trending? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Arthur X. Suazo Executive Vice President-Leasing, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Yeah. Craig, it's Art. I would say the deals that we've closed out, rented, our deal velocity is down, but concessions are holding. We're not giving anymore free rents, it's not more tenant improvements on any package in our - on our rents. Our take rents are at or a little bit above underwriting. And so, this is kind of go to over the last seven, eight months and our face - our ask rates are flat. These - a lot of these deals have been in the pipeline for some time. They've had every opportunity to erode. They haven't. And so, I'm only speaking to deals that actually Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 have been done in our portfolio. And so, we feel encouraged by that. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Craig Mailman Analyst, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. Q Okay. That's helpful. And then, you guys have some of the sublease space available in San Francisco [indiscernible] (00:52:29). Just kind of curious that's a shorter-term left on it, as you talk to them or hear about the demand for that, how is that kind of going relative - and how could that impact the rents - the competitive rents here first time just going in your portfolio if at all? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A So, Craig, so first of all, it's 25. So, it's not short-term. And we still have four more years, a little more than four more years on that space. It's great space. And it's open war plans and there's lots of excess space for employees and growth. Remember that space has been on the market pre-COVID. I mean that was the space that they looked at. There's a lot of decisions that Uber is going to be making about moving to their new space or if they even move to the new space where we sit with that. I don't think our space is going to dictate values in the marketplace because it's way below market in terms of where even if you want to go obviously below COVID, about pre-COVID times it's way below, but even currently the comparisons that here we had today with Google is massive as well, right. Art? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Arthur X. Suazo Executive Vice President-Leasing, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Yeah. A ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Craig Mailman Analyst, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. Q Okay. And then just last one from me. You guys talked a little about buying assets here. I know the time may not be right, but assuming perhaps your stock prices are back to a level that makes it interesting piece as a currency and also does it compare well to market cap rates. And that is still extremely cheap and the fact you guys have a decent amount of cash flow coming on next couple of years. I mean would you look to just use more leverage in the near-term and then hopefully you lever over time as that future cash flow comes on? Is that a consideration in order just kind of choose yields in the near-term? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Mark T. Lammas President, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A It's never been our model. There are instances where inviting a little bit more leverage say in a JV contextmakes sense. But we're not going to sort of stray from our discipline in terms of balance sheet management just to try to temporarily choose yields. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Craig Mailman Analyst, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. Okay. Thank you. Q ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Operator: Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Nick Yulico with Scotiabank. Please proceed with your question. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 Nicholas Yulico Q Analyst, Scotia Capital (USA), Inc. Thank you. So question on - on page 15 of the supplemental, so you give that stat on the ending lease percentage in the same store office pool and it was down 280 basis points year-over-year. Can you just talk a little bit about what's driving that and how much of that is a function of not doing as much lease up - lease up of existing vacancy versus maybe are you experiencing a lower than normal retention rate on renewals? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Mark T. Lammas President, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Well, Nick, I wish there was just one easy answer. But I literally wrote I don't know six different contributors that account for that starting with very one thing thematically is that we've seen retail - a decent amount of retail move outs, we saw it at Ferry, we saw it at 6922 and we saw at GSA move out at Rincon Center and some retail move outs there. So there's no one sort of standout reason for, it is some combination of just relatively small tenants. But nevertheless, a combination of them and then retail move out that is really the driver of that period-over- period lease percentage decline. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Nicholas Yulico Analyst, Scotia Capital (USA), Inc. Q Okay. Thanks. I guess I'm wondering based on the visibility you have right now in terms of new leasing that could happen, that's in the works, expirations that are coming up where you have some visibility on renewing a tenant. I mean is that - is that a number that's going to stay under pressure just because mathematically you're facing alot of expirations and new leasing is subdued because of COVID or other reason? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Arthur X. Suazo Executive Vice President-Leasing, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Yeah, Nick, it's Art. You're right. So, it's deal, the actual lease velocity is down everywhere. So predicated on the lease velocity, we've been always doing a good job of backfilling and leasing our vacancy. And so, it's still - some of these deals are still in the pipeline and we're encouraged by that, it's the matter of timing and getting them through, getting tenants a few more comfortable by decision making on how they are going to use their space and when they are going to use their space. So, do we - if we had nothing in the pipeline, I'd say, yeah, [indiscernible] (00:57:23) I don't know when, but it's really getting these things - these deals through, which we're doing a good job of kind of marshaling all of our efforts to get them through. So we feel encouraged about the backfill and the lease up kind of going into 2021. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Nicholas Yulico Analyst, Scotia Capital (USA), Inc. Q Okay. And then - and so, for then, I guess - I just wanted to be clear on when you talk about 40% of next year's expirations having coverage, does that mean you actually have a lease in place right now or you just confident that you're going to get it done? And then, I guess, I'm wondering as well is that - is that number also applied to the next several quarters? I mean, you have about 2% of your portfolio expiring every quarter over the next three, four quarters is it 40% you know for the next couple quarters or is the number higher for the next couple of quarters? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Yeah. I kind of look at the year and that 40% represents the deals we have in negotiation and some of them are - you know small percentage of those are completed already. But it's really the totality of you know renewed and in well into negotiations. So we feel like we have a pretty good handle on it. And a lot of those tenants are, I mean, I think the average tenant size once you drop down is about 6,000 - 7,000 square feet. And so, a lot of these tenants, especially Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 now with no clarity on how they can utilize the space and when, you know that win that was very, very, very small before they would be discussing renewal 9 to 12 months out even small guys. Now that's shrunk to you know anywhere from three to - kind of three to six months. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Nicholas Yulico Analyst, Scotia Capital (USA), Inc. Okay. Thanks, everyone. Q ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Operator: Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Omotayo Okusanya of Mizuho. Please proceed with your question. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya Analyst, Mizuho Securities USA LLC Q Hi. Yes, good afternoon, everyone. So the comment that was made about accelerating the FFO growth in the third quarter and then Victor I think you said that's a sign of things come. Could you just help us think a little bit through 2021 and maybe any big kind of like pre-rent burn off or things like that that we should be aware of as the kind of started - trying to starting to figure out 2021 what the FFO per share growth would like? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Mark T. Lammas President, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Yeah, I mean, it's sort of getting ahead of 2021 guidance to get too granular about what exactly it looks like. Although I would say in preparing the commentary, Harout and I did stick with the model to sort of reassure ourselves that this trend both sequential that is say from say Q2 to Q3 and looking ahead into Q4 and beyond is sustainable on for the reasons we outlined in the prepared remarks. That is to say the shift from free rent to cash paying rent is sort of normalization on recurring CapEx being the key drivers of that. So it does appear that this is we have reached a turning point that we've been long foreshadowing. Offhand and Harout I don't know if anything comes to mind, offhand I cannot think of as significant a lease as we've experienced in 2020 shifting from free rent to cash paying rent. There's always some amount of it, but I think we witnessed a lot of it in [indiscernible] (01:00:56) half of 2020 with the likes of EPIC and [ph] our district office and so forth (01:01:02) I don't know 2021 is - has that dynamic, but I do think it will benefit from the full year of cash paying rent on all of those tenants as opposed to partial period. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A That's right, Mark. What's happening is the other free rent portion is coming together for us. Obviously if there is a large deal that we signed, there is going to be a leasing costs associated with that. But as we look out based on our current portfolio, the free rent burn off will continue and I think there'll be ups and downs depending on the quarter, but ultimately this is a trend that is heading to. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya Analyst, Mizuho Securities USA LLC Okay. That's helpful. Thank you. Q ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 Thank you. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Operator: Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Rich Anderson with SMBC. Please proceed with your question. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Richard Anderson Analyst, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Q Thanks. And just on the work from home, I agree with you. I mean if the young person sitting in the interview chair says that I want to work from home four days a week and the other equally qualified, does that mean every day who's going to get that job. So I think you're spot on with that, Victor, I mean someone my age probably could have some of that flexibility, but younger generations are probably going to be led by the market and the market is going to be back to work in my opinion. I just want to kind of say that. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Thank you. A ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Richard Anderson Analyst, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Q All my questions have been asked and answered except for one and that's on the buyback. You said you're going to be back to the market on Wednesday, maybe you're saying that tongue in cheek maybe that was [indiscernible] (01:02:41)? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A No, no, no. It's not tongue in cheek. [indiscernible] (01:02:43) market this week. But obviously we are walked until through - end of business, Tuesday. So we will be back in the market, Wednesday. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Richard Anderson Analyst, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Q My question is, so I have a little hesitation on buybacks. I don't know how often they really work mainly because you can't really see the accretion particularly these days within amidst of a pandemic and no guidance. But I don't know how well they truly work? I understand them obviously buying at 11% cap. But it does disrupt the balance sheet or has the potential to do so? So we may differ on the value of buybacks. But I'm curious if you guys can give us a sense of what's a limit - what your limitations are on that beyond what's available to do in the current buyback program like where could it - where would you have to stop that in your opinion? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. A You know Richard, it's a great question. You know I think you think the same way we do, which is you know it's a moment in time and we're taking advantage of the market conditions based on where our stock is you know being currently valued where we know the real value is or what we perceived the value to be. And so, it's always going to be a balance and whether it's - whether it's entering the market on a buyback basis or we already look to do a tender, those are going to take obviously precedent based on access to capital and use the capital and proceeds for other things. That being said, we have a $250 million approval process right now and we will go back to the board, which we could Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Earnings Call Transcript | Third Quarter 2020 we could go back easily at any time and increase that. I believe we've already purchased about I don't know $100 million to $110 million at various levels. So we've still got a little bit more room to go. So that would be the process right now is to fill out the $250 million and then look at exactly what you're talking about, you know metrics and use the proceeds and where our leverage levels are and how the balance sheet is impacted and where the stock price is. And I think that will definitely be on the forefront of what we're doing given everything else we're doing with the company right now and other opportunities that we're looking at. And so, there is no finite number to say, hey, we need to buy X. I think it's going to be access to where the markets will - we'll be pricing it at and where we think the opportunities are. But right now as we sit on October 30 and where our stock price is today, we will be buying back at least the remainder of the - with $140 million or so whatever Mark says we have going forward. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Richard Anderson Analyst, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Okay, good. Stock is going up just as you said that. So there you go. Q ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Still buying back. A ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Richard Anderson Analyst, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. All right. Thanks very much. Q ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Thanks. Have a good weekend. Thank you, everybody. I know we've run over time, so I apologize if we've not let anybody ask questions. But unfortunately, it's been a long quarter and a lot of time we try to be in tune as to only 12 o'clock West Coast time. So I want to thank everybody for participating. And again, I want to thank the entire Hudson team who continues to excel during these challenging times so I'm proud of all of you. And we look forward to chatting with you all on our next quarterly call. Thanks, operator. We'll disconnect now. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Operator: Thank you. This does conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation. Have a great day. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 18:35:06 UTC

0 All news about HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. 01:36p HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES : Third Quarter Transcript PU 10/29 HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,.. AQ 10/29 HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU 09/30 HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES : Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release a.. BU 09/17 HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 09/15 HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements.. AQ 09/10 HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES : Achieves 100% Carbon Neutrality Across All Operation.. PU 09/10 HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES : Achieves 100% Carbon Neutrality Across All Operation.. BU 09/08 HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES : Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend BU 09/03 HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES : to Participate in BofA Securities' 2020 Global Real .. BU Financials (USD) Sales 2020 780 M - - Net income 2020 27,2 M - - Net Debt 2020 2 613 M - - P/E ratio 2020 131x Yield 2020 4,79% Capitalization 3 169 M 3 169 M - EV / Sales 2020 7,42x EV / Sales 2021 7,54x Nbr of Employees 347 Free-Float 98,8% Chart HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 28,18 $ Last Close Price 20,89 $ Spread / Highest target 91,5% Spread / Average Target 34,9% Spread / Lowest Target 5,31% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Victor J. Coleman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Mark T. Lammas President & Treasurer Alexander Vouvalides Chief Operating & Investment Officer Harout Krikor Diramerian Chief Financial Officer Rocky B. Fried Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. -44.52% 3 169 BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. -43.49% 12 124 NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION -32.33% 8 400 DEXUS -23.16% 7 041 JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION -27.78% 6 852 KILROY REALTY CORPORATION -39.86% 5 816